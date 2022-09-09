ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastland County, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
K945

Texas Officials Celebrate Tamales Seized By Authorities

Authorities in Texas are celebrating a massive bust of contraband from last week. The Ector County Health Department went onto social media to post about the seizure last week, and posted about it...a lot. The Ector County Health Department shared it on their main Facebook page, their "Food Service" page,...
KLST/KSAN

Top 13 unsolved cases by the Texas Rangers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Posted on the Texas Department Of Public Safety’s website is a list of the top twelve cold cases that the Texas Rangers are still investigating. Natasha Atchley On May 3, 1992, at approximately 10:00 a.m., after 19-year-old Natasha Ann Atchley attended a late night / early morning birthday party in Shepherd […]
iheart.com

TX DPS Director Will Resign If Troopers Found Culpable In Uvalde Probe

The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety says he'll step down if investigators determine state troopers had any role in the failed response to the Uvalde school shooting. Steve McCraw tells CNN he'll resign if an inspector general investigation reveals DPS had "any culpability" in the delayed response...
ktxs.com

Abilene man held at gunpoint, accused of attempting to steal Ford Mustang

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene man was arrested early this morning after a resident found him inside their Ford Mustang. According to an arrest report, a resident woke up after hearing their dogs barking, and went outside to see Craig Campbell sitting in his son's Ford Mustang, which was parked on the curb at 3300 Waverly Ave.
Euri Giles | Clareifi

With Texas elections around the corner – Governor Abbott says, "Beto O'Rourke is TOO dangerous for Texas."

Governor Greg Abbott has come out swinging against Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic challenger in the Texas gubernatorial election. In a recent statement, Abbott said that O'Rourke is too dangerous for Texas and that he must be defeated. This comes as no surprise, given that O'Rourke is considered to be a rising star in the Democratic Party. He has been drawing large crowds during his campaign tour across the state.
Public Safety

