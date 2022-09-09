It was announced today on WWE’s The Bump that Edge has a grade 2 MCL sprain, which means he will be off TV for a while. The storyline injury occurred this past Monday when Edge was attacked by The Judgment Day. As PWMania.com previously reported, the attack angle appeared to be WWE’s way to write off Edge for a while. Edge is not wrestling a full-time schedule so it looks like he will be taking several weeks or months off.

WWE ・ 6 HOURS AGO