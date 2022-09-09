Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County police officer charged with vehicular homicide
A Gwinnett County Police officer is being charged in an accident where a Hall County man died. On Friday, Sept. 3, officer Michael Brady, 49, was in his patrol car when he ran into the back of a moped while he was driving south on McEver Road. The accident happened at J White Road.
Marietta barber offers free haircuts to law enforcement after 2 Cobb deputies shot, killed
MARIETTA, Ga. — As thousands mourn the deaths of two Cobb County sheriff's deputies killed in the line of duty a Marietta barber shop is honoring them in its own way. Justin Post says he wants the law enforcement family to feel loved by his own, so he's offering free haircuts.
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County home
Christopher Pino.(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Loganville man with the murder of his mother. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said on September 10 at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a medical call in the area of Frank Boyd Road after an elderly male could not wake up the female that lived in the home.
Man shot to death in DoorDash delivery gone wrong in Conyers, deputies say
CONYERS, Ga. — A man was shot to death over what Rockdale County investigators say was a misplaced DoorDash order. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies responded to a shooting call at Tall Oaks Apartments around 1:11 a.m. How a doorbell camera played a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Child hit by Atlanta Police officer driving marked patrol car, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a child was hit by a marked ADP vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the child was in the street at the intersection at Lanier Street Northwest and Joseph E. Boone Boulevard when he or she was hit.
Phone app helps police find Georgia woman who was allegedly raped, along with accused attacker
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — When a 17-year-old Harris County girl pulled up the Noonlight app last week, investigators say she was already in grave danger. “I believe the ping started in College Park was the first 911 agency that was notified of location, through Fulton County and then Habersham County,” Coweta County sheriff’s office Sgt. Toby Nix said.
WXIA 11 Alive
Metro Atlanta man, charged with 'some of the most violent acts' of Jan. 6, pleads guilty
ATLANTA — A Georgia man accused of participating in "some of the most violent acts" of Jan. 6, 2021, has pleaded guilty to his role in the insurrectionist storming of the U.S. Capitol. According to the Department of Justice, Jack Whitton of Locust Grove kicked at one Metropolitan Police...
Arrest warrants point to alleged shooter in killings of 2 Cobb County deputies
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Arrest warrants for one of the two suspects in custody following the killing last week of two Cobb County deputies, in what was described as an ambush, identify the alleged shooter. Deputies Jonathan Koleski and Marshall Ervin, Jr. were both shot as they attempted to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cobb Sheriff: Loss of deputies was 'one of the darkest days'
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens said the loss of two deputies last week, shot and killed in the line of duty, was "one of the darkest days in the history of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office." Sheriff Owens delivered remarks at the funeral for Deputy...
fox5atlanta.com
App, alligator leads to rape suspect's arrest, investigators say
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County authorities say an app and an alligator help deputies find a rape suspect and free the young woman from her abductor. A 17-year-old Harris County girl thought the man she met online was driving her to see her boyfriend in Pennsylvania, but investigators say Dalton Ramsey held a knife to her and detoured to B.T. Brown Reservoir Park. There, they say, he sexually assaulted her.
Street racer charged in death of 50-year-old husband and father, victim’s family reacts
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — A man accused of racing his truck at more than 80 miles per hour along a busy Gwinnett County road is in jail after allegedly killing an innocent driver, according to police. Jeffrey Shannon Smith’s family said he would have done anything for his 10-...
The Citizen Online
Domestic violence arrest and multiple entering autos reported
A Fayette County man is facing aggravated assault charges after deputies found bruising on the face and neck of his girlfriend following a physical altercation. Casey A. Lee, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, simple battery-family violence and interfering with a 911 call, according to Fayette County Jail records. Sheriff...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Rockdale ex-K9 handler isn’t facing criminal charges after 3 personal dogs die
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One week after the Rockdale County sheriff’s department announced a K9 deputy would not face criminal charges in the deaths of three of his personal dogs, a CBS46 investigation has uncovered why. Last week, the department said an internal investigation into Deputy Eric Tolbert had...
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia man pleads guilty after rug soaked in meth found in package marked as Bible sent to him
ATLANTA — A Georgia man who was arrested after a meth-soaked rug shipped to him was intercepted at Atlanta's airport has pleaded guilty to drug distribution and faces a max sentence of life in prison. According to the U.S. Attorney in Macon, 42-year-old Chad Williamson of rural Ben Hill...
2 People Arrested Following A Motor Vehicle Crash In Paulding County (Paulding County, GA)
Paulding County authorities report a motor vehicle crash following a Cedartown police chase on Sunday night. An officer from Cedartown, Georgia, chased a vehicle to [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
2 arrested, 1 on the run after Polk County police chase ends in crash, GSP says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects who led Cedartown police on a chase through another jurisdiction were arrested Sunday evening, Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News. The chase began just before 7 p.m. on Sunday after GSP’s Paulding post was contacted by Cedartown police to assist in...
Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
fox5atlanta.com
Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
Raleigh News & Observer
Car found with body inside may belong to missing Georgia woman, authorities say
A body was found inside a car thought to belong to an Atlanta-area woman who went missing earlier this month, according to Georgia authorities. The discovery comes nearly two weeks after relatives said Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home in Covington to meet up with an acquaintance, local outlets reported. She drove her 2020 black Chevy Impala to a pub on Sept. 2 — and never returned.
WTVCFOX
Crash in Walker County causes chain reaction involving 4 cars, GSP says
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A driver failed to stop at a red light in Walker County, causing a chain reaction crash involving 4 cars Monday, Georgia State Patrol says. The driver was traveling northbound on Highway 27 when they failed to stop at the light and crashed into another vehicle that was turning onto the highway from Kay Conley Road.
Comments / 10