notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk would give Tesla the 'license to print money' as it applies for a battery-grade lithium refinery on the Gulf Coast

According to a letter of intent sent to the Texas Comptroller's office, Tesla is looking to build a battery-grade lithium refining plant on the Gulf Coast that will produce lithium hydroxide ready to ship to Tesla's EV battery factories in the US. Tesla would be killing two birds with one stone with a lithium ore refinery of its own there, as Elon Musk went on record recently saying that at current battery material prices, lithium refining is a "license to print money," while Tesla has been urging miners like those in Australia to go into refining, too.
TheStreet

Tesla Closes the Door on a Low-Cost EV

Tesla (TSLA) , the leader in the electric-vehicle market, advocates a massive adoption of clean vehicles. But a major obstacle stands in the way: affordability. No electric vehicles under $30,000 are currently on the market. According to Kelley Blue Book, new EV prices in June averaged more than $66,000, well above the industry average and more aligned with luxury vehicles than mainstream ones.
electrek.co

Tesla manages to squeeze a lot more energy in a single Megapack

Tesla has updated the Megapack and managed to squeeze a lot more energy in a single battery system for large-scale energy storage projects. Back in 2019, Tesla launched the Megapack; it was Tesla’s third stationary energy storage product after the Powerwall and Powerpack. A single Megapack unit is a...
electrek.co

Honda electrifying 10 motorcycles by 2025, but full-size EVs by when, exactly?

Honda revealed its plans Tuesday to release ten new electric motorcycles by the end of 2025 to help the Japanese automaker reach its sustainability goals, yet Honda has been relatively slow rolling out a full-size EV. When exactly can we expect a fully electric vehicle from Honda in North America?
electrek.co

This modular off-grid solar EV charger can be installed in just four hours

Campbell, California-based solar-powered EV charger company Paired Power has just debuted a modular, off-grid electric vehicle charger that is powered by a solar canopy. The company has called its new modular charger PairTree, and it’s a transportable solar canopy with built-in EV charging capabilities. It can be used off grid, but it can also be hooked into the grid if desired.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium#Chevy Equinox#Vehicles
electrek.co

Tesla now requires Powerwall for every solar roof project

Tesla has changed requirements for new solar roof projects – they now all require at least one Powerwall per project. For years now, Elon Musk has been saying that he believes Tesla’s energy business could grow as large as its automotive business. This is hard to believe right...
Benzinga

Vietnamese Tesla Challenger VinFast Begins Domestic Deliveries Of SUV; US Sales Will Reportedly Start In December

Vietnam-based car manufacturer VinFast, which has pivoted to electric vehicles, began deliveries of its first batch of electric SUVs to domestic customers. What Happened: The first batch of 100 EVs were handed over to customers at a delivery ceremony held at its Vietnamese plant situated in the northern province of Hai Phong. The event was live-streamed from the manufacturing complex.
TheStreet

Tesla May Be Set to Build a New Plant - but Not the One You Think

Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) , has promised that this year he'll announce the locations of the electric-vehicle manufacturer's next factories. The list should probably include car-assembly plants as the visionary entrepreneur sees Tesla producing 20 million vehicles a year by 2030 to meet soaring demand for electric vehicles.
electrek.co

Segway Ninebot ES3 Plus electric scooter with 28-mile range now $490 (Refurb) in New Green Deals

Are you ready for fall weather to be in full swing? I know I am. With cooler weather comes wanting to be outside more, and there’s never been a better time to pick up an electric scooter and leave the gas-powered car at home. The Segway NInebot ES3 Plus is perfect for the task with a 19 MPH top speed and 28 mile range per charge. It’s on sale for $490 in refurbished condition and normally costs up to $700. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
electrek.co

Tesla has access to all the batteries it needs for the first time

Tesla has access to all the battery cells it needs for the first time, according to Martin Viecha, the vice president of investor relations at Tesla. If you have been following Tesla for a long time, there’s a term you should be extremely familiar with by now: production constrained.
CBS Sacramento

Buying a new car in the U.S. has never been more expensive

The cost of new wheels in the U.S. is getting more expensive seemingly by the month. The average price Americans paid for a new vehicle in August hit a record high of $48,301, according to automotive research company Kelley Blue Book. August marks the fifth-straight month that car prices have climbed to record highs, Kelley Blue Book said. And prices are likely to continue rising because demand for new vehicles is unusually high while inventories are low compared to previous years, experts told CBS MoneyWatch."I see nothing but increases for quite some time," said Ivan Drury, senior manager of insights at...
electrek.co

Tesla has special code for crash testing in its cars, and it’s raising red flags

It was discovered that Tesla has special codes in its vehicle software related to crash testing with auto safety agencies. It is raising red flags with those agencies. Tesla has an incredible record when it comes to crash safety. Its electric vehicles have consistently achieved top safety ratings with auto safety agencies around the world.
TheStreet

Apple and Elon Musk Discussed a Partnership

It's news that neither Apple (AAPL) fans nor admirers of the charismatic and whimsical Elon Musk could have imagined even in their wildest dreams. And yet it seems that one of the most innovative companies of the last decades and the most influential and visionary boss of this same period were discussing a possible business partnership between the iPhone maker and SpaceX, the rocket launch company founded by Musk.
thespruce.com

How to Prepare Your Home and Garage for an Electric Vehicle

Electric vehicles are quiet, clean, and have a longer driving range than ever before. With zero tailpipe emissions, their carbon footprint is exponentially smaller than that of gas-consuming vehicles. Electric vehicles are the future, too. California plans to implement a ban on the sale of gas vehicles by 2035 and...
