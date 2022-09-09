ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

Nevada County Fair Parade rolls through Prescott

Nearly 50 floats made their way through down Prescott Monday evening as part of the Nevada County Fair, which itself began September 10 and will run until the 18th. The parade lasted a good 45 minutes with contestants from the Fair pageant, local businesses, school cheerleading squads, rescue vehicles and farmers with their vintage tractors on display.
PRESCOTT, AR
ZZ Top venue moving to El Dorado's First Financial Music Hall

The venue for the Wednesday, September 21 performance by ZZ Top in El Dorado has been changed. The event will be held inside the First Financial Music Hall instead of the MAD Amphitheater. People who have their original tickets should keep them because all reserved seats will remain the same.
EL DORADO, AR
Runaway juvenile found in Columbia County, Arkansas

EMERSON, Ark. - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help determining the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile. Kristin Johnson, 13 years old, is a black female. Authorities say Johnson ran away from Teddy Street in Emerson. She was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a pair of blue jeans.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
El Dorado School District announces its new Concealed Weapons Detection System

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado School District announced on Monday, September 12, 2022, that they have implemented protocols for staff that promotes awareness of student safety. The student safety measures include securing classroom doors during instructional time and identifying welcomed guests with official visitors’ passes from the office. Superintendent Jim Tucker presented […]
EL DORADO, AR
Minden Shooting Incident Injures Juvenile

Shootings are becoming more-and-more common in the once quiet community of Minden Louisiana. The police in Minden have been battling a juvenile gang problem recently that have left several kids injured. The shots rang out on Monday afternoon in the Hillside Apartment Complex in Minden's District A. A single bullet...
MINDEN, LA
Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, September 9. Christopher Robinson, 35, Hamburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, driving on suspended driver’s license,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
A Nashville Bartender Is Viral For How She Dealt With A Drunk Patron Refusing To Pay (VIDEO)

Last weekend, a Nashville bartender shared a video of her experience dealing with a problematic customer who refused to pay $27 after two credit cards were declined. Jemima June, a bartender at Dierks Bentley's ever-so-bustling Nashville, Tennessee, bar Whiskey Row, regularly goes viral for showing the reality of having a job on the iconic, buzzy nightlife strip.
NASHVILLE, TN

