Macon County, IL

Decatur police searching for missing woman

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Dawn Varvel, 56, was last seen voluntarily leaving her residence during the morning hours of September 9th. Varvel was last seen in a white colored Nissan Rouge, bearing the registration of BN 95561. We're told...
Herald & Review

State Police announce results of Macon Co. seat belt patrol campaign

DECATUR — The Illinois State Police have announced they issued 40 total citations during a special seat belt enforcement patrol project held in Macon County at the beginning of this month. The citations issued during the Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) project included 29 safety belt citations, 2 child...
WCIA

Police confirm well-being of missing woman after contact

CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Clinton Police have announced they’ve made contact with a woman who went missing last month and confirmed her safety and well-being. Juana Arellano left her home on Aug. 21 and never returned. Clinton Police, her family and the community launched a search for her that turned up some clues, but could […]
wlds.com

Springfield Man Now Charged With Double Homicide

A Springfield man arrested in Benld yesterday in connection to a double homicide in Springfield on Sunday has now been charged. The State Journal Register’s Steven Spearie reports that 23 year old Mark N. Crites, Jr. has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of John & Gloria Norgaard.
WCIA

Suspect charged in murder, arson investigations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Formal charges have been filed against a man who was arrested on Monday in connection to a double-homicide and an unrelated arson incident. Mark Crites Jr. is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of arson. Bond was set at $5 million and he remains in custody […]
Herald & Review

Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Decatur's evening forecast: Clear. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Decatur folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit herald-review.com for local news and weather.
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur Park District evolving to meet community needs

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District isn't playing around when it comes to revamping local parks. And the list of projects included in its master plan is long. “One of the things in our master plan is trying to address is how we keep those parks relevant, how we continue to maintain all those parks,” said Clay Gerhard, executive director of the Decatur Park District.
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Suspect identified after incident at Normal Comfort Suites

UPDATE (9:00 p.m.) — Normal police have identified the man who allegedly pointed a gun outside a Comfort Suites window Wednesday. According to a Normal police press release, 37-year-old Michael A. Sumpter was charged with one count of disorderly conduct. When police arrived on the scene, officers observed an...
newschannel20.com

Police needs help identifying Walmart thief

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department (SPD) needs your help identifying the man below. Police say the man has been involved in retail thefts at Walmart. We're told he was recently involved in a theft of a customer's bicycle and fought with loss prevention. If you can...
WGN TV

14-year-old boy reported missing on South Side

CHICAGO — Police have issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old boy last seen Sunday on the South Side. David Davis, 14, was last seen in the 6700 block of South Springfield. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue/green shorts and blue/green shoes. Davis also may be in...
capitolwolf.com

UPDATE: Suspect caught; victims ID’d

A man is in custody in the deaths of a married couple found in a home in the 500 block of West Southwind Drive Sunday. Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victims as John Norgaard, 67, and Gloria Norgaard, 69. He says they were shot to death. Sangamon County Sheriff Jack...
Herald & Review

Would-be robber uses pencil as a weapon, Decatur police say

DECATUR — A would-be robber attempted to get away with cash from a register using a pencil as a weapon, police said. According to a court affidavit, the store's video surveillance showed the suspect entering the business in the 1300 block of North Water Street on Sunday and going directly behind the cash register. He approached the store clerk while holding a sharpened pencil.
WCIA

Double homicide victims identified, suspect arrested

Update at 5:55 p.m. on 9/12/2022 Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said the person arrested in Benld on Monday is 23-year-old Mark Crites Jr. Campbell added that Crites Jr. was arrested on an arson warrant unrelated to the murders of John and Gloria Norgaard. Crites has not been charged yet in relation to the murders. […]
WCIA

Coroner: Man dead in Sunday crash

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Rantoul died over the weekend in a car crash after the coroner said he may have experienced a medical event behind the wheel. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as 46-year-old Homer J. Green. Reports indicated that Green was driving on County Road 3100 North near […]
newschannel20.com

Man identified from fatal crash

RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the name of a male driver who was involved in a single motor vehicle crash on Sunday. Homer J. Green, age 46, of Rantoul, Illinois, was pronounced dead at 7:08 p.m. Sunday night in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department.
WCIA

Woman stabbed in Decatur, suspect arrested

Editor’s note: It was initially reported based on information from the Decatur Police Department that the victim was 27 years old. Decatur Police have since clarified that the victim is actually 37 years old. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A Decatur man is under arrest and charged with attempted murder following a domestic violence situation on […]
