Jo Ann M. Allen reflects back on her career of 22 years with Mary Kay Cosmetics on Mary Kay Cosmetics 59 AnniversaryTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas wishes Trent Johnson of Tyler a Happy BirthdayTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation says thank you for your service to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth IITour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Rev. Rafael Cruz and Christians Engaged President, Bunni Pounds, spoke in Tyler, Texas at Awakening Night on September 1Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Ex-Boyfriend, Sister And Cousin Arrested After Disappearance Of Pregnant Texas WomanThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKilgore, TX
KLTV
WebXtra: Marion County declares official county fish
They go back 125 million years, and they’re going back to Marion County. Paddlefish have become well known in the region because of restocking, so the Marion County Judge has declared them the county’s official fish. KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Texan Theater Facilities Manager Chip Hale about...
KLTV
WebXtra: Tyler ISD warns about resurgence of 'One Chip Challenge'
Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez discusses the officer-involved shooting that took place overnight.
KLTV
WebXtra: Amtrak celebrates completion of $5M Longview station restoration
Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station.
KLTV
Sinkhole diverts traffic at Whitehouse High School
WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse ISD says a sinkhole has developed on the Main Campus Drive at the high school just beyond the guard gate. They say a detour will be necessary starting this afternoon during pick-up. The district says they will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate (from 346) through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive. This detour will result in displacing the first two rows of student parking (the far east side of the parking lot will become the alternate route). The student lot will be “General” parking only due to this disruption until proper repairs can be made.
KLTV
Homeowner, pets escape Longview house fire
Renovations at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore nearing completion. Erin Wides talks to Kilgore ISD Superintendent Andy Baker about the renovations.
KLTV
Crews respond to grass fire near Troup
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - The Arp, Chapel Hill, and Smith County Fire Departments have responded to a grass fire in Troup. Responders received a call about the fire a little before 3 p.m. Tuesday and have put out about 3.5 acres so far. No structures have been damaged and no one is injured.
KLTV
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday.
KLTV
Big Sandy family concerned after bobcat sighted close to pets, livestock
BIG SANDY, Texas (KLTV) - A family in the city limits of Big Sandy spotted a bobcat on their game camera after weeks of suspicion of its presence. They tell us they are less than a mile from a school and they have pets and livestock so seeing the bobcat so close is cause for concern.
KLTV
WebXtra: East Texas school districts brainstorm teacher shortage solutions
Renovations at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore nearing completion. Erin Wides talks to Kilgore ISD Superintendent Andy Baker about the renovations.
KLTV
Tyler City Council approves contract for sewer system root control
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to contract Dukes Root Control, Inc., to provide a chemical root control service for the city’s sewer system. The $123,135.98 contract allows root removal from 46,706 linear feet of sanitary sewer system mainline. The process requires the system...
KLTV
Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash
Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day. "I've never seen anything like it, they go out of their way, every one of them, and they go backwards, turn upside down, anything to get us happy and that means so much to us on the inside, on the inside of our bodies, we know someone is there that cares," Childs said.
KLTV
Boil water notice lifted for South Rusk County Water Supply customers
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Customers of the South Rusk Water Supply Company no longer need to boil water prior to consumption. The South Rusk Water Supply Company - Compton rescinded the boil water notice Wednesday morning. The boil water notice was issued due to a line break in the...
KLTV
Palestine Police Department program hopes to interest students in law enforcement careers
Some residents in Bullard say their water bills have more than tripled from the month before. At tonight's city council meeting, those residents tried to get some answers. Residents in Bullard are going to city council tonight to voice concerns over high water bills.
KLTV
Kilgore holds Special Abilities Family Fun Event (SAFFE) Day this Saturday
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Special Abilities Family Fun Event Day, also known as SAFFE Day, has returned to Kilgore after a two-year break because of COVID. The event is geared towards families with special needs children. It’s meant to familiarize families with what to expect in an emergency.
KLTV
Current, incoming Gregg County DA working together to address case backlog
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County District Attorney’s Office is working to address a case backlog and start training for the DA-elect early. Gregg County Criminal District Attorney Tom Watson explains how he and John Moore, the District Attorney-elect, are working together before Moore is sworn in as DA in January.
KLTV
Truck driver charged in Van Zandt County traffic death of 1-year-old
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Grimes County man has been charged in connection with a traffic incident that killed a 1-year-old girl. Robert Charles Stanley, 55, of Bedias, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide. According to report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Jan. 1, 2022 at about 12:30 p.m., Stanley was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 through Van Zandt County in a semi-truck with a towed trailer. A passenger vehicle with two adults and two children was in the roadway ahead of Stanley traveling at a low rate of speed due to a flat tire. The report says Stanley observed the vehicle but claims he did not realize how slow they were traveling, causing him to crash into the rear of the vehicle, knocking it into a bridge guardrail.
KLTV
North Cherokee Water Supply lifts mandatory water restrictions
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The watering restriction issued by the North Cherokee Water Supply in August are no longer in place effective immediately. Since Aug. 5th homeowners were prohibited from outside watering on certain days of the week depending on their addresses. However, as of this morning the North Cherokee Water Corporation announced that it will be lifting its restrictions and homeowners can now resume to water outside at any time and day of the week.
KLTV
Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance wedding. A man who told law enforcement officers he robbed a bank in Groveton to pay for a ring and venue for his wedding has been sentenced to prison.
KLTV
Bullard residents voice concerns over high water bills
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Bullard say their water bills have more than tripled from the month before. At tonight’s city council meeting, those residents tried to get some answers. “You pay the bill or get your water cut off,” says Bullard resident, Tracy Nguyen. Nearly...
KLTV
Renovations at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore nearing completion
On Tuesday, The University of Texas at Tyler School of Education hosts representatives of partner school districts, Tyler Junior College, Kilgore College and Trinity Valley Community College to receive input and share ideas to address the shortage of teachers.
