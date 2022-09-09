Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk would give Tesla the 'license to print money' as it applies for a battery-grade lithium refinery on the Gulf Coast
According to a letter of intent sent to the Texas Comptroller's office, Tesla is looking to build a battery-grade lithium refining plant on the Gulf Coast that will produce lithium hydroxide ready to ship to Tesla's EV battery factories in the US. Tesla would be killing two birds with one stone with a lithium ore refinery of its own there, as Elon Musk went on record recently saying that at current battery material prices, lithium refining is a "license to print money," while Tesla has been urging miners like those in Australia to go into refining, too.
Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV
Tesla (TSLA) , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. But a major obstacle stands in the way: affordability. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. According to Kelley Blue Book, new EV prices in June averaged more than $66,000, well above the industry average and more aligned with luxury vehicles than mainstream ones.
electrek.co
BMW to use recycled fishing nets in new EV lineup, reducing carbon footprint by 25%
To show the German automaker is all in on its climate goals, BMW says it will use recycled fishing nets in its NEUE KLASSE (“new class” in English, referring to BMW’s new electric power train) set to launch in 2025. Although BMW has been more reluctant than...
New EV Crate Motor Will Give An Easy 590 HP To Any Classic Car
Custom applications for EV motors are no new idea. The instant a Tesla Model S leaves the assembly line, someone is going to gut it, drop the motor in a BMW, and send it 'round the Nurburgring. Ford will even sell you an electric crate motor, just like it would a V8.
RELATED PEOPLE
electrek.co
Tesla manages to squeeze a lot more energy in a single Megapack
Tesla has updated the Megapack and managed to squeeze a lot more energy in a single battery system for large-scale energy storage projects. Back in 2019, Tesla launched the Megapack; it was Tesla’s third stationary energy storage product after the Powerwall and Powerpack. A single Megapack unit is a...
electrek.co
Honda electrifying 10 motorcycles by 2025, but full-size EVs by when, exactly?
Honda revealed its plans Tuesday to release ten new electric motorcycles by the end of 2025 to help the Japanese automaker reach its sustainability goals, yet Honda has been relatively slow rolling out a full-size EV. When exactly can we expect a fully electric vehicle from Honda in North America?
Chevy Building 2023 Silverado HDs Without Hood Insulation
An insulation material shortage—yes, really—prompted Chevy to push the trucks out without it.
electrek.co
This modular off-grid solar EV charger can be installed in just four hours
Campbell, California-based solar-powered EV charger company Paired Power has just debuted a modular, off-grid electric vehicle charger that is powered by a solar canopy. The company has called its new modular charger PairTree, and it’s a transportable solar canopy with built-in EV charging capabilities. It can be used off grid, but it can also be hooked into the grid if desired.
IN THIS ARTICLE
electrek.co
Tesla now requires Powerwall for every solar roof project
Tesla has changed requirements for new solar roof projects – they now all require at least one Powerwall per project. For years now, Elon Musk has been saying that he believes Tesla’s energy business could grow as large as its automotive business. This is hard to believe right...
Vietnamese Tesla Challenger VinFast Begins Domestic Deliveries Of SUV; US Sales Will Reportedly Start In December
Vietnam-based car manufacturer VinFast, which has pivoted to electric vehicles, began deliveries of its first batch of electric SUVs to domestic customers. What Happened: The first batch of 100 EVs were handed over to customers at a delivery ceremony held at its Vietnamese plant situated in the northern province of Hai Phong. The event was live-streamed from the manufacturing complex.
Tesla May Be Set to Build a New Plant - but Not the One You Think
Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) , has promised that this year he'll announce the locations of the electric-vehicle manufacturer's next factories. The list should probably include car-assembly plants as the visionary entrepreneur sees Tesla producing 20 million vehicles a year by 2030 to meet soaring demand for electric vehicles.
electrek.co
Segway Ninebot ES3 Plus electric scooter with 28-mile range now $490 (Refurb) in New Green Deals
Are you ready for fall weather to be in full swing? I know I am. With cooler weather comes wanting to be outside more, and there’s never been a better time to pick up an electric scooter and leave the gas-powered car at home. The Segway NInebot ES3 Plus is perfect for the task with a 19 MPH top speed and 28 mile range per charge. It’s on sale for $490 in refurbished condition and normally costs up to $700. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
electrek.co
Tesla has access to all the batteries it needs for the first time
Tesla has access to all the battery cells it needs for the first time, according to Martin Viecha, the vice president of investor relations at Tesla. If you have been following Tesla for a long time, there’s a term you should be extremely familiar with by now: production constrained.
electrek.co
GM explains its electric vehicle strategy to provide ‘EVs for everyone,’ including pickups, SUVs, luxury, and crossovers
General Motors is committing to an all-electric future as the automaker gears up to introduce a handful of new EVs. Mary Barra, GM’s CEO, spoke at Goldman Sach’s tech conference, claiming, “We want to provide EVs for everyone,” explaining their strategy to get there, its Ultium platform, and plans for scaling production.
Buying a new car in the U.S. has never been more expensive
The cost of new wheels in the U.S. is getting more expensive seemingly by the month. The average price Americans paid for a new vehicle in August hit a record high of $48,301, according to automotive research company Kelley Blue Book. August marks the fifth-straight month that car prices have climbed to record highs, Kelley Blue Book said. And prices are likely to continue rising because demand for new vehicles is unusually high while inventories are low compared to previous years, experts told CBS MoneyWatch."I see nothing but increases for quite some time," said Ivan Drury, senior manager of insights at...
electrek.co
Tesla delays Steam integration but still plans full video game library in its electric vehicles
Tesla is now behind schedule on its integration of Steam, the massive video marketplace and library, but it still plans on having the full video game library available in its electric vehicles as CEO Elon Musk is testing it himself. Over the last few years, Tesla has been investing heavily...
electrek.co
Tesla has special code for crash testing in its cars, and it’s raising red flags
It was discovered that Tesla has special codes in its vehicle software related to crash testing with auto safety agencies. It is raising red flags with those agencies. Tesla has an incredible record when it comes to crash safety. Its electric vehicles have consistently achieved top safety ratings with auto safety agencies around the world.
Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles?
Should we be concerned about the environmental impact of electric vehicles and their batteries? The post Is There Really a Downside to Electric Vehicles? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Apple and Elon Musk Discussed a Partnership
It's news that neither Apple (AAPL) fans nor admirers of the charismatic and whimsical Elon Musk could have imagined even in their wildest dreams. And yet it seems that one of the most innovative companies of the last decades and the most influential and visionary boss of this same period were discussing a possible business partnership between the iPhone maker and SpaceX, the rocket launch company founded by Musk.
thespruce.com
How to Prepare Your Home and Garage for an Electric Vehicle
Electric vehicles are quiet, clean, and have a longer driving range than ever before. With zero tailpipe emissions, their carbon footprint is exponentially smaller than that of gas-consuming vehicles. Electric vehicles are the future, too. California plans to implement a ban on the sale of gas vehicles by 2035 and...
Comments / 0