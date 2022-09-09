Man charged for shooting his 71-year-old father to death in Dickinson, deputies say

A man has been arrested and charged with murder after deputies say he shot his father to death in Dickinson.

Brandon Lee Dixon, 39, is accused of shooting his 71-year-old father Larry Alvin Dixon in the lower abdomen, causing him to die.

Deputies with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a disturbance in the 4700 block of East 24th Street.

That's when authorities said they found Larry with the gunshot wound and rushed him to Clear Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies that a physical altercation between the father and son prompted the shooting.

Brandon is being held at the Galveston County Jail without bail pending.