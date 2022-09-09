Read full article on original website
Prescott Film Festival Brings the World into Focus
Prescott Film Festival Brings the World into Focus. Local angles & international stories share the screen, Sept. 27- Oct. 2 at YCPAC. A look at the latest innovations in filmmaking; events that blend on-screen stories with real-time community outreach; and movies that share people from the other side of the world, and issues as close as smoke on the horizon. Bring your love of all things cinematic, your capacity for amazement, and perhaps even a little pomade to the 12th Edition of the Prescott Film Festival, Sept. 27 – Oct. 2, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.
SILENT WITNESS ALERT JUST IN NOW
HELP THE CAMP VERDE MARSHAL’S OFFICE FIND A FUGITIVE WANTED FOR CHILD MOLESTATION. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 34-year-old Belsazar Desena-Toledo of Camp Verde. On June 12th, of this year, Camp Verde Marshal’s Detectives investigated a case of alleged child molestation. During their investigation, they discovered Desena-Toledo had been molesting a 12-year-old female victim in the Camp Verde area for several years. It is believed that when he learned of the investigation, Desena-Toledo fled the area, possibly to Mexico.
Mayor Update September 12, 2022
Sept. 15th – 5 pm to 7 pm. After these open houses are held, the Planning & Zoning Commission will continue a public hearing on Thursday, October 13, at 9 AM in the City Council Chambers to determine what recommendation to send the City Council. For more information, a...
Top 10 News Update Of Yavapai County
Suspect Now Caught For Damages To Local Tattoo Business. Prescott Valley’s 9/11 Ceremony Has Hometown Speaker. OFFICIALS SHUT DOWN ARIZONA WIDE CATALYTIC CONVERTER HUSTLE. Suspect Arrested after Barricading Himself in Apartment. Warning Out For Citizens. 2022 Chino Valley Citizen’s Academy. Governor Ducey Orders Flags At Half-Staff In Remembrance...
YCSO Kicks off September Now with Major Drug Seizures
The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted two traffic stops on the I-17 corridor outside of Cordes Lakes in the first two weeks of September, which resulted in the seizure of 24lbs of fentanyl and the arrest of three suspects. Deputies made the first traffic stop, which led to...
PVPD Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stolen Trailer. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a stolen black 2007 LDTL Load Trail double axel dump trailer. It was stolen sometime between June 17‐September 2, 2022 from a residential yard in the 3100 block of North Corrine Drive in Prescott Valley. The trailer is about 10 feet long.
