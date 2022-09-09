ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winona, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: Amtrak celebrates completion of $5M Longview station restoration

Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station. Ragweed, mold spores among the allergens wreaking havoc in East Texas. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Tis the season for sneezing and sniffling in East...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Marion County declares official county fish

They go back 125 million years, and they’re going back to Marion County. Paddlefish have become well known in the region because of restocking, so the Marion County Judge has declared them the county’s official fish. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Texan Theater Facilities Manager Chip Hale about...
MARION COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Tyler ISD warns about resurgence of 'One Chip Challenge'

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez discusses the officer-involved shooting that took place overnight. Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station. Updated: 3...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Crews respond to grass fire near Troup

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - The Arp, Chapel Hill, and Smith County Fire Departments have responded to a grass fire in Troup. Responders received a call about the fire a little before 3 p.m. Tuesday and have put out about 3.5 acres so far. No structures have been damaged and no one is injured.
TROUP, TX
KLTV

Homeowner, pets escape Longview house fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in Longview Tuesday. The fire was located in the 300 block of Rowe Avenue. The call came in around 12:15 p.m. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May says the majority of the fire was located in the garage, but was progressing into the house.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Yum! Very Popular Tyler, Texas Restaurant Adding a Fourth Location

There is no doubt that East Texas is lucky to have such amazing Mexican restaurants. No matter what your taste buds enjoy there is a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas that you will love but it seems like everyone really enjoys Ruby's Mexican Restaurant as one of their absolute favorites especially seeing as how they have just announced they will be opening their fourth location!
TYLER, TX
KLTV

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station. Updated: 3 hours ago. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Marion County Judge Leward LaFleur about...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Tyler City Council approves contract for sewer system root control

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to contract Dukes Root Control, Inc., to provide a chemical root control service for the city’s sewer system. The $123,135.98 contract allows root removal from 46,706 linear feet of sanitary sewer system mainline. The process requires the system...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

CycleBar Tyler celebrates grand opening after pandemic hit the brakes

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Veteran cyclists and those new to the sport are welcome at a new cycle studio that has opened in Tyler. This weekend CycleBar Tyler celebrated their grand opening, but not without first moving past some obstacles. Elizabeth Greenland is the owner of CycleBar Tyler and said...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Truck driver charged in Van Zandt County traffic death of 1-year-old

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Grimes County man has been charged in connection with a traffic incident that killed a 1-year-old girl. Robert Charles Stanley, 55, of Bedias, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide. According to report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Jan. 1, 2022 at about 12:30 p.m., Stanley was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 through Van Zandt County in a semi-truck with a towed trailer. A passenger vehicle with two adults and two children was in the roadway ahead of Stanley traveling at a low rate of speed due to a flat tire. The report says Stanley observed the vehicle but claims he did not realize how slow they were traveling, causing him to crash into the rear of the vehicle, knocking it into a bridge guardrail.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: East Texas school districts brainstorm teacher shortage solutions

Renovations at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore nearing completion. Erin Wides talks to Kilgore ISD Superintendent Andy Baker about the renovations. The call came in around 12:15 p.m. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May says the majority of the fire was located in the garage, but was progressing into the house.
KILGORE, TX

