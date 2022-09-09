John Kenne: Better architects. Go to the Chicago School of Architects foundation for more. The Great Chicago Fire of 1871 also gave a blank slate to restart. Caryn Green: Of course that's a matter of personal preference and I'm not sure you'd get everybody to agree. But a couple factors could give Chicago the edge — our geography — the lakeshore makes for a very graceful backdrop for the line of towers hugging its shore, and our history. After the Fire wiped out downtown, visionaries took the helm in rebuilding the city according to a plan, notably Daniel Burnham, Louis Sullivan; indeed the Chicago school of architecture gave rise to the highrise! Enjoyed the question!

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO