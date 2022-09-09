Prescott Film Festival Brings the World into Focus. Local angles & international stories share the screen, Sept. 27- Oct. 2 at YCPAC. A look at the latest innovations in filmmaking; events that blend on-screen stories with real-time community outreach; and movies that share people from the other side of the world, and issues as close as smoke on the horizon. Bring your love of all things cinematic, your capacity for amazement, and perhaps even a little pomade to the 12th Edition of the Prescott Film Festival, Sept. 27 – Oct. 2, at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO