San Antonio, TX

Comments / 61

Antoinette Hammack
5d ago

You love who you love, but... you can't make someone love you and if he's gotta honey on the side, he doesn't love you. Drop it like it's hot .

Obi Wan
4d ago

old news why does the lying media can't find a unique crime story this was ran through dateline over a million times! get a new story

Moody Foodie 1
4d ago

If I ever have to become "that wife" I won't be a wife at all Ain't no man worth my sanity

The Independent

71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot and three white bank employees refused to cash her check, give it back to her

A 71-year-old Black woman won a five-figure jackpot but three white bank employees refused to cash her check or give it back to her, a lawsuit alleges. Lizzie Pugh, a retired Detriot public school employee, won her jackpot on a slot machine during a casino visit with her church. When she went to Fifth Third Bank in Livonia, Michigan, to deposit her winnings, three white employees said the check was fake and refused to hand it back to her. “I couldn’t really believe they did that to me,” she told theDetroit Free Press.“I was devastated. I kept asking, ‘How...
LIVONIA, MI
The Independent

Uvalde shooter’s body left in morgue for almost a month as funeral homes refused to take it

The body of Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos was left to languish in a morgue for almost a month after the massacre as local funeral homes refused to take it, it has been revealed.Ramos, 18, murdered 19 innocent students aged between nine and 11 years old and two heroic teachers at Robb Elementary School back on 24 May, in what marks one of the deadliest mass shootings in US history.Over an hour into the siege, law enforcement officers finally stormed the classroom and shot the gunman dead.While an autopsy was carried out on the killer’s body just three days later...
UVALDE, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

US Marshals capture their most wanted man

A man with the highest bounty ever put in place by the US Marshals Service has been captured by police in El Salvador six years after he went on the run. Raymond “RJ” McLeod, 36, was found living in Sonsonate, a city of around 71,000 people, about 12 miles (20km) from the Pacific Ocean. In April of last year, the Marshals put Mr McLeod on their “Most Wanted” list of the top 15 fugitives. They issued an offer of $50,000 for information prompting his arrest, twice the usual amount. The bodybuilder is a suspect in the 2016 murder of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HollywoodLife

Beto O’Rourke Reacts To 2nd Uvalde Shooting: ‘We Don’t Have To Accept This As Our Reality’

Following a reported second shooting in the town of Uvalde, Texas — the same town as the deadly Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24 — Democratic candidate for Texas Governor Beto O’Rourke took to Twitter to react. “We don’t have to accept this as our reality,” Beto, 49, wrote on Thursday, September 8. “The 21 families in Uvalde have told us how to reduce gun violence, but we need a governor who will follow their lead.”
UVALDE, TX
Black Enterprise

Disturbing Video Shows White Students Attacking a Black Student Reenacting George Floyd Death

A group of Michigan teens are receiving backlash for a shocking video they filmed seemingly reenacting George Floyd‘s death. Students from Adlai E. Stevenson High School in Sterling Heights, Michigan, took part in the disturbing George Floyd TikTok trend where social media users portray themselves as police officers using excessive force against a Black person.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Independent

Video shows haunting final moments of Lily Sullivan before killer strangled her - OLD

A video capturing the last moments of Lily Sullivan as she walked with her killer has been released by the Crown Prosecution Service ahead of sentencing in the case. The 18-year-old was was found dead in a pond in Pembroke area of Wales in a half-naked state in December 2021. Sullivan was killed by strangling after she rejected the sexual advances of a man named Lewis Haines, who she had met at a pub. Haines has admitted to killing her but a trial is underway to determine his sentence. The video, released ahead of the sentencing, shows Sullivan and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Missing Actress Found in Jail After Online Panic

Australian actress Laura McCulloch was reported missing by her family, but was later identified as a woman who allegedly bit a police officer in Santa Monica, California on Aug. 12. McCulloch's family reported her missing to the Los Angeles Police Department and a GoFundMe page sad she was last heard from during a date with someone she met online. McCulloch, 37, has appeared in a handful of short films, including the 2022 indie COVID Support Group.
SANTA MONICA, CA
TheDailyBeast

Country Musician Luke Bell Found Dead Over a Week After He Was Reported Missing

The body of country music star Luke Bell was discovered in Tucson, Arizona, on Monday, nine days after he was reported missing by his loved ones. The Tuscon-based Coroner’s Office confirmed Bell’s date of death as Aug. 26, three days before he was found, according to The Sun. Fellow musician Matt Kinman was traveling with the 32-year-old star when he suddenly disappeared. “We came down here to Arizona, to work down here, play some music, and he just took off,” Kinman told the Daily Mail, which added that he believed Bell suffered from bipolar disorder and had a recent change to his medication that may have played into his disappearance. “He was in the back of the truck. I went in to get something to eat. I came out, and he’d got out of the truck and left.”Read it at Daily Mail
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

Body of Canadian tourist found in Mexico next to his crying and shocked five-year-old son

A five-year-old Canadian boy was found crying beside the decomposing body of his father at their vacation rental just north of the Mexican resort town of Puerto Vallarta, according to reports.The ex-wife of John Poulson, 44, raised the alarm after she was unable to get in touch with him from Canada, Mexico News Daily reported.She contacted a neighbour who went to check on Mr Poulson at the rental in Jarretaderas, in Nayarit state, and found the boy sobbing and in shock beside his father’s body on 14 August, the news site reported.Police told Tribuna de la Bahia that Mr...
PUBLIC SAFETY
