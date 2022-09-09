Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Police searching for missing, endangered Horry County man
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for a missing, endangered man in Horry County. Jeremiah Harris, 24, is believed to have been last seen near Old Savannah Lane outside of Loris, Horry County police said. Harris is considered endangered due to a possible medical condition. He is...
1 person shot during fight at sports bar on North Kings Highway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was shot and another person suffered minor injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single gunshot was fired during a fight at a sports bar on North Kings Highway, according to an Horry County police report. It happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the Backyard Sports Bar and Grill in […]
FOX Carolina
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are accused of stabbing a man after learning he was romantically involved with both of them. According to arrest warrants, on Thursday Amber Mullins, 22, of Myrtle Beach, confronted her live-in boyfriend, who was not identified, about cheating on her with 27-year-old Ashley Cline.
WMBF
Police: Man reported missing in Horry County found safe
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was found safe Wednesday after being missing for over 24 hours. The Horry County Police Department said 31-year-old Christopher Scott was located after last being seen at around noon Tuesday. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
2 homes hit by gunfire in ‘Alphabet Hill’ area of Darlington County, deputies say
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Sheriff’s Office responded on Tuesday after two homes near Hartsville were hit by gunfire, according to officials. The shooting occurred on H Street in the “Alphabet Hill” community. No injuries were reported. According to deputies, the “Alphabet Hill” community was troubled with high drug and gang activity about […]
WMBF
Federal judge finds man guilty of kidnapping, killing 80-year-old Horry County grandmother
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man on trial in the kidnapping and shooting death of a Horry County grandmother learned his fate Wednesday morning. A federal judge found Dominique Brand guilty on all three counts, which were kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death, and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death of a person in such a manner to constitute murder.
WMBF
VIDEO: Hearing scheduled in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case
Coroner identifies man shot dead in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence, police said. The person has been identified as William Ewell, 45, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Prout Drive and found Ewell in a […]
WMBF
Man barricades himself inside home after Marion County deputies attempt to serve order
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man has barricaded himself inside a home in Marion county after deputies attempted to serve a court order. Deputies are on scene at a house on Rose Court near Nichols after a man threatened the deputies and barricaded himself inside the home. They were attempting to serve a probate court pick-up order.
WMBF
Man killed in early-morning Florence shooting, officials say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was...
WMBF
Suspect charged in 2020 Timmonsville murder released on bond
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The man charged in a 2020 Pee Dee murder was released on bond Monday. Investigators identified 26-year-old Semori McKnight as the suspect in Shawn Gibson’s death in March 2020. In mid-June, McKnight was apprehended after being listed as wanted and considered armed and...
Person in custody after barricade situation in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person is in custody after a barricade situation Wednesday afternoon in Marion County, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies tried to serve a probate court pickup on Rose Court in the Nichols area when the subject threatened law enforcement and barricaded himself inside, according to the sheriff’s […]
WMBF
15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announces hearing scheduled Thursday in ‘Baby Boy Horry’ case
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A hearing is scheduled for Thursday afternoon in the case of Baby Boy Horry. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced the hearing will be at 2 p.m. at the Horry County Courthouse. No further details were given on what the hearing is for...
Woman charged in crash that killed Florence County medic, motorcyclist requests jury trial
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman who was charged in a crash that resulted in the death of a Florence County paramedic and a motorcyclist is requesting a jury trial, according to online court records. Jacqueline Williams filed the request for a jury trial on Wednesday, according to records. She’s charged with two counts […]
WMBF
Darlington Co. Sheriff’s Office creates task force to address crimes in Alphabet Hill community following recent shooting
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office has created a task force to investigate the recent uptick in crimes in the Alphabet Hill community. On Tuesday, deputies were called to H Street, just outside of Hartsville, where two homes were hit by bullets. The sheriff’s...
wpde.com
Neighbors in Pee Dee community say they're living in fear due to recent shootings
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Recent shootings on "H" Street in the Alphabet Hill community just outside of Hartsville has some residents on edge. Deputies responded to a shooting Monday night in the community where two homes were struck with bullets. Officers said luckily no one was hurt in...
Good Samaritan returns Horry County woman’s lost wallet, new friendship born
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It was an easy Sunday morning when Terrance Sessions was getting gas with his 6-year-old daughter, Jayla Bellamy, at the Marathon Gas station on Belle Terre Boulevard. On his way out, he noticed a wallet in the middle of the road. “It was a big wallet with all the information […]
wpde.com
SUV passenger involved in deadly crash with train seen waving at officer: Police report
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — An incident report in a deadly crash involving an SUV and train said a passenger from the rear side of the vehicle was waving at the officer. The report doesn't say if the person waiving was the 31-year-old woman who survived the crash that killed four people in the SUV with her.
WMBF
3 injured, lanes closed in 3-car crash in Carolina Forest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck in the Carolina Forest area Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at Carolina Forest Boulevard and Revolutionary War Way. Crews were dispatched to the call at 7:46 a.m. The Horry...
WMBF
Georgetown road reopens after train collides with log truck, police say
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews in Georgetown are on the scene of a crash between a log truck and a train Wednesday morning. According to the Georgetown Police Department, the crash happened at Front Street and Fraser Street, near the steel mill. In a statement provided to WMBF News, CSX...
