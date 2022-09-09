Governor Greg Abbott has come out swinging against Beto O'Rourke, the Democratic challenger in the Texas gubernatorial election. In a recent statement, Abbott said that O'Rourke is too dangerous for Texas and that he must be defeated. This comes as no surprise, given that O'Rourke is considered to be a rising star in the Democratic Party. He has been drawing large crowds during his campaign tour across the state.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO