Winona, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: Marion County declares official county fish

They go back 125 million years, and they're going back to Marion County. Paddlefish have become well known in the region because of restocking, so the Marion County Judge has declared them the county's official fish.
MARION COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Tyler ISD warns about resurgence of 'One Chip Challenge'

Updated: 3 hours ago.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Amtrak celebrates completion of $5M Longview station restoration

Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Sinkhole diverts traffic at Whitehouse High School

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Whitehouse ISD says a sinkhole has developed on the Main Campus Drive at the high school just beyond the guard gate. They say a detour will be necessary starting this afternoon during pick-up. The district says they will divert all traffic entering or exiting through the guard gate (from 346) through the student parking adjacent to the Main Campus Drive. This detour will result in displacing the first two rows of student parking (the far east side of the parking lot will become the alternate route). The student lot will be “General” parking only due to this disruption until proper repairs can be made.
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KLTV

Homeowner, pets escape Longview house fire

Renovations at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore nearing completion.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Crews respond to grass fire near Troup

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - The Arp, Chapel Hill, and Smith County Fire Departments have responded to a grass fire in Troup. Responders received a call about the fire a little before 3 p.m. Tuesday and have put out about 3.5 acres so far. No structures have been damaged and no one is injured.
TROUP, TX
KLTV

1 dead in officer-involved shooting in Rusk County

Longview leaders and Amtrak officials gathered at the Pacific Street Amtrak station to celebrate the completion of $5 million worth of improvements to the station.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: East Texas school districts brainstorm teacher shortage solutions

Renovations at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore nearing completion.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Tyler City Council approves contract for sewer system root control

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to contract Dukes Root Control, Inc., to provide a chemical root control service for the city’s sewer system. The $123,135.98 contract allows root removal from 46,706 linear feet of sanitary sewer system mainline. The process requires the system...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Henderson ISD student, father killed in weekend crash

Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Truck driver charged in Van Zandt County traffic death of 1-year-old

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Grimes County man has been charged in connection with a traffic incident that killed a 1-year-old girl. Robert Charles Stanley, 55, of Bedias, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide. According to report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Jan. 1, 2022 at about 12:30 p.m., Stanley was traveling westbound on Interstate 20 through Van Zandt County in a semi-truck with a towed trailer. A passenger vehicle with two adults and two children was in the roadway ahead of Stanley traveling at a low rate of speed due to a flat tire. The report says Stanley observed the vehicle but claims he did not realize how slow they were traveling, causing him to crash into the rear of the vehicle, knocking it into a bridge guardrail.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, TX
KLTV

North Cherokee Water Supply lifts mandatory water restrictions

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - The watering restriction issued by the North Cherokee Water Supply in August are no longer in place effective immediately. Since Aug. 5th homeowners were prohibited from outside watering on certain days of the week depending on their addresses. However, as of this morning the North Cherokee Water Corporation announced that it will be lifting its restrictions and homeowners can now resume to water outside at any time and day of the week.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Bullard residents voice concerns over high water bills

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Bullard say their water bills have more than tripled from the month before. At tonight’s city council meeting, those residents tried to get some answers. “You pay the bill or get your water cut off,” says Bullard resident, Tracy Nguyen. Nearly...
BULLARD, TX
KLTV

Renovations at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore nearing completion

Renovations at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore nearing completion.
KILGORE, TX

