Los Angeles, CA

Blankenship loses job with Colts after missed FG in Houston

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rodrigo Blankenship's three-year run with the Indianapolis Colts ended Tuesday when he was waived two days after slicing a 42-yard field goal to the right in overtime and sending two fourth-quarter kickoffs out of bounds. The Colts wound up settling for a 20-20 tie at Houston...
49ers lose top running back Elijah Mitchell in opener

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost more than a game in a sloppy season-opener at Chicago. The Niners lost starting running back Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury in the 19-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday. Mitchell is expected to be sidelined for about two months.
Jets' mistake-filled offense needs to get better in hurry

NEW YORK (AP) — More playmakers, better depth and flashy speed had the New York Jets feeling optimistic about their offense. And that was even with Joe Flacco filling in at quarterback and a shuffled line dealing with injuries. Well, it took just one game for the positive vibes...
Bears hope improvement on offense continues in Green Bay

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — As the Chicago Bears regrouped in the locker room following a half that was as ugly as the weather at Soldier Field, quarterback Justin Fields noticed something. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was smiling. Fields didn’t ask why. “It’s confident,” he said. “That’s one thing that I take from him, he’s a very confident guy. I think he gives the rest of the guys confidence.” Getsy’s confidence and Fields’ steadiness helped the offense get going in the second half and all the Bears to make a big splash in the season opener by beating the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 in coach Matt Eberflus’ debut. After taking out a team with Super Bowl hopes in heavy rain, they’ll try to pull off another surprise this week when they visit Green Bay.
NBA considered suspending Sarver for more than 1 year

NEW YORK (AP) — Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was likely spared even stronger sanctioning by the NBA for his racist, misogynistic and hostile words and actions because of one key conclusion by investigators, Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday. The law firm that spent nearly a year digging into...
NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 4

Week 3 Was A Relative Calm Before The Storm In The NorCal Football Rankings As Minimal Movement Proceeds Some Big Matchups This Week •. The NorCal Football Rankings caught a break from any major movement this week as the only two ranked teams that lost — No. 14 St. Francis-Mountain View and No 15 Central Catholic-Modesto — did so against our No. 2 and 1 teams, respectively.
