KUTV
The last year of "Thriller" by Odyssey Dance Theatre
KUTV — The following information was submitted by Odyssey Dance Theatre. The end is near! Odyssey Dance Theatre's "Thriller" is performing its last Halloween season of shows!. It will be performed in five locations in Utah this year. September 23 to October 9, 2022 – Egyptian Theatre – Park...
KUTV
House Genealogy business digs into past of historic homes in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Genealogy is a popular topic in Utah, a way to learn more about your family's history. Now, you can learn the genealogy of your home and the people that lived there. "My dream as a child was to be a detective, and now I...
KUTV
Utahns visit 'Healing Field' honoring 9/11 on display in Sandy
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A sea of red, white and blue on display at Sandy’s City Hall will be open for an additional day. The “Healing Field” put on by the Colonial Flag Foundation is in its 21st year and honors the thousands of lives lost on 9/11, including hundreds of Utah’s fallen heroes since.
KUTV
Maryland family of five found shot dead had Utah connections
Authorities identified five members of a family found shot to death inside their Maryland home Friday. The family also had ties to Utah. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children - Teresa, 14, Nora, 11 and Finn, 8, all died from gunshot wounds according to the medical examiner.
KUTV
Doctors, researchers from around the world coming to Utah to discuss stillbirth
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Stillbirths in the United States happen in about one in every 160 to 165 pregnancies. Doctors say that's two to three times higher than most countries with the same economic standing. "It's more common than you think," said Dr. Bob Silver, an internal fetal...
KUTV
World's largest DNA mapping effort underway in Utah
KUTV — The following information was submitted by Intermountain Healthcare. Intermountain Healthcare’s groundbreaking HerediGene: Children’s Study — the world’s largest DNA mapping effort ever to be undertaken in kids — has reached a milestone of 2,500 enrollments. The increase in children participating in this...
KUTV
Utah leaders urged to find more money for affordable housing
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s homeless coordinator said lawmakers need to shell out more money for affordable housing as the state was able to meet fewer than half of funding requests for those projects. Wayne Niederhauser, who previously served as Utah Senate president, said $55 million appropriated...
KUTV
Probationer with serious drug addiction known to carry wanted for assault charges
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A probationer with a serious drug addiction who is known to carry a loaded gun is the focus of this week’s At Large: Utah's Fugitives. LEE EUGENE ELENZ ON METRO GANG UNIT 10 MOST WANTED LIST. Lee Eugene Elenz, 29, is on...
KUTV
Church announces plans for Latter-day Saint temples in Puerto Rico, Sweden
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans for two temples — one in Puerto Rico and one in Sweden. The First Presidency has announced dates for the open house and dedication of the San Juan Puerto Rico Temple. They...
KUTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Remains of tropical storm bringing probable flooding to Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Following the days on end of the hottest temperatures on record for Utah, the remnants of a tropical storm are bringing rains back to the state. And with those rains come flood risks. Utah's summer has included multiple floods that spanned the state, including...
KUTV
GALLERY: Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flooding along parts of Wasatch Front
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Heavy rainfall caused flooding in parts of the Wasatch Front as storms moved across the Beehive State on Wednesday. The National Weather Service warned residents in Salt Lake and Utah Counties to expect localized ponding of water on roadways. "Some estimates of near one...
KUTV
Rising food, housing prices indicate challenging future ahead for Utahns
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Consumer Price Index shows high prices are here to stay for a while, and in Utah and other western states, some prices are a lot higher. While the price of gasoline went down 10.6% and used cars .01% from July to August, small increases in the price of food, rent and other necessities kept overall prices high.
KUTV
Cox, other governors urge Biden to drop student loan forgiveness plan
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s governor is joining 21 others in asking President Joe Biden to drop his student loan forgiveness plan. In a letter Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox and other Republican governors told Biden his plan to slash student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans is “a price the people of our states cannot afford.”
KUTV
Lawsuit dismissed after Charter School Board rescinds order to replace Vanguard board
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah State Charter School Board has voted to rescind their order to completely replace the board members of Vanguard Academy, a charter school run by and for students of the Kingston family, known as “The Order.”. Last month, the Utah State Charter...
KUTV
Wyoming man arrested on attempted murder charge after domestic violence incident
STAR VALLEY RANCH, Wyo. (KUTV) — A man in Wyoming has been arrested after police said he attempted to use a firearm against a family member. They said Jordan G. Hale, 40, left the scene after the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic violence incident involving a firearm in the Star Valley Ranch area near the Idaho border on Saturday.
