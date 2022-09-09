Read full article on original website
Morning Notes
Lena’s Oasis Closing as Outdoor Dining Program Ends — “Diners can experience Lena’s Oasis until it closes when Alexandria shifts from its temporary outdoor dining program.” [Patch]. It’s Wednesday — Clear throughout the day. High of 78 and low of 60. Sunrise at 6:51 am...
Alexandria’s Chet Avery, champion for the blind and disabled, dies at 85
Chet Avery, a longtime community leader and educator who volunteered in Alexandria for decades, died at home on Thursday, September 8. Avery, 85, was a lifelong advocate for disability justice and welfare. He lived in Alexandria with his wife, Sabra, for more than 50 years, and served on the Alexandria commission on Persons with Disabilities for 36 years and the city’s Human Rights Commission for more than 30 years.
100 years: Alexandria celebrates centenarians at City Hall
Phillip Melville was just 19 years old when he escaped Nazi-occupied France in 1942. The retired civil engineer just turned 100, and on Tuesday (September 13) his longevity was recognized with a certificate on National Centenarian’s Day at City Hall. Melville has lived in and around Alexandria for 50...
King Street pedestrian zone in Old Town extended into November
A pilot project to convert the unit block of King Street — the part closest to the waterfront — into a pedestrian-only zone has been extended for another two months. The pilot started over Memorial Day weekend and was scheduled to shut down after Labor Day, but Alexandria Transportation and Environmental Services announced on Twitter that the pilot was being extended to Nov. 20.
Ask McEnearney: Whose advice should I listen to about the real estate market?
This week’s Q&A column is sponsored and written by Hope Peele of The Peele Group and McEnearney Associates Realtors®, the leading real estate firm in Alexandria. To learn more about this article and relevant Alexandria market news, contact The Peele Group at 703-244-6115 or email [email protected]. You may also submit your questions to McEnearney Associates via email for response in future columns.
NOVA Parks takes over a hidden gem in the Alexandria’s West End
The Winkler Botanical Preserve (5400 Roanoke Avenue) has been a tucked away, isolated enclave of natural beauty not far from the Mark Center, but with a new acquisition it could be thrust into the limelight. Regional parks organization Northern Virginia Regional Parks Authority (NOVA Parks) announced today that it will...
1 Stabbed in Fight at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities
One person was stabbed and three others were injured in a large fight near the Langley Park Boys & Girls Club Sunday night, authorities said. A large fight broke out about 8:30 p.m. at Catracho Fest in Hyattsville, police said. Original reports said five people were stabbed, but police now tell News4 they can only confirm one person was stabbed.
One dead after Temple Hills shooting
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (DC News Now) — Police were investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Temple Hills on Tuesday evening. Police responded to the 2500 block of Iverson Street around 8:40 p.m. They found the man on the scene, but he was pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information […]
New Season of CBS’s Survivor to Feature Contestant From MoCo
Owen Knight, originally from Bethesda (now residing in New Orleans), will be a cast member on the upcoming 43rd season of Survivor, which premieres next Wednesday, September 21 at 8pm on CBS. Owen was born in Korea and adopted when he was four months old. He grew up in Bethesda and graduated from Walt Whitman High School in 2010, where he was on both the football and rowing teams. During this time Owen also swam for the Montgomery County Swim League and worked at Bethesda Row’s Georgetown Cupcake. After high school Owen went on to study business administration at Tulane University, where he now works as the Director of Admission Engagement.
Greenbelt presents the best possible location for the new FBI headquarters
The current FBI headquarters at the J. Edgar Hoover Building in Washington, D.C. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Whenever I see the J. Edgar Hoover Building, the headquarters of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, I always wonder how the organization could use that old, dilapidated building to conduct some of the most crucial criminal investigations in the country.
This vacant Rockville Chuy's restaurant is frozen in time (Photos)
Has been closed at Federal Plaza in Rockville for more than two years now. Other than the removal of the flatscreen televisions in the bar, it still looks the same as it did during the four years it was open. Signage remains on the outside of the Tex-Mex restaurant. Why...
Prosecutors Want Social Media Monitoring of Alexandria ‘Werewolf' Killer
Prosecutors want a judge to add new rules to the court order governing the release of a man who killed an Alexandria store manager because he thought the victim was a werewolf. Pankaj Bhasin was committed and spent three years at a mental health facility after he was found not...
Salamander Resorts Purchases DC's Mandarin Oriental Hotel as Part of Company-Wide Transformation
Sheila Johnson, founder and CEO of Salamander Resorts, recently fulfilled a longtime dream of expanding her resort portfolio to Southwest D.C. with the purchase of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. Johnson’s current flagship resort sits in Middleburg, Virginia, about 50 miles from D.C. Her purchase of the Mandarin is part of...
Traffic pattern changes along Alexandria’s Duke Street
Drivers in Alexandria, Virginia, who use West Taylor Run Parkway to get to Telegraph Road and the Telegraph Road ramp to Interstate 495 can no longer drive directly onto the ramp from West Taylor Run. A pilot program aimed at improving the traffic flow along Duke Street started Monday. Listen...
List of 2022's best new restaurants gives some subtle surprises
With cuisines from Nigeria to Laos, some of the world's most delicious fares may be making a bigger mark in some unexpected US cities.
Alexandria reviewing options for new Duke Street transitway
The City of Alexandria is eyeing three basic concepts for a Duke Street transitway to help boost bus service along the arterial road. The three options presented at a meeting of the Duke Street Transitway Advisory Group last month ranged from the buses in the center of the street to mixed in with traffic. The options are:
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
Baltimore City Police identify three homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in the city last week. 63-year-old Keith Bell was killed on September 6, 2022, in the 1400 block of East Monument Street. 32-year-old Kenyon Yerby was killed on September 7, 2022, in the 2000 block of...
Sisters missing for two-years could be in the Maryland, D.C. area
Two sisters missing for two years could be somewhere bordering the area of Maryland and Washington D.C.
2 arrested in Northeast DC kidnapping
Two people from Texas have been arrested in connection with a kidnapping in Northeast D.C. on Friday afternoon. 28-year-old Carlos Castillo and a 16-year old boy, both from Houston, Texas, approached a woman and forced her into their car on the 100 block of Michigan Avenue, according to a press release.
