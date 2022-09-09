Read full article on original website
WTAP
Gov. Justice calls for fourth special session
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Justice is asking the West Virginia Legislature to consider and vote on three bills. According to a release from the Governor’s office, the first bill will provide that a Certified Industril Business Development Program will be created within the Department of Economic Development. According to the Governor’s proclamation, it will, “...encourage the continued development, construction, operation, maintenance and expansion in West Virginia of high impact industrial plants and facilities, in certain circumstances where the availability of electricity generated from the renewable sources is demonstrated to be necessary...”
WTAP
$500 million dollars of renewable energy investment coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Legislature passed three bills in Monday’s 4th special session agenda. Of the three bills, Governor justice signed the economic development bill bringing a $500 million investment in renewable energy in Ravenswood. Justice announced that (BHE) Berkshire Hathaway Energy business will buy more than...
WTAP
Marietta College to serve as partner in A.S.C.E.N.T. program
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College is joining other schools in Ohio for a program setup by Intel. The Appalachian Semiconductor Education and Technical program -- or A.S.C.E.N.T. Ecosystem -- will be including Marietta College. The funding for this program -- which includes roughly $18 million -- is part of...
WTAP
W.Va. abortion bill sent to governor’s desk
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday has passed a bill that would place restrictions on abortions. According to our crew at the scene, delegates passed the measure by a 78-17 vote. Earlier Tuesday, the Senate passed the legislation. The legislation would ban abortion except...
