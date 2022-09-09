Sonic Frontiers fans can't believe that the latest trailer showed off Super Sonic. Tokyo Game Show is quickly approaching and Sega decided to treat social media to a brand new clip from their game. There has been no shortage of massive enemies in the latest Sonic game, but the one in the trailer seems to be the biggest yet. That's not a problem for the titular hero as he quickly shifts to his golden mode with the help of the Chaos Emeralds. It's a nice ploy to get the fans hyped up after some of the discourse surrounding the game was a bit mixed. From conversations about that reveal trailer to debating the "Memory" stages from Frontiers, it's been a lot to take in. But, after the latest trailer, it seems that the hype has firmly set in and the fans are back on board. Check out Super Sonic's grand return for yourself right here.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 HOURS AGO