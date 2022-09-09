ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aynor, SC

Police searching for missing, endangered Horry County man

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for a missing, endangered man in Horry County. Jeremiah Harris, 24, is believed to have been last seen near Old Savannah Lane outside of Loris, Horry County police said. Harris is considered endangered due to a possible medical condition. He is...
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are accused of stabbing a man after learning he was romantically involved with both of them. According to arrest warrants, on Thursday Amber Mullins, 22, of Myrtle Beach, confronted her live-in boyfriend, who was not identified, about cheating on her with 27-year-old Ashley Cline.
Police: Man reported missing in Horry County found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was found safe Wednesday after being missing for over 24 hours. The Horry County Police Department said 31-year-old Christopher Scott was located after last being seen at around noon Tuesday. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
2 homes hit by gunfire in ‘Alphabet Hill’ area of Darlington County, deputies say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded on Tuesday after two homes near Hartsville were hit by gunfire, according to officials. The shooting occurred on H Street in the “Alphabet Hill” community. No injuries were reported. According to deputies, the “Alphabet Hill” community was troubled with high drug and gang activity about […]
Federal judge finds man guilty of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County grandmother

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man on trial in the kidnapping and shooting death of a Horry County grandmother learned his fate Wednesday morning. A federal judge found Dominique Brand guilty on all three counts, which were kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death, and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder.
Coroner identifies man shot dead in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence, police said. The person has been identified as William Ewell, 45, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Prout Drive and found Ewell in a […]
Man killed in early-morning Florence shooting, officials say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was...
Suspect charged in 2020 Timmonsville murder released on bond

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man charged in a 2020 Pee Dee murder was released on bond Monday. Investigators identified 26-year-old Semori McKnight as the suspect in Shawn Gibson’s death in March 2020. In mid-June, McKnight was apprehended after being listed as wanted and considered armed and...
Person in custody after barricade situation in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person is in custody after a barricade situation Wednesday afternoon in Marion County, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tried to serve a probate court pickup on Rose Court in the Nichols area when the subject threatened law enforcement and barricaded himself inside, according to the sheriff’s […]
3 injured, lanes closed in 3-car crash in Carolina Forest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck in the Carolina Forest area Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at Carolina Forest Boulevard and Revolutionary War Way. Crews were dispatched to the call at 7:46 a.m. The Horry...
