Hulu has decided to cancel Maggie after just one season. The sitcom premiered on the streamer in July of this year. The series, based on Tim Curcio’s short film, follows Maggie (Rebecca Rittenhouse), the titular psychic, as she navigates the dating world. She can see the future of her friends, parents, customers, and random people thanks to her gift, but once she meets an unexpected stranger, her romantic life starts to become much more complicated as she starts to catch glimpses of her own future.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO