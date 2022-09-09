Read full article on original website
PWMania
Suspended AEW Name Has Returned to Work Following Backstage All Out Fight
As PWMania.com previously reported, after the 2022 AEW Out PPV event, members of The Elite and CM Punk are said to have gotten into a physical altercation after The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega “stormed into” CM Punk’s locker room. It has been reported that a number...
PWMania
MVP to Reform Hurt Business With Returning and New Members?
The Hurt Business, which included Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, was split up by WWE in early 2021 after enjoying success during the pandemic era. Lashley and MVP were kept together as Lashley would be managed by MVP. Early this year, that changed when MVP sided with...
PWMania
Steve Austin on His Decision to Retire and Changing Wrestling Style After Broken Neck
WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin recently spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Austin opened up on his decision to retire:. “Believe me, retiring at 38 was the toughest, one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do,...
PWMania
MJF Responds to Criticism at AEW Stars Making References to WWE in Promos
AEW stars have been taking shots at WWE ever since the promotion was founded in 2019, including at AEW’s first event when Cody Rhodes smashed a throne that was designed to look like Triple H with a sledgehammer. MJF and Max Caster are two stars who frequently make references...
PWMania
Ted Dibiase Sends a Message to Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon
WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase recently spoke with the legendary Bill Apter for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, DiBiase commented on Vince McMahon’s retirement:. “Thank you. Thank you for the biggest break in my life. I’ve never known a man more dedicated to...
PWMania
Backstage News on Triple H’s Plans for the WWE United States Championship
According to multiple reports, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is on a mission to improve the status of the WWE United States Title. According to a recent report by Fightful Select, Triple H is currently working on a strategy to make the United States Title a “credible prize” on RAW, which is the flagship show for WWE.
PWMania
WWE NXT Preview for Tonight (9/13/22)
The special “One Year Anniversary Celebration” show will take place on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0 on the USA Network. The main event of this special episode will be a Steel Cage match between the NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly and The Creed Brothers. The stipulation was decided by voting from the audience.
PWMania
WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2022
WWE NXT Results – September 13, 2022. Match starts off with Creed Brothers go right after Pretty Deadly. Pretty Deadly tries to escape the cage multiple times but the Creeds drag them back in. Pretty Deadly & Creed Brothers teeter at the top of the cage as Pretty Deadly come close to escaping but the Creeds drag them back in. Creed Brothers sends Pretty Deadly into the side of the cage. Elton Prince starts to climb the cage but Brutus Creed delivers a powerbomb to Prince into the steel.
PWMania
WWE NXT 2.0 Done, New Logo Introduced, Triple H and Shawn Michaels Comment
WWE NXT 2.0 appears to have ended with Tuesday night’s One Year Anniversary Celebration show. SmackDown Superstar Solo Sikoa captured the NXT North American Title from Carmelo Hayes in a surprise match-up in tonight’s NXT main event, as noted at this link. After the match, a video featuring NXT Superstars and the voice of WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels played.
PWMania
Alexa Bliss Responds to Fan Who Misses Her Old Character ‘The Fiendess’
Recently, Alexa Bliss replied to a comment made by a fan on Twitter expressing how much they miss her previous on-screen character. Bliss responded to the comment by saying, “Me too [black heart].”. Bliss is referring to the character known as ‘Fiendess,’ which she played during Bray Wyatt’s most...
PWMania
AEW Dark Results – September 13, 2022
Match begins with Penelope Ford & Alice Crowley locking up. Ford chokes Crowley on the ropes before Crowley fires back with a chop. Crowley sends Ford to the mat but Ford rolls out to the apron. She delivers a kick, followed by a clothesline. She kicks Crowley’s face, then delivers a shin across Crowley’s neck.
PWMania
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 9/13/22
The viewership numbers for Tuesday’s special WWE NXT 2.0 One-Year Anniversary episode are in. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the show drew 728,000 live viewers on the USA Network, which is an increase from the 684,000 viewers that the show previously drewa week ago. The demographic of adults...
PWMania
Bianca Belair Reveals How She Felt About Her Year-Long Rivalry With Becky Lynch
WWE RAW women’s champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the Inside The Ropes podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair talked about her year-long rivalry with Becky Lynch:. “It was so satisfying. It was a long road, a very long and unpredictable road....
PWMania
Roman Reigns Comments on Dealing With “What” Chants From WWE Fans
Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently appeared on Logan Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Reigns commented on dealing with “what” chants from WWE fans:. “Typically when you’re talking, they’re going to listen. But when you...
PWMania
Why Bryan Danielson Wants to Be AEW Champion, Chris Jericho Match Set to Be Different
The AEW World Title is a prize that Bryan Danielson has his sights set on. At tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Danielson will compete against Chris Jericho to determine who will challenge the victor of the match between Jon Moxley and Sammy Guevara for the vacant AEW World Title at next week’s Grand Slam Dynamite. In a recent conversation with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Danielson shared the reasons behind his intense desire to win the championship.
PWMania
Jim Cornette Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Dismantle NXT Due To AEW
During his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on a variety of subjects, one of which was the conflict between WWE NXT and AEW. Cornette expressed his belief that Vince McMahon intended to transform NXT into NXT 2.0 with an entirely new product after the brand was lost to AEW Dynamite in the midst of the Wednesday Night War.
PWMania
Edge Written Off WWE TV
It was announced today on WWE’s The Bump that Edge has a grade 2 MCL sprain, which means he will be off TV for a while. The storyline injury occurred this past Monday when Edge was attacked by The Judgment Day. As PWMania.com previously reported, the attack angle appeared to be WWE’s way to write off Edge for a while. Edge is not wrestling a full-time schedule so it looks like he will be taking several weeks or months off.
PWMania
Tony Khan on the Challenges of Sending AEW Stars to NJPW for Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW and NJPW have been working together since the launch of All Elite Wrestling in 2019. AEW has allowed its wrestlers, such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, to work events in Japan for NJPW. They recently collaborated on a show called Forbidden Door, which took place in June, and...
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (9/12/22)
WWE RAW will take place from the the Moda Center in Portland, OR on September 12, 2022. According to WrestleTix, 7,721 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (9/11/22), leaving 275 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 7,996. Here is...
PWMania
Dakota Kai and IYO SKY Crowned New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions
The new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions are Damage CTRL’s Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. During Monday’s RAW, SKY and Kai won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles by defeating Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. This was a rematch from the tournament finals that Aliyah and Rodriguez won back in late August. The first match ended in a controversial fashion as Aliyah pinned Kai, who was not legal at the time. Rodriguez and Aliyah went on to win the tournament.
