Don Towery
3d ago
The Feds have given Harris County 30 days to fix this many times. It's was a nightmare in the 60's, and not one improvement has been made .The only thing Texas has done, is build more Privitized Prisons, and G.W. Bush, Prick Perry and Talibangelist leader Abbott has made millions of dollars in Bribes.
Suspension of Texas Ranger over Uvalde massacre response impacts 2019 murder case
A Texas Ranger was supposed to testify at the trial - set to start this week - of a juvenile who murdered an up-and-coming boxer in Uvalde. But the officer is currently suspended over the police response to Robb Elementary mass shooting, likely weakening the prosecutor's case.
Cypress family massacre suspect arrested when he returned to US from China, sheriff says
It took close to nine years, but authorities believe they have the man who killed four members of a family, including two small kids, in custody.
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
Gov. Greg Abbott largely remained silent as dangerous conditions caused by a lack of staff persisted at Texas juvenile facilities during the summer.
BREAKING: Houston officials respond to an Active Shooter Call at Heights High School
Houston, Texas – The Houston Police Department responded to unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Houston I.S.D.’s Heights High School at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Constable Alan Rosen with Harris County Precinct 1 also reported deputies responded to an Active Shooter Call at the high school located at 413 E. 13th St. Officials reported no injuries at...
fox4news.com
Texas: The Issue Is.... State senator makes urgent call for crime control
HOUSTON - The widespread concern over public safety is front and center in this week’s edition of "Texas: The Issue Is…" State Sen. John Whitmire, the longtime chairman of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee, is calling for a bipartisan sense of urgency to restore crumbling public safety across the Lone Star State.
pearland.com
Looking For Their Families
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is requesting the public’s assistance in locating next of kin for the following deceased individuals.
The panic of not knowing: Houston parents say the worst part of an 'active shooter event' is the silence
Heights High parents said officials didn't alert them to the incident for more than hour after law enforcement responded.
cw39.com
Governor Abbott held ‘Back The Blue’ Presser as Heights High School shooting was reported
HOUSTON (CW39) AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference with law enforcement today in Houston. This comes just hours after a school shooting was reported in the center of town. Tuesday afternoon around 1:45 p.m., authorities responded to Heights High School in Houston’s Greater Heights. No injuries...
‘The worst day of my life’: Central Texas mom on a fentanyl mission
TMA said some physicians said tight guidelines are limiting access for many patients who need valid prescription medications to manage pain.
Texas Officials Celebrate Tamales Seized By Authorities
Authorities in Texas are celebrating a massive bust of contraband from last week. The Ector County Health Department went onto social media to post about the seizure last week, and posted about it...a lot. The Ector County Health Department shared it on their main Facebook page, their "Food Service" page,...
KSAT 12
400-pound alligator spotted strolling through Texas neighborhood
KATY, Texas – A massive alligator took a stroll through a neighborhood west of Houston on Monday morning, and onlookers were able to capture footage of the reptile. Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell posted a video to social media of the 400-pound gator, which can be seen in the player above.
cw39.com
Road rage believed to be motive behind deputy constable’s murder
HOUSTON (CW39) — One day after his funeral, the arrests of a Houston-area lawman’s accused killers may have brought his family some semblance of peace. And now Harris County Precinct 3 Deputy Constable Omar Ursin’s loved ones have a better idea of what led up to his shooting death.
fox26houston.com
Houston optometrist office robbed, search underway for suspects
HOUSTON - The search is underway for two men who robbed an optometrist office. It happened on Beechnut, near the West Loop. Police say one of the suspects stayed at the door, while the other approached the counter with a gun and demanded money. The employees complied and handed him...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates uncovers another example of William-Paul Thomas working outside of the city hall scope
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 Investigates has uncovered another example of convicted Houston City Council Relations Director William-Paul Thomas working outside of his scope at city hall last spring. This time it involves Taste Bar and Kitchen in Montrose. “Yes, yes he was there,” said Tomaro Bell who acted as...
HPD looking for 19-year-old woman accused of shooting bystander in southeast Houston
Police said the 19-year-old was looking for another woman that somehow was involved with her boyfriend being put in jail. A fight broke out, and a bystander was struck.
fox26houston.com
Elderly man shot to death by ex-girlfriend after fight in SE Houston
HOUSTON - Police are investigating how a fight between two exes in southeast Houston led to a deadly shooting. Officials were called to a home in the 100 block of Wrinkler Dr. near Telephone Rd around 4 p.m. Tuesday. That's when responding investigators at the scene found an unidentified man, 73, with a fatal gunshot wound.
13 Investigates: Texts show mayor's former aide working on behalf of troubled Midtown restaurant
New details in an ongoing 13 Investigates story are unveiled as texts show a city employee, who pleaded guilty to corruption, working on behalf of a troubled Midtown restaurant.
Man killed in drive-by was shot at least 5 times in southwest Houston, police say
Witnesses told police the shooter was in a white, newer-model Jeep Renegade that sped away. That's the only description investigators had.
Family member arrested in Texas after allegedly taking vehicle for grocery store run in Louisiana
According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, "the victim reported to investigating officers that a relative identified as Kandra Dawn White had borrowed his vehicle for a brief excursion to a grocery store and never returned."
mocomotive.com
Houston officers find stolen SUV linked to homicide, take 3 into custody: HPD
HOUSTON – Houston police say a stolen SUV linked to a homicide in Montgomery County was recovered early Monday morning, and three people were taken into custody. Around 2 a.m., officers near E Little York and Airline Drive came across the gold Chevy SUV. According to police, when officers ran…
Chron.com
