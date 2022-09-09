Read full article on original website
About halfway to Joshua Tree, you might notice a glittering, brand new high-rise towering just a few blocks off the 210 freeway. It stands out because there isn’t much else like it in the city of Highland, California, a small suburb of San Bernardino, and because it isn’t technically located in Highland, either. This new resort and theater, dubbed Yaamava, is an expansion of the former San Manuel Casino. The update has taken the idea of what casino hospitality and entertainment in California can be and turned it on its head.
Barbarian is not the definitive Airbnb horror movie. That particular movie may not have been made yet, though 2020’s The Rental gave a decent try at heightening and tightening the feelings of apprehension over surrendering to a gig-economy system of shelter that became far too universal, far too fast. Barbarian uses that apprehension, too, in ways that provoke knowing, nervous laughter early on. But it gives way, in a manner that should not be spoiled, to a raft of other millennial-and-younger fears.
