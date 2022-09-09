Read full article on original website
Road Closures Announced For WL Roundabout Project
WINONA LAKE — The contractor for the roundabout being constructed at the border of Winona Lake and Warsaw has announced more road closures related to the project. Phend & Brown announced on Tuesday, Sept. 13, closures affecting the project area of Kings Highway and Park Avenue in Winona Lake and Argonne Road and Winona Avenue in Warsaw.
Leesburg Continues To Be Plagued By Sewer Issues
LEESBURG — The town of Leesburg continues to be plagued by sewer problems. Additional issues were reported at the town council meeting Monday, Sept. 12, when Derek Tenney of Tenney & Sons, Warsaw, provided his monthly sanitary sewer update. Tenney informed the council of a situation that occurred at...
Nelson’s Fundraiser Saturday For WL Limitless Park
WARSAW — A Nelson’s barbecue fundraiser will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Warsaw to benefit Winona Lake Limitless Park. It will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JB’s Furniture parking lot, 2101 E. Center St. The cost is $9 for a chicken half and $4 for Pit-tatoes.
Kosciusko Leadership Academy Visits Creighton Brothers Headquarters
WARSAW — On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Kosciusko Leadership Academy cadets visited Creighton Brothers headquarters where Mindy Truex, president of Creighton Brothers and Crystal Lake LLC, Emily Kresca from Purdue Extension and Janelle Deatsman from Maple Leaf Farms presented Agri-Business in Kosciusko County. Mindy Truex explained Creighton’s process through...
Kettleheads HomebrewFest Saturday Sept. 24 In Warsaw
WARSAW – The Kosciusko Kettleheads homebrew club will be hosting the 11th annual HomebrewFest on Saturday, Sept. 24 in downtown Warsaw. The event will be on Buffalo Street from 5 to 9 p.m. Proceeds will benefit Combined Community Services to help with their local humanitarian efforts. Patrons will receive...
County BZA Says No To Proposed Parking Lot For Campground
WARSAW — After hearing from neighbors remonstrating about a proposed overflow parking lot in a residential area, the Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals denied the request during its regular meeting Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. Stacie Anderson came before the board with the petition to allow a parking lot...
October Spay-Neuter Events Include One In Warsaw, Columbia City
WARSAW — Warsaw will be one of four cities with upcoming spay-neuter events for cats in early October. There will be spay/neuter clinics in the Marion, Huntington, Warsaw and Columbia City area Oct. 6-9. Openings are still available. Some financial assistance is available.
Isaac Kirkendall: First Sheriff Of Kosciusko County
WARSAW — The first sheriff of Kosciusko County was Isaac Kirkendall. Born in Culpepper County, Va., on Jan. 15, 1787, he served as our county sheriff from 1836-1840. At the time of his election, he was about 49 years old, stood six feet tall, had lost most of his teeth, had one crooked eye and was entirely bald except a thin fringe of grey hair around the lower and back part of his head. His voice, when exerted, was a loud-sounding asthmatic treble.
City Working On Agreement To Remove Developer From Mix-Use Project
WARSAW – City officials are seeking to remove Matthews LLC from the multi-use project on North Buffalo Street. Matthews LLC agreed six years ago to develop the mixed using building and a swath of new residential lots known as the Buffalo Street redevelopment project. While the first residential phase...
Timeline From The Past: Train Derailment, Maple Leaf Farms
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Sept. 10, 1968 — The derailment of a Norfolk and Western freight train in South Whitley early today caused the temporary evacuation of residents when it was feared that the train carried poisonous chemicals and high explosives.
Warsaw Breakfast Optimists Selling Fall Displays
WARSAW — The Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club and the Warsaw Community High School Octagon Club are selling fall displays again this autumn. The cost for display setup at a home or business is $100. The cost for setup plus removal in mid-November is $125. The displays will be placed...
Cool Start To The Week For Kosciusko County
WARSAW – A cool and rainy start to the week will transition to sunny and pleasant conditions by mid-week. The National Weather Service in North Webster predicts rainy conditions Monday, Sept. 12, and into Tuesday for Kosciusko County. Monday’s high will be 61. Tuesday’s high will be 71....
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accident:. 10:10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, South County Farm Road, south of west CR 300S, Warsaw. Driver: Donald E. Laughlin, 68, South CR 50W, Claypool. Laughlin’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage: Up to $25,000. Milford. Officers with the...
Eloise Heyde
Eloise Heyde, 95, Bremen, died Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Signature Health Care, Bremen. Eloise was born May 9, 1927. On Nov. 10, 1945, she married Eldon Heyde; he survives. She is also survived by four children, Darla Smith, Warsaw, Devon Heyde, Plymouth, Robin (Lynn) Reynolds, Bremen and Ronald (Susan) Heyde, Trenton, Ga.; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
WCHS Homecoming Parade Is Sept. 23
WARSAW — Warsaw Community High School Student Council will hold its annual homecoming parade at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. The parade will consist of the WCHS official homecoming court and floats featuring the diverse range of clubs and sports at WCHS. The 2022 homecoming float theme is 50...
Apparent Drowning Victim Pulled From Winona Lake
WINONA LAKE — Rescuers pulled a body from Winona Lake late Tuesday morning, Sept. 13, after reports of a man entering the water earlier in the morning. The water search began shortly after 9:30 a.m. after at least one person said they saw a man entering the water. A...
WL Council To Have Executive Session Wednesday
WINONA LAKE — The Winona Lake Town Council will have an executive or private session at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Per Indiana law, executive sessions are allowed under certain circumstances. Winona Lake’s is for the purpose of conducting interviews and negotiations with commercial prospects by the Town Council as the governing body of the Town of Winona Lake.
Laura E. Brashere — PENDING
Laura Hackworth Brashere, 75, Warsaw, died Sept. 10, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital, Columbia City. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Marilyn Wesseling – PENDING
Marilyn Wesseling, 83, of North Webster, died on September 11, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor of Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home in North Webster.
Wawasee Community School Board Addresses Near-Future Plans
SYRACUSE — The future of Milford Middle School was among the many discussion points at the Wawasee Community School Board meeting Tuesday, Sept. 13. Dr. Steve Troyer expressed that the board is still in the data collection phase of the decision-making process; they are taking statistical information, community input and contents of media coverage into consideration.
