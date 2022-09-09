Significant delays expected in Arlington ahead of first Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday

Lane closures along southbound State Highway 360 in Arlington are set to start Friday night and continue into Monday morning, with significant delays expected the weekend of the Dallas Cowboys’ first regular season game.

SH 360 mainlanes between Avenue J and Six Flags Drive will be closed for bridge construction from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to exit Avenue J, Lamar Boulevard and Six Flags Drive, continuing on the SH 360 southbound frontage road to re-enter from south of Six Flags Drive. Northbound traffic will exit Six Flags Drive and re-enter SH 360 at Brown Boulevard, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first regular season game at AT&T Stadium on Sunday — kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

Construction on the interchange project for SH 360 and Interstate 30 started in 2016. Daily and nightly closures are set to continue this month, with the next closure starting Sept. 13.

Significant delays are expected between Sept. 13-16 and Sept. 19-24 from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. on the SH 360 northbound and southbound mainlanes between Avenue J and Six Flags Drive for bridge construction.

Northbound traffic will be detoured to exit Six Flags Drive, continue on the SH 360 northbound frontage road and re-enter from the ramp from Brown Boulevard and Avenue K, according to TxDOT. Southbound traffic will be detoured to exit Avenue J, Lamar Boulevard and Six Flags Drive, continue on the SH 360 southbound frontage road and re-enter south of Six Flags Drive.

The right, outside lane of the SH 360 northbound mainlanes will be closed between Randol Mill Road and I-30 for bridge construction from Sept. 14-16 between 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

From Sept. 26 to Oct. 5, westbound mainlanes on I-30 will be closed between Six Flags Drive and Ballpark Way for bridge construction between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured to exit Six Flags Drive and continue on the I-30 westbound frontage road to re-enter from the AT&T Way and Baird Farm Road entrance ramp, according to TxDOT.