The body of country music star Luke Bell was discovered in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, nine days after he was reported missing by his loved ones. The Tuscon-based Coroner’s Office confirmed Bell’s date of death as Aug. 26, three days before he was found, according to The Sun. Fellow musician Matt Kinman was traveling with the 32-year-old star when he suddenly disappeared. “We came down here to Arizona, to work down here, play some music, and he just took off,” Kinman told the Daily Mail, which added that he believed Bell suffered from bipolar disorder and had a recent change to his medication that may have played into his disappearance. “He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out, and he’d got out of the truck and left.”Read it at Daily Mail

TUCSON, AZ ・ 15 DAYS AGO