First Phase of Rockwall Sports Complex Under Construction

A new indoor sports and recreation facility that will feature more than two dozen courts and a players’ lounge is under construction in Rockwall . AmeriSports is the first phase of the 56-acre Fit Sport Life project, which was designed to be “a holistic environment for all things sports, health and wellness,” according to the AmeriSports website .

AmeriSports broke ground on the first phase this spring at 3101 Fit Sport Life Blvd. near FM 549 and I-30 in Rockwall. Patrick James and Brad Steveson are co-founders of AmeriSports, and they hope to open the facility in the spring of 2023.

“We just feel like these communities outgrow their infrastructure,” James told What Now Dallas. “We really focus on the indoor sports component that’s lacking in some of these growing communities. We saw it in our own backyard and saw the opportunity really to do that.”

AmeriSports will provide 66,000 square feet of court space including 12 volleyball courts, 12 junior high basketball courts, six NCAA/NBA basketball courts, and two competitive cheer floors for youth and young adults. The space will also include team rooms, a retail store, locker rooms, concessions, and a players’ lounge with a coffee shop.

“We really want to create a place where kids and parents can chill and relax a little bit while they’re between games. It will involve a coffee house-vibe where people can sit comfortably, listen to music. We’ll have a full concession stand with smoothies, fruit drinks, and healthy options,” James explained.

AmeriSports will provide coaching and staffing for team sports. “We’re going to have in our first phase of this building other medical components to it. There’s going to be sports performance in the building, and some pediatrics and some ortho in there, as well. So, we really are trying to focus on the full care of the athlete and the children who come through the facility.”

The rest of the development will include other live sports venues. James said a hotel could also open to give families who are in town a place to stay during tournaments.

“We definitely see the need in these communities to have a quality program. What started out as a business venture really has turned into a bit more of a passion for us as we’ve really seen what’s happened over the last couple of years with our youth, just realizing that they need good mentorship and good direction,” James shared. “There’s a lot of life lessons kids can learn.”

James added that AmeriSports will help young adults find their way into college either academically or through sports. “Not only do we want to invest in our own community, but we want to invest in the youth. This is a great opportunity to do that,” James said. “It’s not just about having a sports venue. It’s about the ability to mentor to these kids and create a great experience for them.” The goal is to add more AmeriSports locations in the future.

