Utah State

ABC4

Utah leads nation in road rage and confrontational driving

UTAH (ABC4) – We’ve all been there. Driving along I-15 with another car tailing closely behind or being on the receiving end of a car horn honked in annoyance or anger. Most of us have seen our fair share of birds being flipped while driving. As much as we may not like to admit it, […]
KSLTV

Get Gephardt: Utah man struggles to cancel door-to-door sale

CLINTON, Utah — When a door-to-door salesman knocked on Larry Shields’ door, he wasn’t really in the market for what the guy was selling, but he made a nice pitch. “It’s supposed to purify the air, humidify the air and it’s also a vacuum,” Shields said.
KUTV

The last year of "Thriller" by Odyssey Dance Theatre

KUTV — The following information was submitted by Odyssey Dance Theatre. The end is near! Odyssey Dance Theatre's "Thriller" is performing its last Halloween season of shows!. It will be performed in five locations in Utah this year. September 23 to October 9, 2022 – Egyptian Theatre – Park...
890kdxu.com

Utah’s Winter To Be Warm, Dry According To Forecast

St. George, UT) -- Utah's winter is forecast to be warm and dry due to a third consecutive year of La Nina conditions. Scientists who presented at a Tuesday meeting say a normal La Nina winter brings unusually dry weather to most of the southern part of the U.S. along with more cold and snow to the northwest. This is the first time this century for three straight La Nina winters.
kslnewsradio.com

Utah haunted house named a top US venue to get spooked

SALT LAKE CITY — Nightmare on 13th has been a popular Halloween attraction in Utah since 1990. Now, the haunted house is receiving national attention. America Haunts announced that five of its U.S. haunted attractions had achieved what it calls “legendary status.” Nightmare on 13th ranked fourth in the country. According to American Haunts, the U.S. boasts around 1,200 haunts.
eastidahonews.com

Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond. Here’s why that’s a problem

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — One fish, two fish, Utah wildlife biologists say don’t illegally dump any fish. State wildlife officials are reminding people to not illegally dump fish into ponds after wildlife officials found hundreds of goldfish in a wildlife management pond in the Uinta Mountains last week — and exotic fish at other ponds in the state earlier this year.
KUTV

Maryland family of five found shot dead had Utah connections

Authorities identified five members of a family found shot to death inside their Maryland home Friday. The family also had ties to Utah. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children - Teresa, 14, Nora, 11 and Finn, 8, all died from gunshot wounds according to the medical examiner.
nypressnews.com

Professional bull rider Demetrius Allen shot dead by girlfriend in Utah: cops

A professional bull rider was allegedly shot and killed by his girlfriend late Monday following a competition at the Utah State Fair, police said. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, 27, was found mortally wounded outside a Salt Lake City apartment complex shortly after midnight and rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a press release issued by Salt Lake City police.
utahstories.com

Utah Beer Best in Nation Thanks to LDS Church?

What began as a fun hobby for two twenty-somethings blossomed into a thriving brewpub that as of this summer serves up its own award-winning craft beer. “We just started home brewing with little extract kits like most people do,” Ross Metzger said of the pastime he and business partner Cody McKendrick enjoyed more than a decade ago.
ksl.com

Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now

SALT LAKE CITY — Despite much of the West seeing record rainfall in August, heightened wildfire conditions have returned to the region, coupled with abnormally high temperatures. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where at least 56 fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and...
KUTV

Utahns visit 'Healing Field' honoring 9/11 on display in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A sea of red, white and blue on display at Sandy’s City Hall will be open for an additional day. The “Healing Field” put on by the Colonial Flag Foundation is in its 21st year and honors the thousands of lives lost on 9/11, including hundreds of Utah’s fallen heroes since.
wyo4news.com

Body of Utah man discovered in Flaming Gorge

September 11, 2022 – According to KSL News/Radio, the body of a Utah man has been discovered in the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. The body was discovered around 11 P.M. yesterday, September 10. Dagget County Sheriff Erik Bailey says the man is a white male in his 30s, from Midvale,...
ABC4

Scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Beehive State

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully, your Tuesday is off to a terrific start! Yesterday was a bit of a transition day across the state as the smoke moved away, and moisture started to move in. Yesterday brought isolated storms, but with increased moisture; aided by the remnants of what was tropical […]
ksl.com

2nd person arrested in double shooting at rodeo near Utah Lake

GENOLA, Utah County — The girlfriend of a man accused of shooting two people at an unlicensed rodeo near Utah Lake has been arrested and accused of trying to mislead police about his involvement. Iran Torres, 46, of Orem, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday for...
KUTV

Utah leaders urged to find more money for affordable housing

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s homeless coordinator said lawmakers need to shell out more money for affordable housing as the state was able to meet fewer than half of funding requests for those projects. Wayne Niederhauser, who previously served as Utah Senate president, said $55 million appropriated...
