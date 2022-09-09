ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 10

Edison
5d ago

criminals win again because if public outcry. There is also public outcry when they committ another crime while having felony warrants. public outcry on sentencing first they want time cut they they question why they are out when committing more crime. The public demands what fits their scenario or agenda at that time and instant. It's pathetic.

Reply
7
Blaze Woods
5d ago

Why not just give criminals a pass on crime. This Police chief is the absolute worst.

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man charged in armed kidnapping Downtown

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is set to appear in court Wednesday, accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint, according to court records. Court records state that on Sept. 4, Quintin Roberson walked in front of a woman’s vehicle, which was stopped at a red light at West Spring and North High streets, just […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKBN

Ohio bar security guard shot by man who refused pat down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man working as a security guard is recovering after being shot by another man who refused a security pat down overnight Tuesday in east Columbus, per police. According to Columbus police, the 28-year-old guard was working at a restaurant and bar on the 1300 block of South Hamilton Road around […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police investigate fake prescriptions at local pharmacy

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police in Chillicothe is investigating several fake prescriptions that were being filled at Adena Health Center Pharmacy. Reports say investigators met with a pharmacist after the discovery of several fake prescriptions that had been filled for promethazine with codeine. The medication is primarily prescribed to “relieve cough, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, or other symptoms caused by allergies, or the common cold,” said the Mayo Clinic. The medication with the added codeine has been used as a popular street cocktail, where users reported getting an opiate high from drinking the syrup-like liquid. Hundreds of overdoses have been reported across the nation in recent years related to the combination.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio man sentenced to prison for selling fraudulent hunting leases

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio man was sentenced to prison in connection with his execution of a scheme to solicit payments from dozens of individuals in exchange for purported hunting leases he had no rights to sell. According to court documents, throughout 2019, Nathanal L. Knox, 30, of Ohio,...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Violence#Swat
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus woman charged in death of 4-month-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 38-year-old Columbus woman has been charged in the death of a four-month-old boy Monday. According to Columbus police, officers responded Monday to a home on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue for a call of a baby not breathing. The child, identified as Aaron M. Thorp, was pronounced dead by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police provide update on beating outside Short North bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two suspects accused of severely beating a man — who is currently “fighting for his life” — outside a Short North bar earlier this month. At a press conference Tuesday, Detective Anthony Johnson and Commander Mark Denner asked the public’s help in locating […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

A violent weekend in Columbus, leaves 3 dead, and 3 teenagers wounded in shootings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three teenagers are recovering after being wounded in three separate shootings in Columbus over the weekend. "When these young people are losing their friends at 13, 14, 15 to gun violence, it makes them scared," said Miguel "Gino" Tucker, who created the community group "Remember me, Urban Scouts. "Makes them think they need a gun to protect themselves."
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man steals cash drawer from Easton store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a cash drawer from an Easton shop. On July 31 at approximately 4:20 a.m., the man got into the Zagg store at the Easton Town Center through the front door. When inside, the suspect allegedly took the cash drawer from the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
lootpress.com

Ecstasy, crack cocaine, fentanyl, other narcotics found in vehicle of Ohio man

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ohio man was arrested by Wheeling PD after a traffic stop early Thursday morning. According to reports from the Wheeling Police Department, authorities with the Wheeling PD were dispatched around 3:00am Thursday to Interstate 470 East just past Exit 1 to assist with a traffic stop being conducted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
WHEELING, WV
sciotopost.com

91-Year-Old Assaulted at Circleville Mcdonalds Drive Thru

Circleville – A man was assaulted in a Mcdonalds drive-thru on Saturday now family members are reaching out to ask for witnesses. According to a family member he was assaulted at McDonald’s drive-thru on Saturday 9-10-22 at appx. 10 am. Both were in the drive-thru line area, when a man thought he cut him off, got out of his truck, and proceeded to assault him with a sharp object cutting his arm and several stab wounds.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy