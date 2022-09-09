Read full article on original website
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
PlayStation Rumored to Reveal New IP for PS5 Soon
A new rumor has come about this week suggesting that PlayStation will soon reveal a new IP that will presumably be coming to PlayStation 5 consoles in the future. In recent weeks, reports and rumors have been heavily circling suggesting that Sony is planning to hold a new "PlayStation Showcase" event of some sort very soon. And while Sony itself hasn't confirmed this to be true, it seems like we now have an idea of what one potential announcement could be at this presentation if it does take place.
Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Bad News for PS4 and Xbox One Players
Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red has shared bad news for those that are looking to continue playing the open-world RPG on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms. Within the past week, CDPR revealed the first (and only) major expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 entitled Phantom Liberty. And while the announcement of this long-awaited piece of DLC made a number of fans interested in the game once again, it seems that this add-on won't be available to play everywhere.
Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Lineup of N64 Games
Nintendo has revealed that it's preparing to add nine new games from the Nintendo 64 to its Nintendo Switch Online service. Over the course of the past year, Switch Online has continued to grow in a major way with the arrival of its Expansion Pack tier which contains titles from N64. And while we don't yet know when all of these newly-announced games will be coming to Nintendo Switch Online just yet, the Japanese published has outlined a slate of titles that will join the service to end 2022 and lead into 2023.
PlayStation Reveals New God of War Ragnarok PS5 Controller
PlayStation has revealed a new PS5 DualSense controller themed after God of War Ragnarok. God of War Ragnarok is expected to be one of the biggest games of 2022 as it's the successor to one of the most well-regarded games of the last decade. Sony has managed to shroud God of War Ragnarok in immense secrecy for quite some time, but with the game's imminent release, the publisher has been shedding some light on the game. Given it's PlayStation's biggest release this year, it's pulling out all the stops with a Game Informer cover story and all kinds of other promotions.
Pikmin 4 Officially Announced for Nintendo Switch
Pikmin 4 is real and it's coming to Nintendo Switch fairly soon! Pikmin is one of the more unique Nintendo franchises as it's not a typical platformer or a big action game/RPG like Zelda or Metroid. The series began on GameCube and dug its way into people's hearts due to its charming characters and premise while also offering a nice amount of variety to Nintendo's already pretty rich lineup. The series thrived on the Nintendo console before going dormant on the Wii and making a grand return roughly a decade later on the Wii U. Since then, the series has been quiet outside of a mobile game and a Nintendo Switch remaster of Pikmin 3. Nintendo has stated in the past that Pikmin 4 was in development, but it has been years since we heard virtually anything of note about it.
Steam Weekly Top Seller Is a Surprising Racing Game
The latest game on Steam to appear in the top spot of the PC platform's weekly "Top Sellers" spot is a racing title that launched nearly four years ago. For the most part, the Top Sellers chart on Steam is usually filled with games that have released somewhat recently. Disney Dreamlight Valley, for example, found massive success on Valve's PC marketplace this past week after it launched via early access. And despite this fast start for Dreamlight Valley, it was an older game that ended up being the big winner.
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Shares Emotional Message for Production Wrap
One Piece's new live-action series has officially wrapped its production as it gets ready for its full launch with Netflix, and the head writer behind the series has shared quite the heavy message bidding goodbye to their time to the series! The live-action series has been in the midst of development ever since it was first announced to be in the works several years ago, and fans have been very curious to see how it all shakes out. Those involved with the series have been showing nothing but love for the production too, and it's especially true as it all wraps up.
Super Sonic Has Fans Hyped For Sonic Frontiers After Trailer
Sonic Frontiers fans can't believe that the latest trailer showed off Super Sonic. Tokyo Game Show is quickly approaching and Sega decided to treat social media to a brand new clip from their game. There has been no shortage of massive enemies in the latest Sonic game, but the one in the trailer seems to be the biggest yet. That's not a problem for the titular hero as he quickly shifts to his golden mode with the help of the Chaos Emeralds. It's a nice ploy to get the fans hyped up after some of the discourse surrounding the game was a bit mixed. From conversations about that reveal trailer to debating the "Memory" stages from Frontiers, it's been a lot to take in. But, after the latest trailer, it seems that the hype has firmly set in and the fans are back on board. Check out Super Sonic's grand return for yourself right here.
God of War 2 Should Be Hugely Important to God of War Ragnarok
If the latest trailer for God of War Ragnarok is any indication, it looks like the events of 2007's God of War 2 are going to be hugely important to the next installment in the series. For the most part, since first being announced back in 2020, PlayStation has tried to keep much of the story found in God of War Ragnarok under wraps. And while we have a broad idea of where the new PS5 and PS4 sequel will be going, it definitely seems like Kratos' experiences from God of War 2 will play a major part in the themes of Ragnarok.
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Takes Flight in Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)
In the years since the final How to Train Your Dragon film was unveiled, the spirit of the high-flying and fantastical adventures has been kept alive with Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky on Peacock, with an all-new trailer for Season 4 of the series having been released. This season could be its most exciting yet, as our heroes are faced with fresh challenges and exciting adventures, sure to leave audiences soaring high as they dive into the action-packed journeys of the beloved heroes. Check out the exclusive trailer for Season 4 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky above before the new season hits Peacock on Thursday, September 29th.
Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition Producer David Fein Explains How He Future-proofed the Film
Star Trek: The Motion Picture brought Star Trek to the big screen, but the Robert Wise-directed feature film was famously incomplete in its theatrical form. Due to distribution arrangements beyond his control, Wise had to cut post-production short, leaving planned special effects shots unfinished. In 2001, Paramount released Star Trek: The Motion Picture – The Director's Edition onto DVD, presenting Wise's completed version of the film for the first time. However, due to the way Star Trek: The Motion Picture -- The Director's Edition had been created at the time, it was not re-released on Blu-ray, instead reverting the film to its original theatrical version.
Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Brings Back Anime's Best Announcer
One awesome Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay has really made a deep cut and shined the spotlight on one of the best announcers ever seen in an anime, Koto! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series is now in the midst of celebrating the 30th Anniversary of its anime adaptation, and that means it's the perfect time to think back on just how influential of an action series it really is. Often held in high regard by many fans as one of the best ever, much of the reason why is the massive Dark Tournament arc that really changed everything from that point on.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Review Round-Up
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is out, and it seems the adaptation is an unmitigated success. It wasn't long ago fans learned Netflix and Studio Trigger were teaming up to bring Night City to life in a new way. With a slew of hits under its belt, the team at Studio Trigger gave hope to millions that Cyberpunk 2077 would see its vision fulfilled on air all thanks to this project. And as you can see below, critics have nothing but love for the flashy adaptation.
Xbox Game Pass Adding One of 2021's Most Popular Games
One of 2021's most surprisingly popular games is finally coming to Xbox Game Pass in just a couple of short weeks. For the most part, Microsoft has already added a number of beloved titles that launched last year to Game Pass over the course of 2022. Games like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Hitman 3, It Takes Two, and many others have been accessible on various tiers of the Xbox subscription service. Now, those who specifically are members of Game Pass for PC are set to get a new title that at one point took the world by storm.
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Cosplay Breaks Free With Jolyne
The Stone Ocean made landfall with its second episode batch recently on Netflix, continuing Jolyne's journey as she tried to save her father's life and escape from Green Dolphin Street Prison. With Stone Free lending a major assist to her master, Jolyne is gaining more mastery when it comes to Stand battles and has become a fan-favorite in the process. Now, one fan takes anime viewers to heaven with their new take on Jolyne as Stone Ocean's story continues.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date and Title Revealed
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 made a surprise appearance during Nintendo's latest Direct presentation this week with some long-awaited reveals for those who've been waiting to hear of more about the game. During the second Nintendo Direct for this year, Nintendo revealed that the game's official title will be The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Additionally, the game is set to launch next year on May 12, 2023. This reveal comes a good while after Nintendo last shared any official news about the game with only leaks, rumors, and speculations circulating online since then to hold The Legend of Zelda fans over until the next big reveal.
House of the Dragon Episode 5 Trailer Sets Up Another Bloody Game of Thrones Wedding
There's another bloody wedding making its way to the world of Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon isn't going to have a devastating Red Wedding situation on its hands, but there is trouble brewing for some characters as they try to celebrate an upcoming wedding. The trailer for the show's fifth episode was released on Sunday, following the debut of episode four, and it teases another wedding gone wrong.
Your Lie in April Creator Shares Peek at New Series
Your Lie in April is one of those stories you cannot forget. The manga and anime are gut-wrenching in ways that are hard to describe. Of course, we have Naoshi Arakawa to thank as the creator brought the beloved title to life. And now, the creator is sharing a first look at their newest project with fans.
