ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma’s proposed homeless camping ban would only create new hardships and headaches

By Matt Driscoll
The News Tribune
The News Tribune
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rs93g_0hp3ojhs00

Tacoma City Council member John Hines is right: the city’s homeless encampments are an acute problem. They’re unsafe. They’re inhumane. They attract criminals who often prey on the unhoused. And the fact that we’ve created a world where so many people are forced to call them home is an utter failing we should all take time to reflect on. We can’t allow the status quo to continue.

But he’s wrong about one very important thing: the ordinance he announced this week , which would prohibit camping within 10 blocks of all six of Tacoma’s sanctioned emergency shelter sites, wouldn’t help the problem.

As written, the ordinance would likely do more harm than good. There’s no way around it, even if Hines’ motivation and compassion are genuine. The cold reality is that his proposal would simply push many people 10 blocks down the street, into more desperate situations and areas with fewer services — creating new problems, new hardships and new headaches along the way.

In a city press release issued late Thursday , Hines unveiled his proposal — which is slated to be discussed during Tuesday’s study session. In the release, Hines described the ordinance as “a starting point for broader conversations on some of our biggest challenges.” He echoed those sentiments earlier in the day during an interview with The News Tribune.

Basically — and I’m paraphrasing here — Hines said that trust in government is low. He worries that when a neighborhood welcomes a temporary emergency shelter site — like the one on Sixth and Orchard, not far from his home — existing unsanctioned encampments (or those that pop up nearby) detract from the success stories and blur public perception. Both factors, he believes, have made it harder for the city to get community buy-in as it seeks to increase the number of shelter options across the city. By making public camping off limits within 10 blocks of any sanctioned emergency shelter site, he hopes to demonstrate to people that welcoming services like shelters and tiny home villages is good for neighborhoods and that the city isn’t completely oblivious to the hardships for residents and business owners that unsanctioned encampments create.

Hines also hopes a ban on public camping in these areas — which would include much of downtown and Hilltop — would encourage more unhoused people to accept the shelters and services the city has to offer. Ultimately, he believes that building more housing and providing more shelter options are what will truly solve the problem.

In a world where any conversation surrounding homelessness is fraught with emotion and political pitfalls — particularly when it comes to encampments — there’s no doubt Hines deserves credit for sticking his neck out and pushing the envelope on a difficult issue that needs to be broached. During a meeting of the Tacoma-Pierce County Coalition to End Homelessness Friday morning, he gamely fielded tough questions from a tough crowd, likely providing a preview of the debate to come.

The ordinance’s unavoidable flaw, however, is the one question that Hines and the city still can’t answer — more than five years after declaring homelessness a public health emergency :

Where will people living in the encampments go?

They won’t disappear, we already know that, and for many the shelter options Tacoma offers are inadequate or inaccessible — for any number of complicated reasons. The new emergency shelter site at South 35th and Pacific Avenue won’t solve this, whenever it opens.

Luckily, there is a solution and a way to thread the needle — and it’s one even Hines acknowledged a need for. Eventually, he said, the city will likely require low-barrier sites where the hardest to help can safely set up camp until the city increases the kinds of shelter it has to offer and they’re ready to accept services. The sheer numbers — not to mention everything we’ve learned about why people decline existing shelter options — show this to be true.

So why not do that first? Or, at the very least create low-barrier sites in conjunction with any ban on public camping?

If we really want fewer unsafe, unsanctioned encampments — which is something all sides seem to agree on — do we really have a choice?

All that’s lacking is political will, just like it’s been from the start.

Comments / 24

Cj Downs
4d ago

As a former homeless person I see no way to deal with this problem other than put extreme pressure on them to try harder. It sucks out there and every single thought you should have is how to get out. Washington has a ridiculous amount of people who want to help but you have to want it first.

Reply(3)
9
D R
4d ago

The ONLY reason such a ban is under consideration is nothing more than election year political theatrics. If the midterms weren't looming, they wouldn't give a bit of thought to the problem

Reply
8
Captain Dean
4d ago

If you subsidize something, you get more of it.If you penalize it, you get less. Many of the visible homeless are camping in tents, blocking public sidewalks. They, and the city (based on non-enforcement), are in direct violation of the Federal ADA law due to the fact that the disabled are blocked from using said Sidewalks. The City of Tacoma amongst others are asking for a class action lawsuit to correct this. Tacoma needs to immediately clear sidewalk access using the Federal ADA law before a huge monetary fine is issued!

Reply(2)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Proposed ordinance to ban homeless encampments near city-run shelters in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - A major redrawing of where it would be legal for those experiencing homelessness to camp is up for debate by the Tacoma City Council. A proposed ordinance could mean banning unsanctioned encampments within 10 blocks of shelters operated by the city. Proponents said it would help channel people into much-needed programs, but opponents said it’s just pushing the problem down the road—literally.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Dow Constantine has mini-fit when asked about Seattle homeless shelter

Residents in Seattle’s International District are upset with a King County plan to expand a homeless shelter in their neighborhood. They say they weren’t consulted about the decision. They may have dodged a bullet given the reaction of King County Executive Dow Constantine and his staff. Independent journalist...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Government
Tacoma, WA
Government
Tacoma, WA
Society
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Home, WA
The Suburban Times

Proposed Ordinance Prohibiting Camping, Storage of Personal Belongings on Public Property Around Temporary Shelters to be Introduced Sept. 13

TACOMA, Wash. – On September 13, the Tacoma City Council will receive an introduction from District 1 Council Member John Hines on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and the storage of personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters. The proposed ordinance was drafted in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding these specific areas.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

'Beware': SeaTac warns people about 'aggressive' owl at park

SEATAC, Wash. - The city of SeaTac is warning people about an "aggressive" owl at one of its park. City officials said people should beware of the owl reported in the area at North SeaTac Park, on Des Moines Memorial Drive South and South128th Street. The Washington State Department of...
SEATAC, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Headaches#Tacoma City Council
publicola.com

Feds Come to Seattle to Set Up “Command Center” for Downtown Homelessness

Contractors with the US Department of Housing and Urban Development convened at the city’s Emergency Operations Center last week to begin setting up a formal “housing command center” for addressing homelessness in downtown Seattle, PubliCola has learned. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority requested HUD’s help setting up the command center, which agency CEO Marc Dones touted during the announcement of a public-private partnership called “Partnership for Zero” earlier this year.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Tacoma aims to ban camping, storing belongings near temporary shelters

Tacoma City Council will vote on a proposed ordinance prohibiting camping and storing personal belongings on public property around temporary shelters next Tuesday. The ordinance was introduced by District 1 Councilmember John Hines, who is cited for drafting this measure in response to a sharp uptick in public health and safety concerns received from community members regarding areas near Tacoma shelters.
TACOMA, WA
shorelineareanews.com

King County welcomes Simon P. Foster as new Housing, Homelessness and Community Development Division Director

The King County Department of Community and Human Services (DCHS) proudly announces and warmly welcomes Simon P. Foster as the new Division Director for Housing, Homelessness, and Community Development. Foster brings more than a decade of experience leading strategic initiatives, operationalizing programs and policies, and connecting with communities. Foster led...
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
Chronicle

Landlord Keeping Your Security Deposit? Here Are Your Rights in Washington

When Craig Jones moved out of his West Seattle rental this summer, he expected to lose a bit of his security deposit for routine repairs and damage from his cat's litter box. But he was shocked when his landlord claimed flooring in the kitchen needed to be completely replaced and she planned to keep his entire $2,665 deposit in addition to roughly $1,400 in charges. Jones felt sure his family hadn't done that level of damage and faced a familiar question for tenants: Can my landlord do that?
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Duplex and cottage housing development proposed on Chambers Street

Olympia's Site Plan Review Committee held a presubmission conference on a proposed project to build a duplex and six cottage housing at 908 Chambers Street SE on Wednesday, September 7. In a narrative submitted to the committee, developers Ben and Max Maclay stated that the housing project would be completed...
OLYMPIA, WA
The News Tribune

The News Tribune

Tacoma, WA
5K+
Followers
295
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Tacoma is a mid-sized port city on Puget Sound, roughly 30 miles south of Seattle. The News Tribune is the second-largest newspaper in Washington, covering the local news market of Pierce County in print and online. The News Tribune excels in its coverage of local breaking news, major league and prep sports, and Washington's statehouse. To tell the unique story of the South Sound, The News Tribune also provides strong coverage of the military and nearby Joint Base Lewis-McChord, the Port of Tacoma, and outdoor recreation in the Northwest.

 https://www.thenewstribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy