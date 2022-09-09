ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KTUL

Oklahoma politicians, advocates respond to proposed Title IX rule

TULSA, Okla. — Fifty years after the landmark decision, the Biden administration wants to expand protections under Title IX. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden said there's more work required to achieve full equality. "Every person, and I mean every person deserves a chance to realize their full potential,"...
KTUL

Gov. Stitt delivers drought relief to Oklahoma farmers

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Monday, September 12, Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order to deliver drought relief to farmers in western Oklahoma, and other states affected by the current drought conditions. I will always do everything in my power to support Oklahoma’s great farmers and ranchers who...
KTUL

Oklahoma's first public health vending machine opens in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — When you think of a vending machine, buying food and beverages probably comes to mind, but a group is taking the concept and using it to hopefully save lives by having certain harm reduction supplies at the ready. Today, Oklahoma's first public health vending machine...
KTUL

Red Cross offering free virtual preparedness workshops for month of September

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — During National Preparedness Month, the American Red Cross of both Oklahoma and Kansas is hoping to get as many people as possible ready for emergencies. The region is offering free, virtual preparedness workshops every Wednesday and Thursday from noon until 1 p.m. throughout the month...
KTUL

Le Flore woman, 22, dead after being t-boned by Mack truck, OHP says

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 22-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a Mack truck near Kinta, Okla. Wednesday, OHP says. Amanda Mayo-Conrad was driving her Volkswagen Jetta westbound on OK-31 around 4 p.m. when she attempted to turn southbound on OK-82, troopers said. A Mack truck struck...
KINTA, OK

