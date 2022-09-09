Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Public Health offers free COVID-19 boosters in Auburn
As of Sept. 12, Public Health – Seattle and King County is offering the updated “bivalent” COVID-19 booster shots to eligible groups for free at the Outlet Collection mall in Auburn. No appointment, insurance or proof of citizenship are necessary to get the booster, according to Public...
Police search for suspect in car bombing
Auburn Police are looking for the suspect in a car bombing that took place during a funeral on Tuesday, August 23. During a funeral at Mountainview Cemetary, a person put an explosive device in the car of one of the funeral attendees, according to the Auburn Police Department. The bomb detonated, destroying the victim’s car and trees surrounding with an intense fire.
