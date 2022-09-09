KC Chiefs are healthy on Friday’s injury report ahead of season opener vs. Cardinals

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the weekend with a virtual clean bill of health before squaring off Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

While the Chiefs listed six players on Friday’s injury report, the team did not assign a game designation to any of them, meaning everyone is available for a full workload in the season opener.

“Everybody should be good to go unless there’s a setback,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), guard Trey Smith (shoulder), safety Deon Bush (foot), defensive lineman Malik Herring (abdomen) and rookie offensive lineman Darian Kinnard (elbow) practiced fully Friday.

Defensive end Frank Clark, who didn’t practice Thursday, returned to a limited workload Friday. But the veteran pass rusher said he’s good to go and looking forward to getting on the field, especially knowing the opponent.

“What better athlete or quarterback than to be going against than Kyler Murray?” Clark said.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have an open roster spot from placing tight end Blake Bell (hip) on injured reserve earlier in the week.

The Chiefs haven’t made a practice squad elevation yet and have until Saturday afternoon to do it. Reid indicated that special teams will play a role in the decision on who receives the call.

“That will be a part of it, for sure,” Reid said. “Absolutely.”

The Chiefs won’t have a shortage of options from the practice squad. Linebacker Elijah Lee, wide receiver Daurice Fountain and safety Zayne Anderson are prime candidates.

Of the three players, Lee arguably makes the most sense because he can also bolster the linebacker position. The Chiefs currently have linebackers Willie Gay Jr., Nick Bolton, rookie Leo Chenal and Darius Harris on the active roster.