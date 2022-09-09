ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Significant delays expected in Arlington ahead of first Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday

By Megan Cardona
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXA9l_0hp3mgzH00

Lane closures along southbound State Highway 360 in Arlington are set to start Friday night and continue into Monday morning, with significant delays expected the weekend of the Dallas Cowboys’ first regular season game.

SH 360 mainlanes between Avenue J and Six Flags Drive will be closed for bridge construction from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to exit Avenue J, Lamar Boulevard and Six Flags Drive, continuing on the SH 360 southbound frontage road to re-enter from south of Six Flags Drive. Northbound traffic will exit Six Flags Drive and re-enter SH 360 at Brown Boulevard, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first regular season game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday — kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3isvSY_0hp3mgzH00
SH 360 mainlanes between Avenue J and Six Flags Drive will be closed for bridge construction from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. Texas Department of Transportation

Construction on the interchange project for SH 360 and Interstate 30 started in 2016. Daily and nightly closures are set to continue this month, with the next closure starting Sept. 13.

Significant delays are expected between Sept. 13-16 and Sept. 19-24 from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the SH 360 northbound and southbound mainlanes between Avenue J and Six Flags Drive for bridge construction.

Northbound traffic will be detoured to exit Six Flags Drive, continue on the SH 360 northbound frontage road and re-enter from the ramp from Brown Boulevard and Avenue K, according to TxDOT. Southbound traffic will be detoured to exit Avenue J, Lamar Boulevard and Six Flags Drive, continue on the SH 360 southbound frontage road and re-enter south of Six Flags Drive.

The right, outside lane of the SH 360 northbound mainlanes will be closed between Randol Mill Road and I-30 for bridge construction from Sept. 14-16 between 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

From Sept. 26 to Oct. 5, westbound mainlanes on I-30 will be closed between Six Flags Drive and Ballpark Way for bridge construction between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to exit Six Flags Drive and continue on the I-30 westbound frontage road to re-enter from the AT&T Way and Baird Farm Road entrance ramp, according to TxDOT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Arlington, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Traffic
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys Game#Buccaneers#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#Avenue#Kickoff
WFAA

Overnight closures on SH 360 in Arlington this week

ARLINGTON, Texas — If you drive home late or leave for work early, the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) is sending you a heads-up about your commute for this week. This Tuesday through Friday (Sept. 13-16), crews will be shutting down the north and southbound lanes of Highway 360 in Arlington between Brown Boulevard and Six Flags Drive.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
CBS DFW

Big rig crashes in Richardson, closes southbound Central Expressway

RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A crash involving a big rig has southbound Central Expressway closed near Belt Line Road in Richardson. The accident happened just before 1 p.m. Monday. According to Richardson police, a semi-trailer and a box truck were involved with the accident. There is no information available about the cause. For several hours, the big rig was on its side on top of the HOV divider, TxDOT said. Due to this, TxDOT will need to make repairs to the divider before the HOV lanes are open in both directions.No reports of injuries. A heavy duty wrecker is on scene to help clear the freeway. All southbound lanes will be closed for a few more hours, except for the right lane.
RICHARDSON, TX
WFAA

A $7.6 million ranch west of Fort Worth is on the market

WEATHERFORD, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. Dolce Vita Ranch is situated on 130 acres in the Parker County city of Weatherford, about 90 minutes from Dallas and 30 minutes west of Fort Worth. The ranch is currently being listed for $7.6 million. The...
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
12K+
Followers
499
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

 https://www.star-telegram.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy