KFDA
Outdoor Amarillo hosting come and go event this Thursday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Outdoor Amarillo will be hosting their first benefit this Thursday. The event will be on Sept. 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 411 S. Filmore. Outdoor Amarillo wants to fund raise on their own for large, capital-intensive regional parks. They will act as a...
KFDA
Hispanic Heritage Luncheon tickets are on sale
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Los Barrios Planning Committee are partnering with the Amarillo Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to bring the public a delicious event, the Hispanic Heritage Luncheon. The lunch will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the Amarillo Civic Center’s Grand Plaza, located at 401 S. Buchanan....
KFDA
WT launches Lecture Series for Fall with focus on Quinceaneras
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University is hosting a new lecture that will focus on Quinceaneras. The lecture will be hosted by award-winning author Doctor Rachel Gonzalez-Martin. She will speak this Thursday at 6:45 p.m. at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum. The event is free and open to...
KFDA
AISD: 7 students named semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Independent School District said seven students are semifinalists in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program. An AISD the following students are Michael Carathers, Mehtan Rahman, Lily Sobey, Jeffrey, Zheng, Christopher Castaneda, William Ellis, and Elijah Hamilton. High school juniors who enter the program do so...
KFDA
Tickets available for 2022 Best of Texas
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are available for the 2022 Best of Texas. This year, the headliner will be country music star Easton Corbin. Best of Texas will take place on September 24, at 8 p.m. at the Starlight Ranch. To purchase tickets, click here.
KFDA
VIDEO: City of Amarillo to host public meeting about Bolton Street project tomorrow
VIDEO: Moore County Crime Stoppers asking for help finding wanted man for indecent assault. VIDEO: Amarillo College & West Texas A&M University announce plan to increase teachers in the Panhandle. VIDEO: Registration open soccer, basketball, volleyball at Kids, Inc. Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. VIDEO: Registration open...
KFDA
Registration open soccer, basketball, volleyball at Kids, Inc.
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Registration is open for soccer, basketball and volleyball at Kids, Inc. Children ages four through fifth grade can sign up for recreational indoor soccer and costs $78. Indoor soccer kicks off Oct. 21. Boys basketball is open to boys in kindergarten through eighth grade and costs...
KFDA
Tickets are on sale now for St. Peters Church barbeque lunch
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - St. Peter’s Episcopal Church is selling tickets for their barbecue lunch held on Sept. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chris Virden and his award winning Verdinski cooking crew will be grilling the barbecue meal. The meal will include barbeque brisket and sausage, sides,...
KFDA
Police: Suspect in threat to AISD schools in ‘safe place’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a suspect connected to threats to Amarillo Independent School District schools is in a “safe place.”. Amarillo police were notified today about a person making threats to some Amarillo ISD schools. Officers were able to contact the person who made the threats....
KFDA
Amarillo Women’s Network to recognize women tonight at the Career and Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Women’s Network is hosting an annual Career & Lifetime Achievement Award Ceremony tonight. The ceremony starts at 5:00 p.m. today at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Conference Room on the 16th floor. The ceremony will honor Angela Knapp Eggers for the Life Time...
KFDA
Ceremonial rifle, truck stolen from Amarillo VFW
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit needs help looking for a stolen vehicle containing multiple weapons. According to the release, on Sept. 11, a red 2014 Dodge Ram was stolen at Chardonnay Blvd. The release says the truck contained several rifles and blank ammunition for...
KFDA
Battle of the Bands Week 3
In this week’s Battle of the Bands, the Caprock Longhorns and the Pampa Harvesters face off. The Wrap Up’s Battle of the Bands gives bands around the Panhandle a chance to show off. Bands for the teams facing off in the Game of the Week have the chance...
KFDA
City of Amarillo receives new COVID-19 booster shots
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo has received 500 new COVID-19 booster shots, and the bivalent products are from Moderna and Pfizer. If you received your booster at least two months ago you are eligible for the current vaccine. The new booster shots have two strains of protection...
KFDA
Panhandle Community Services receives $800,000 in grants to help veterans
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Community Services received $800,000 in grants to help veterans with home repairs and other emergency needs. PCS helps veterans living below 80 percent area median income with personal emergencies, ranging from dental needs to rent emergency and mortgage costs. “We want to move people from...
KFDA
Sibling duo leads WT Cross Country
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Coach Daniel talked about the sibling’s prior success and how they are bringing it to WT now. “I think Innocence and Florance have both stepped up and proved their fitness early on which is always exciting to see and they’re both individuals that have had a lot of experience, they were transfers from junior college and they have really shown that they can show up and compete at big meets,” said Coach Daniel.
KFDA
Sod Poodles wrap up regular season at Hodgetown
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Sod Poodles have only been a part of the community for four years, and they have built a loyal fan base. Season ticket holder Connie Kesler is already planning to buy her same seats for next year. “Well, it’s awesome. I don’t think it...
KFDA
Hilmar Cheese Company hosting in-person job fair for open positions
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hilmar Cheese Company is hosting a job fair this Wednesday, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The job fair will be held at the Hilmar Cheese Company’s processing site at 12400 US 385. Those who attend the event will meet the team and go through...
KFDA
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donates food to local nonprofits
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is donating a truckload of food to local nonprofits. Today, half of the donation went toward Catholic Charities of Amarillo while the rest was donated to the High Plains Food Bank. The church said the donation could not...
KFDA
Hereford resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A Hereford resident has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword. The ticket was purchased at a Stripes in Hereford. The winner wanted to remain anonymous. This was the first of eight top prizes worth...
KFDA
Scam Alert: Rain Gauge scammer impersonating NewsChannel 10
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are hearing reports of scammers impersonating NewsChannel 10. Some people have received texts saying they won $1,000 in the Rain Gauge Showdown. If you have received a text like that, do not click any link and do not give anyone any money. We will only...
