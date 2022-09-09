Being an educator is not just a career; it is a calling. Just ask Christy Bucker, who has been answering that call to serve others for 25 years. “I want to be God’s hands and feet in all things and in all places as I graciously interact with the students, staff and citizens of Bossier Parish,” Bucker professed.

