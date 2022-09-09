Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Lawsuit against Illinois State Police in death of Decatur mother expected to be heard
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The civil trial between the family of Kelly Wilson and the Illinois State Police will be heard in the Illinois Court of Claims on Wednesday. The lawsuit is asking for $10 million in damages in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of Kelly Wilson, 26. It was filed on August 31, 2016.
newschannel20.com
Decatur police searching for missing woman
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Dawn Varvel, 56, was last seen voluntarily leaving her residence during the morning hours of September 9th. Varvel was last seen in a white colored Nissan Rouge, bearing the registration of BN 95561. We're told...
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for September 14
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (11) updates to this series since Updated 33 min ago.
Herald & Review
State Police announce results of Macon Co. seat belt patrol campaign
DECATUR — The Illinois State Police have announced they issued 40 total citations during a special seat belt enforcement patrol project held in Macon County at the beginning of this month. The citations issued during the Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) project included 29 safety belt citations, 2 child...
Police confirm well-being of missing woman after contact
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton Police have announced they’ve made contact with a woman who went missing last month and confirmed her safety and well-being. Juana Arellano left her home on Aug. 21 and never returned. Clinton Police, her family and the community launched a search for her that turned up some clues, but could […]
wlds.com
Springfield Man Now Charged With Double Homicide
A Springfield man arrested in Benld yesterday in connection to a double homicide in Springfield on Sunday has now been charged. The State Journal Register’s Steven Spearie reports that 23 year old Mark N. Crites, Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of John & Gloria Norgaard.
Suspect charged in murder, arson investigations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Formal charges have been filed against a man who was arrested on Monday in connection to a double-homicide and an unrelated arson incident. Mark Crites Jr. is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of arson. Bond was set at $5 million and he remains in custody […]
Herald & Review
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Decatur's evening forecast: Clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur Park District evolving to meet community needs
DECATUR — The Decatur Park District isn't playing around when it comes to revamping local parks. And the list of projects included in its master plan is long. “One of the things in our master plan is trying to address is how we keep those parks relevant, how we continue to maintain all those parks,” said Clay Gerhard, executive director of the Decatur Park District.
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Suspect identified after incident at Normal Comfort Suites
UPDATE (9:00 p.m.) — Normal police have identified the man who allegedly pointed a gun outside a Comfort Suites window Wednesday. According to a Normal police press release, 37-year-old Michael A. Sumpter was charged with one count of disorderly conduct. When police arrived on the scene, officers observed an...
newschannel20.com
Police needs help identifying Walmart thief
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) needs your help identifying the man below. Police say the man has been involved in retail thefts at Walmart. We're told he was recently involved in a theft of a customer's bicycle and fought with loss prevention. If you can...
wlds.com
Sangamon Authorities Searching For Suspects in Double Homicide in Springfield
The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police are in search of a vehicle in possible connection to a double homicide that occurred on Springfield’s southwest end yesterday morning. Investigators are looking for a stolen 2008 black Dodge Charger with Illinois license plates Z-185-113. The suspects in...
Herald & Review
Stabbing of woman came days after domestic battery arrest, Decatur police said
DECATUR — Decatur police say a man stabbed a woman repeatedly, just days after he had posted bond following his arrest on a preliminary charge of domestic battery against the same woman. Manolito D. Conner Sr., 54, was arrested Monday on a preliminary charge of attempted murder in connection...
14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side
CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
capitolwolf.com
UPDATE: Suspect caught; victims ID’d
A man is in custody in the deaths of a married couple found in a home in the 500 block of West Southwind Drive Sunday. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victims as John Norgaard, 67, and Gloria Norgaard, 69. He says they were shot to death. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack...
Herald & Review
Would-be robber uses pencil as a weapon, Decatur police say
DECATUR — A would-be robber attempted to get away with cash from a register using a pencil as a weapon, police said. According to a court affidavit, the store's video surveillance showed the suspect entering the business in the 1300 block of North Water Street on Sunday and going directly behind the cash register. He approached the store clerk while holding a sharpened pencil.
Double homicide victims identified, suspect arrested
Update at 5:55 p.m. on 9/12/2022 Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said the person arrested in Benld on Monday is 23-year-old Mark Crites Jr. Campbell added that Crites Jr. was arrested on an arson warrant unrelated to the murders of John and Gloria Norgaard. Crites has not been charged yet in relation to the murders. […]
Coroner: Man dead in Sunday crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul died over the weekend in a car crash after the coroner said he may have experienced a medical event behind the wheel. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 46-year-old Homer J. Green. Reports indicated that Green was driving on County Road 3100 North near […]
newschannel20.com
Man identified from fatal crash
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the name of a male driver who was involved in a single motor vehicle crash on Sunday. Homer J. Green, age 46, of Rantoul, Illinois, was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. Sunday night in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department.
Woman stabbed in Decatur, suspect arrested
Editor’s note: It was initially reported based on information from the Decatur Police Department that the victim was 27 years old. Decatur Police have since clarified that the victim is actually 37 years old. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest and charged with attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on […]
