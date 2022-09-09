Read full article on original website
Blankenship loses job with Colts after missed FG in Houston
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rodrigo Blankenship's three-year run with the Indianapolis Colts ended Tuesday when he was waived two days after slicing a 42-yard field goal to the right in overtime and sending two fourth-quarter kickoffs out of bounds. The Colts wound up settling for a 20-20 tie at Houston...
Bears corner says 49ers QB Trey Lance 'ain’t do s—t' after he was forced to pass
Johnson talked trash on Lance before the game, and he backed it up.
49ers lose top running back Elijah Mitchell in opener
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost more than a game in a sloppy season-opener at Chicago. The Niners lost starting running back Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury in the 19-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday. Mitchell is expected to be sidelined for about two months.
49ers' Nick Bosa irate after ugly loss to Bears team that 'couldn't move the ball'
Nick Bosa was annoyed as anyone else watching Sunday's 49ers-Bears debacle.
Jets' mistake-filled offense needs to get better in hurry
NEW YORK (AP) — More playmakers, better depth and flashy speed had the New York Jets feeling optimistic about their offense. And that was even with Joe Flacco filling in at quarterback and a shuffled line dealing with injuries. Well, it took just one game for the positive vibes...
Notorious former 49ers assistant rips Trey Lance: 'Don't like him'
"I've never liked him. I still don't like him."
Bears hope improvement on offense continues in Green Bay
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — As the Chicago Bears regrouped in the locker room following a half that was as ugly as the weather at Soldier Field, quarterback Justin Fields noticed something. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was smiling. Fields didn’t ask why. “It’s confident,” he said. “That’s one thing that I take from him, he’s a very confident guy. I think he gives the rest of the guys confidence.” Getsy’s confidence and Fields’ steadiness helped the offense get going in the second half and all the Bears to make a big splash in the season opener by beating the San Francisco 49ers 19-10 in coach Matt Eberflus’ debut. After taking out a team with Super Bowl hopes in heavy rain, they’ll try to pull off another surprise this week when they visit Green Bay.
49ers RB Elijah Mitchell to miss two months with knee injury, report says
The Niners' running back room is thin once again.
49ers working hard to prevent a Trey Lance-Jimmy Garoppolo locker room schism, report says
"Guys, we need your support here."
NBA considered suspending Sarver for more than 1 year
NEW YORK (AP) — Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver was likely spared even stronger sanctioning by the NBA for his racist, misogynistic and hostile words and actions because of one key conclusion by investigators, Commissioner Adam Silver said Wednesday. The law firm that spent nearly a year digging into...
NorCal Football Rankings | Top 20, WEEK 4
Week 3 Was A Relative Calm Before The Storm In The NorCal Football Rankings As Minimal Movement Proceeds Some Big Matchups This Week •. The NorCal Football Rankings caught a break from any major movement this week as the only two ranked teams that lost — No. 14 St. Francis-Mountain View and No 15 Central Catholic-Modesto — did so against our No. 2 and 1 teams, respectively.
