Utah leads nation in road rage and confrontational driving
UTAH (ABC4) – We’ve all been there. Driving along I-15 with another car tailing closely behind or being on the receiving end of a car horn honked in annoyance or anger. Most of us have seen our fair share of birds being flipped while driving. As much as we may not like to admit it, […]
castlecountryradio.com
Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day by shooting for free at 2 DWR ranges
Do you have a current Utah hunting, fishing or combination license? If so, you can visit either of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources public shooting ranges on Saturday, Sept. 24 and shoot for free. The fourth Saturday in September — which is Sept. 24 this year — is recognized...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale
CLINTON, Utah — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields’ door, he wasn’t really in the market for what the guy was selling, but he made a nice pitch. “It’s supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it’s also a vacuum,” Shields said.
KUTV
The last year of "Thriller" by Odyssey Dance Theatre
KUTV — The following information was submitted by Odyssey Dance Theatre. The end is near! Odyssey Dance Theatre's "Thriller" is performing its last Halloween season of shows!. It will be performed in five locations in Utah this year. September 23 to October 9, 2022 – Egyptian Theatre – Park...
KUTV
House Genealogy business digs into past of historic homes in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Genealogy is a popular topic in Utah, a way to learn more about your family's history. Now, you can learn the genealogy of your home and the people that lived there. "My dream as a child was to be a detective, and now I...
890kdxu.com
Utah’s Winter To Be Warm, Dry According To Forecast
St. George, UT) -- Utah's winter is forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La Nina conditions. Scientists who presented at a Tuesday meeting say a normal La Nina winter brings unusually dry weather to most of the southern part of the U.S. along with more cold and snow to the northwest. This is the first time this century for three straight La Nina winters.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah haunted house named a top US venue to get spooked
SALT LAKE CITY — Nightmare on 13th has been a popular Halloween attraction in Utah since 1990. Now, the haunted house is receiving national attention. America Haunts announced that five of its U.S. haunted attractions had achieved what it calls “legendary status.” Nightmare on 13th ranked fourth in the country. According to American Haunts, the U.S. boasts around 1,200 haunts.
eastidahonews.com
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
KUTV
Maryland family of five found shot dead had Utah connections
Authorities identified five members of a family found shot to death inside their Maryland home Friday. The family also had ties to Utah. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children - Teresa, 14, Nora, 11 and Finn, 8, all died from gunshot wounds according to the medical examiner.
nypressnews.com
Professional bull rider Demetrius Allen shot dead by girlfriend in Utah: cops
A professional bull rider was allegedly shot and killed by his girlfriend late Monday following a competition at the Utah State Fair, police said. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, was found mortally wounded outside a Salt Lake City apartment complex shortly after midnight and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by Salt Lake City police.
eastidahonews.com
How Utah played a major role in Chick-fil-A’s 1st new milkshake flavor in 4 years
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — The national fast-food chain Chick-fil-A announced Thursday that it is rolling out a new seasonal milkshake flavor and you can thank Utah for that. The Atlanta-based chain plans to debut a new autumn spice milkshake nationwide beginning on Monday, its first new milkshake...
utahstories.com
Utah Beer Best in Nation Thanks to LDS Church?
What began as a fun hobby for two twenty-somethings blossomed into a thriving brewpub that as of this summer serves up its own award-winning craft beer. “We just started home brewing with little extract kits like most people do,” Ross Metzger said of the pastime he and business partner Cody McKendrick enjoyed more than a decade ago.
ksl.com
Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now
SALT LAKE CITY — Despite much of the West seeing record rainfall in August, heightened wildfire conditions have returned to the region, coupled with abnormally high temperatures. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where at least 56 fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and...
KUTV
Utahns visit 'Healing Field' honoring 9/11 on display in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A sea of red, white and blue on display at Sandy’s City Hall will be open for an additional day. The “Healing Field” put on by the Colonial Flag Foundation is in its 21st year and honors the thousands of lives lost on 9/11, including hundreds of Utah’s fallen heroes since.
wyo4news.com
Body of Utah man discovered in Flaming Gorge
September 11, 2022 – According to KSL News/Radio, the body of a Utah man has been discovered in the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The body was discovered around 11 P.M. yesterday, September 10. Dagget County Sheriff Erik Bailey says the man is a white male in his 30s, from Midvale,...
Scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Beehive State
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully, your Tuesday is off to a terrific start! Yesterday was a bit of a transition day across the state as the smoke moved away, and moisture started to move in. Yesterday brought isolated storms, but with increased moisture; aided by the remnants of what was tropical […]
ksl.com
2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake
GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
What Lies Beneath: The Terrifying Legend of the Bear Lake Monster in Utah
Bear Lake, the second largest freshwater lake in Utah, is 20 miles long and 8 miles wide. It is well known as an outdoor destination on account of its sandy beaches, blue waters, and a variety of water-related activities that tourists can partake in.
KUTV
Utah leaders urged to find more money for affordable housing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s homeless coordinator said lawmakers need to shell out more money for affordable housing as the state was able to meet fewer than half of funding requests for those projects. Wayne Niederhauser, who previously served as Utah Senate president, said $55 million appropriated...
