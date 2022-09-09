Read full article on original website
DPS adds two fugitives to Ten Most Wanted list
Troopers are looking for 33-year-old John Edward Ashley of Fort Worth. He was convicted of sexual assault of a child and has been wanted since December of 2020
13 Investigates sources confirm calls for multiple Texas school threats came from same phone number
When asked if the false reports are connected, investigators in Waco said they "are not sure," but ABC13 sources said the calls in Texas came from the same number.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
wtaw.com
Texas Department Of Criminal Justice Continuing Its Investigation Of The Gonzalo Lopez Escape
The director of the Texas prison system told his board on June 24 that it would take 60 days, and possibly less, to complete two investigations of the May escape of Gonzalo Lopez in Leon County. Director Bryan Collier told the board on June 24 that “We have an obligation...
Texas Officials Celebrate Tamales Seized By Authorities
Authorities in Texas are celebrating a massive bust of contraband from last week. The Ector County Health Department went onto social media to post about the seizure last week, and posted about it...a lot. The Ector County Health Department shared it on their main Facebook page, their "Food Service" page,...
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells
Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor.
Top 13 unsolved cases by the Texas Rangers
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Posted on the Texas Department Of Public Safety’s website is a list of the top twelve cold cases that the Texas Rangers are still investigating. Natasha Atchley On May 3, 1992, at approximately 10:00 a.m., after 19-year-old Natasha Ann Atchley attended a late night / early morning birthday party in Shepherd […]
KVUE
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
cw39.com
Governor Abbott held ‘Back The Blue’ Presser as Heights High School shooting was reported
HOUSTON (CW39) AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference with law enforcement today in Houston. This comes just hours after a school shooting was reported in the center of town. Tuesday afternoon around 1:45 p.m., authorities responded to Heights High School in Houston’s Greater Heights. No injuries...
Family member arrested in Texas after allegedly taking vehicle for grocery store run in Louisiana
According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, "the victim reported to investigating officers that a relative identified as Kandra Dawn White had borrowed his vehicle for a brief excursion to a grocery store and never returned."
iheart.com
TX DPS Director Will Resign If Troopers Found Culpable In Uvalde Probe
The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety says he'll step down if investigators determine state troopers had any role in the failed response to the Uvalde school shooting. Steve McCraw tells CNN he'll resign if an inspector general investigation reveals DPS had "any culpability" in the delayed response...
Texas Officials Are Taking A Big Risk To Fight A Devastating Deer Disease
Ox Ranch, where weekend trips can cost hunters tens of thousands of dollars, is now the site of an experimental research project to help understand chronic wasting disease.
ktxs.com
Abilene man held at gunpoint, accused of attempting to steal Ford Mustang
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested early this morning after a resident found him inside their Ford Mustang. According to an arrest report, a resident woke up after hearing their dogs barking, and went outside to see Craig Campbell sitting in his son's Ford Mustang, which was parked on the curb at 3300 Waverly Ave.
8th grader at Texas middle school arrested for fighting teacher in video
The district called it 'shocking' and 'terrible.'
With Texas elections around the corner – Governor Abbott says, "Beto O'Rourke is TOO dangerous for Texas."
Governor Greg Abbott has come out swinging against Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic challenger in the Texas gubernatorial election. In a recent statement, Abbott said that O'Rourke is too dangerous for Texas and that he must be defeated. This comes as no surprise, given that O'Rourke is considered to be a rising star in the Democratic Party. He has been drawing large crowds during his campaign tour across the state.
KWTX
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the...
How a Texas hospital’s debt lawsuits launched a statewide investigation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our investigation into medical debt lawsuits began when an email landed in our inbox last year. The tip referenced a civil court in Williamson County with a large number of lawsuits aiming to collect unpaid medical bills. The tip offered a good starting point, leading us to discover a Central Texas hospital […]
Abilene ISD bus hits cow on way home from football game
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene ISD school bus hit a cow while on the way home from a football game earlier this week. The crash happened while the Craig Middle School 7th Grade football team was on their way home from a game in San Angelo Monday evening. Students and staff were not injured […]
Pro bull rider from Texas killed in domestic violence homicide
A pro bull rider from Texas was killed overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide.
Medical debt lawsuits hit hundreds of Central Texas patients, prompt lawmaker questions
This project aims to show you what can happen financially when you face medical debt, how you can avoid it and why what we discovered could soon have Texas leaders taking a closer look at the state’s debt collection system.
