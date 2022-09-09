ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KUTV

The last year of "Thriller" by Odyssey Dance Theatre

KUTV — The following information was submitted by Odyssey Dance Theatre. The end is near! Odyssey Dance Theatre's "Thriller" is performing its last Halloween season of shows!. It will be performed in five locations in Utah this year. September 23 to October 9, 2022 – Egyptian Theatre – Park...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Utahns visit 'Healing Field' honoring 9/11 on display in Sandy

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — A sea of red, white and blue on display at Sandy’s City Hall will be open for an additional day. The “Healing Field” put on by the Colonial Flag Foundation is in its 21st year and honors the thousands of lives lost on 9/11, including hundreds of Utah’s fallen heroes since.
SANDY, UT
KUTV

Maryland family of five found shot dead had Utah connections

Authorities identified five members of a family found shot to death inside their Maryland home Friday. The family also had ties to Utah. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children - Teresa, 14, Nora, 11 and Finn, 8, all died from gunshot wounds according to the medical examiner.
UTAH STATE
Utah State
KUTV

World's largest DNA mapping effort underway in Utah

KUTV — The following information was submitted by Intermountain Healthcare. Intermountain Healthcare’s groundbreaking HerediGene: Children’s Study — the world’s largest DNA mapping effort ever to be undertaken in kids — has reached a milestone of 2,500 enrollments. The increase in children participating in this...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Utah leaders urged to find more money for affordable housing

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s homeless coordinator said lawmakers need to shell out more money for affordable housing as the state was able to meet fewer than half of funding requests for those projects. Wayne Niederhauser, who previously served as Utah Senate president, said $55 million appropriated...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Rising food, housing prices indicate challenging future ahead for Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Consumer Price Index shows high prices are here to stay for a while, and in Utah and other western states, some prices are a lot higher. While the price of gasoline went down 10.6% and used cars .01% from July to August, small increases in the price of food, rent and other necessities kept overall prices high.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Cox, other governors urge Biden to drop student loan forgiveness plan

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s governor is joining 21 others in asking President Joe Biden to drop his student loan forgiveness plan. In a letter Monday, Gov. Spencer Cox and other Republican governors told Biden his plan to slash student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans is “a price the people of our states cannot afford.”
UTAH STATE

