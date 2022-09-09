ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acworth, GA

Comments / 10

Related
John Thompson

Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County home

Christopher Pino.(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Loganville man with the murder of his mother. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said on September 10 at 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a medical call in the area of Frank Boyd Road after an elderly male could not wake up the female that lived in the home.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kennesaw, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Acworth, GA
State
Georgia State
Acworth, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Kennesaw, GA
City
Marietta, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gdot
fox5atlanta.com

App, alligator leads to rape suspect's arrest, investigators say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Coweta County authorities say an app and an alligator help deputies find a rape suspect and free the young woman from her abductor. A 17-year-old Harris County girl thought the man she met online was driving her to see her boyfriend in Pennsylvania, but investigators say Dalton Ramsey held a knife to her and detoured to B.T. Brown Reservoir Park. There, they say, he sexually assaulted her.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Domestic violence arrest and multiple entering autos reported

A Fayette County man is facing aggravated assault charges after deputies found bruising on the face and neck of his girlfriend following a physical altercation. Casey A. Lee, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, simple battery-family violence and interfering with a 911 call, according to Fayette County Jail records. Sheriff...
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
13WMAZ

Body found in wrecked car in woods along I-20 in connection with Covington mom's disappearance: GSP

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol confirmed a body was located Monday afternoon inside of a car as authorities searched for a missing Covington mother. Several law enforcement vehicles lined up around 2:20 p.m. near the woods off Interstate 20 as they found a vehicle with "similarities" to the car that belongs to Yolanda Brown, according to authorities.
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Car found with body inside may belong to missing Georgia woman, authorities say

A body was found inside a car thought to belong to an Atlanta-area woman who went missing earlier this month, according to Georgia authorities. The discovery comes nearly two weeks after relatives said Yolanda Brown, 53, left her home in Covington to meet up with an acquaintance, local outlets reported. She drove her 2020 black Chevy Impala to a pub on Sept. 2 — and never returned.
ATLANTA, GA
WTVCFOX

Crash in Walker County causes chain reaction involving 4 cars, GSP says

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A driver failed to stop at a red light in Walker County, causing a chain reaction crash involving 4 cars Monday, Georgia State Patrol says. The driver was traveling northbound on Highway 27 when they failed to stop at the light and crashed into another vehicle that was turning onto the highway from Kay Conley Road.
WALKER COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy