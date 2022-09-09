ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
auburn-reporter.com

Auburn councilmembers voice support for abortion access

In response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the Auburn City Council discussed a resolution Sept. 12 to affirm the city’s support for access to abortion and marriage equality. Earlier this summer, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, overturned Roe v. Wade, effectively ending federal abortion...
AUBURN, WA
auburn-reporter.com

Public Health offers free COVID-19 boosters in Auburn

As of Sept. 12, Public Health – Seattle and King County is offering the updated “bivalent” COVID-19 booster shots to eligible groups for free at the Outlet Collection mall in Auburn. No appointment, insurance or proof of citizenship are necessary to get the booster, according to Public...
AUBURN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy