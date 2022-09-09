Read full article on original website
Two Students Named National Merit Scholar Semifinalists
Two Bossier Parish high school seniors have been named Semifinalists in the 68th Annual National. Merit Scholarship Program. Kylie Authement and George Latimer were singled out for their. exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies. Authement is a senior at Airline High School and Latimer is...
Radiance Technologies Plans Expansion into Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA. Radiance Technologies (Radiance), a national leader in defense technologies and solutions,. commits to expanding the economic development of the Shreveport-Bossier City region. Radiance recently. partnered with BRF, a North Louisiana economic development organization, to expand its office in Shreveport. “We welcome Radiance’s expansion in Shreveport at BRF’s InterTech...
Gold Star Winner Christy Bucker Desires to Be “Hands and Feet”
Being an educator is not just a career; it is a calling. Just ask Christy Bucker, who has been answering that call to serve others for 25 years. “I want to be God’s hands and feet in all things and in all places as I graciously interact with the students, staff and citizens of Bossier Parish,” Bucker professed.
College football: How former Bossier Parish standouts fared in Week 2
How some former Bossier Parish high school standouts fared in Week 2. Rontavious Richmond, Parkway, Hutchison (Kan.) Community College — The freshman RB rushed for 66 yards on 17 carries in a 31-28 overtime victory over Iowa Central Community College. He also had three catches for 31 yards. Decamerion...
Swearing-in ceremony for newly hired deputies
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington administered the Oath of Affirmation in a swearing-in ceremony for two new deputies that have joined the Bossier Sheriff’s Office team. The swearing-in ceremony for newly hired Deputies Mike Almond and Kerry Sikes took. place in the Sheriff’s Conference Room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse...
High school football: Bossier Parish Week 3 game capsules
WHERE/WHEN: Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, 7 p.m. LAST WEEK: Bossier lost to Glenbrook 42-14, Parkway def. Red River 45-0 BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats have played a very tough non-district schedule … Sophomore QB Quintarion Scott passed for 116 yards and ran for 34 last week … Keyshun Johnson caught two passes for 47 yards … Bossier opens District 1-4A play at Evangel Christian in Week 4.
High school volleyball: (Updated) Airline, Benton open district play with victories
The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers opened District 1-I play with victories Tuesday night. Airline defeated Parkway 30-28, 25-18, 25-19 at Airline. Benton downed Haughton 21-25, 25-16, 27-25, 25-20 at Benton. At Airline, the first set was a thriller. Trailing 19-10, Parkway reeled off seven straight points to...
PROMOTION OF BSO DEPUTY TO SERGEANT
Congratulations are in order for Rod White on his recent promotion to the rank of. Sergeant. Sergeant White is a 9-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and is an. integral part of the Public Information Office. The promotion ceremony took place in the. Sheriff’s conference room at the...
Snoballs fly in Bossier City’s East Bank District
On Friday, September 9, the Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomed Streetcar Station with a ribbon cutting celebration as the newest business to open in the East Bank District in Bossier City. The owner of Streetcar Station, Erica Gilliam, has come a long way since first starting her business as a...
Outdoors: Bodcau to host National Hunting and Fishing Day event Sept. 24
After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration is back, set for Sept. 24 at four locations around the state, including Bodcau Wildlife Management Area in Haughton. The other sites are Waddill Wildlife Refuge in Baton Rouge, Woodworth Shooting Range in...
SWEPCO begins removal of Arsenal Hill chimney stacks
Southwestern Electric Power Co., an American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) company, announced today that the company has begun the process to remove the nearly century-old chimney stacks at its Arsenal Hill Power Plant in Shreveport. The two chimneys, each standing at 275 feet tall, have not been used since the...
Middle school cross country: Benton boys win Border Dash, girls runner-up; Elm Grove, PCA runners take individual titles
Benton Middle won the 7th/8th boys division in a tight battle with host Elm Grove in the Border Dash meet Saturday at South Bossier Park. Benton scored 53 points, edging Elm Grove by one point. Providence Classical finished fourth with 96. Benton finished runner-up in the 7th/8th girls division with...
RAMP CLOSURE: I-220 eastbound to I-20 eastbound
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Monday, September 19, 2022, the I-220 eastbound ramp to I-20 eastbound in Bossier Parish will be closed nightly. These nightly closures are scheduled to take place from Monday, September 19th through Friday, September 23rd, and then from Monday,...
UPDATE – RAMP CLOSURE: I-20 eastbound to I-220 westbound
UPDATE (9/12/2022): Work continues on the I-220 westbound on-ramp from I-20 eastbound in Bossier Parish. The ramp is currently closed and is anticipated to remain closed until early October 2022 to allow the contractor to pour approach slabs and perform other necessary repairs. This work is associated with the ongoing...
