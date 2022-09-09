ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, TX

Man charged for shooting his 71-year-old father to death in Dickinson, deputies say

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0hp3pMCq00 A man has been arrested and charged with murder after deputies say he shot his father to death in Dickinson.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Brandon Lee Dixon, 39, is accused of shooting his 71-year-old father Larry Alvin Dixon in the lower abdomen, causing him to die.

Deputies with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office said they received a call about a disturbance in the 4700 block of East 24th Street.

That's when authorities said they found Larry with the gunshot wound and rushed him to Clear Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies that a physical altercation between the father and son prompted the shooting.

Brandon is being held at the Galveston County Jail without bail pending.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Dickinson, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Dickinson, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Dixon
cw39.com

Road rage believed to be motive behind deputy constable’s murder

HOUSTON (CW39) — One day after his funeral, the arrests of a Houston-area lawman’s accused killers may have brought his family some semblance of peace. And now Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin’s loved ones have a better idea of what led up to his shooting death.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Clear Lake#Father And Son#Violent Crime
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Armed Suspect Arrested, Charged in Shooting at 600 West Mount Houston Road

The suspect, Manuel Elias-Torres, 43, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer and felony evading in the 262nd State District Court. A 2021 booking of Elias-Torres, who remains in custody at the hospital, is attached to this news release. HPD Officer J. Ready, who discharged...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HOUSTON POLICE PURSUIT WITH STOLEN SUV INVOLVED IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY HOMICIDE

At about 1:30 am Tuesday Houston Police Sheperd units were on patrol in the I-45 and Little York area when a plate they ran on an Equinox came back as a wanted vehicle in a Montgomery County Homicide. A short pursuit took place before the vehicle stopped near Airline and Little York. While police were detaining the three black males in the vehicle one attempted to destroy some narcotics he had in his possession. He was tased. All three were taken into custody and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The one male also faces narcotics charges. According to Houston Police, it is unknown if any of the three were involved in a homicide but the vehicle did have a hit from Montgomery County for a homicide. Houston Police took custody of the vehicle also. No word from Montgomery County on which homicide it was involved in.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox26houston.com

Houston teacher's aide fired, accused of choking 5-year-old boy

HOUSTON - A teacher's aide, who was accused of choking a five-year-old boy, has been fired. Earlier this month, the child's mother says she got a call from the nurse at Beatrice Mayes Institute in Houston's South Park neighborhood that alerted her he had a scratch on his neck. BACKGROUND:...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
149K+
Followers
16K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy