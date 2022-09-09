Read full article on original website
Jo Ann M. Allen reflects back on her career of 22 years with Mary Kay Cosmetics on Mary Kay Cosmetics 59 AnniversaryTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas wishes Trent Johnson of Tyler a Happy BirthdayTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation says thank you for your service to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth IITour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
KLTV
WebXtra: Amtrak celebrates completion of $5M Longview station restoration
KLTV
WebXtra: Marion County declares official county fish
KLTV
WebXtra: Tyler ISD warns about resurgence of 'One Chip Challenge'
Officials: Two East Texans caught stealing mobile home parts, saws
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Jefferson man and woman were arrested for theft of saws and mobile home parts, according to Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. A keen-eyed citizen noticed that the two were on a Hardy Holcomb Road property and contacted the property owner. The owner told this observant civilian that their property was […]
KLTV
Crews respond to grass fire near Troup
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - The Arp, Chapel Hill, and Smith County Fire Departments have responded to a grass fire in Troup. Responders received a call about the fire a little before 3 p.m. Tuesday and have put out about 3.5 acres so far. No structures have been damaged and no one is injured.
KLTV
Big Sandy family concerned after bobcat sighted close to pets, livestock
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - A family in the city limits of Big Sandy spotted a bobcat on their game camera after weeks of suspicion of its presence. They tell us they are less than a mile from a school and they have pets and livestock so seeing the bobcat so close is cause for concern.
KLTV
Homeowner, pets escape Longview house fire
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in Longview Tuesday. The fire was located in the 300 block of Rowe Avenue. The call came in around 12:15 p.m. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May says the majority of the fire was located in the garage, but was progressing into the house.
Yum! Very Popular Tyler, Texas Restaurant Adding a Fourth Location
There is no doubt that East Texas is lucky to have such amazing Mexican restaurants. No matter what your taste buds enjoy there is a Mexican restaurant in Tyler, Texas that you will love but it seems like everyone really enjoys Ruby's Mexican Restaurant as one of their absolute favorites especially seeing as how they have just announced they will be opening their fourth location!
KLTV
Boil water notice lifted for South Rusk County Water Supply customers
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Customers of the South Rusk Water Supply Company no longer need to boil water prior to consumption. The South Rusk Water Supply Company - Compton rescinded the boil water notice Wednesday morning. The boil water notice was issued due to a line break in the...
4 People Killed 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Rusk County (Rusk County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 259 North near [..]
ketk.com
How Rusk County is rallying around an East Texas family after 4 die in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Early Sunday morning, Jesse Mueller and his four sons were driving near Highway 259 near FM 850, when a vehicle traveling the opposite direction hit them. Jesse Mueller died at the scene of the accident and one of his sons, a third-grade student of...
KLTV
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
KLTV
Tyler City Council approves contract for sewer system root control
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to contract Dukes Root Control, Inc., to provide a chemical root control service for the city’s sewer system. The $123,135.98 contract allows root removal from 46,706 linear feet of sanitary sewer system mainline. The process requires the system...
KLTV
CycleBar Tyler celebrates grand opening after pandemic hit the brakes
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Veteran cyclists and those new to the sport are welcome at a new cycle studio that has opened in Tyler. This weekend CycleBar Tyler celebrated their grand opening, but not without first moving past some obstacles. Elizabeth Greenland is the owner of CycleBar Tyler and said...
KLTV
Truck driver charged in Van Zandt County traffic death of 1-year-old
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Grimes County man has been charged in connection with a traffic incident that killed a 1-year-old girl. Robert Charles Stanley, 55, of Bedias, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide. According to report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Jan. 1, 2022 at about 12:30 p.m., Stanley was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 through Van Zandt County in a semi-truck with a towed trailer. A passenger vehicle with two adults and two children was in the roadway ahead of Stanley traveling at a low rate of speed due to a flat tire. The report says Stanley observed the vehicle but claims he did not realize how slow they were traveling, causing him to crash into the rear of the vehicle, knocking it into a bridge guardrail.
KLTV
WebXtra: East Texas school districts brainstorm teacher shortage solutions
4 dead, including minor after head-on crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people have died following a crash on US 259 near Henderson, including a minor according to DPS. Officials said a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling was traveling southbound on the road when it was struck head on by a 2000 Doge Ram 1500. The driver of the Ram, Moises […]
Local Customer RAVES Over Excellent Experience at Tractor Supply in Tyler, TX
Recently, a Tyler, Texas area woman shared her thoughts about a recent visit to one of the Tractor Supply Stores on an online social media group page. And frankly, we hear so much bad news every single day, sharing stories like this that celebrate excellence in our East Texas workforce is like a breath of fresh air.
6 horses ‘doing great’ after being rescued from Gladewater property
GLADEWATER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas rescued six horses in Gladewater, and they are in great condition one month later, said the Gladewater Police Department. In August, an animal control officer, Safe Haven Equine Rescue and the SPCA of East Texas checked on the horses at a property and noticed they were […]
Tyler ISD: ‘One Chip Challenge’ is sending kids to the hospital
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In the wake of three Tyler ISD middle school students being taken to the hospital by their parents on Monday, the school district said they are again warning parents and students of the dangers of a social media craze known as the “One Chip Challenge.” The “One Chip Challenge” is branded […]
