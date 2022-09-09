Read full article on original website
How Big Is an Olympic-Sized Swimming Pool?
Many pools are billed as "Olympic-sized" pools, but how many of them actually meet the criteria for an Olympic swimming pool? Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Luxury hotels and apartments love to brag about the installation of an Olympic sized swimming pool, but very few of these pools actually meet the standard for ‘Olympic sized.’
SwimSwam Breakdown: Dressel Breaks Silence, US Selections, & Practice Swims
We discussed Caeleb Dressel breaking his silence since leaving the world champs, US selection procedures, and the legitimacy of practice swims Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discussed Caeleb Dressel breaking his silence since leaving the world champs, US selection procedures, and the...
Jose Finkel Day 1: Heitmann Cracks South American Record in Women’s SCM 400 Free
SCM (25m) The 2022 Jose Finkel Trophy kicked off tonight in Recife, Brazil, featuring the best and brightest of Brazilian swimming. Additionally, this meet serves as the selection meet for the Brazil’s 2022 SC World Championships team. The first night of the meet saw some incredible racing, including a...
European Champs Medalist Signe Bro Moves to Spain to Train with Ben Titley
Danish sprinter Signe Bro has moved to Sant Cugat, Spain to train at the National Training Center under newly appointed head coach Ben Titley. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Danish sprinter Signe Bro has moved to Sant Cugat, Spain to train at the National Training Center under newly appointed...
2022 Jose Finkel Trophy Will be Nicholas Santos’ Final Meet on Brazilian Soil
SCM (25m) 42-year-old Nicholas Santos is competing at the 2022 Jose Finkel Trophy in Recife this week, which he plans to be his final meet on Brazilian soil. Santos hinted after the 2021 SC World Championships that he would compete one more year before retiring, and it looks like he’s sticking with that timeline.
Tokyo Medalist Santo Condorelli Given 18-Month FINA Ban for Whereabouts Failures
Condorelli's ban began on June 24th, meaning it will extend until December 23rd, 2023. Stock photo via “Rafael/Domeyko Photography”. Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalist Santo Condorelli has received an 18-month ban by FINA as result of ‘whereabouts failure” pertaining to anti-doping drug tests. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is in charge of doping control measures for FINA, the international governing body that oversees aquatic sports all over the world.
Bobby Finke and Torri Huske Headline Nominations For 2022 Golden Goggles Awards
On Tuesday, USA Swimming announced the nominations for the 2022 Golden Goggle awards, which will be held on November 21 in New York City. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. On Tuesday, USA Swimming announced the nominations for the 2022 Golden Goggle awards, which will be held on November 21, 2022 at the Marriott Marquis hotel in New York City. The awards show will be held to celebrate the accomplishments of the U.S. national swim team, with an emphasis on their performances at the 2022 World Championships in June 2022. This year marks the 19th year that Golden Goggles has been held.
16 USA Men’s National Team Athletes Head To Europe For 2022-23 Club Season
After 11 did so last year, 16 U.S. National Team members will compete in the 2022-23 European club season. Current photo via USA Water Polo. Irvine, CA – September 12 – The USA Men’s National Team will wield a major presence on the European club scene yet again this upcoming season. One year after 11 members of the Men’s National Team capped up for some of the top clubs abroad, a variety of countries have welcomed 16 Team USA athletes for the 2022-23 season. Some athletes have been competing for their clubs for multiple years while others make the move to a new club this year. The international water polo landscape features a host of athletes with experience at the USA Water Polo and NCAA levels; here’s a closer look at current members of the Team USA pipeline.
Watch All Eight Times David Popovici Won The 100/200 Freestyle During Summer 2022
Relive the summer of Popovici by watching footage from all eight of his gold medal-winning races across four meets in 2022. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. If you have been tuned into the world of swimming over the past few months, the name you’ve probably heard the most is David Popovici. David Popovici has risen to prominence in the male freestyle races over the past few years and made his Olympic debut in 2021. One year after he qualified for both the 100 and 200 freestyle Olympic finals, David Popovici had the summer of his life (so far) in 2022.
75th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2022 Ke Complete Results
Indian Swimming Or International Swimming Ke News Janne Ke Liye Facebook Par SwimSwam Hindi Ko Like Karna Na Bhule:- SwimSwamHindi. 36th National Games Ke Phle India Me Swimming Ka 2nd Sabse Bada Event Jo Ki 6 Se 10 September Tak Guwahati Me Ho Rha Tha Wo Complete Ho Chuka Hai And 29 Medals Ke Sath Team Karnataka Ne Medal Statistics Me Apni Jagah Top Place Par Confirm Kri. 75th Senior National Aquatic Championships 2022 Me 8 New Records Bnaye Gaye Hai Jinki Details Niche Article Me Di Ja Rhi Hai. Event Se Judi Sari Update Aapko Is Article Me Mil Jayegi And Indian Swimming Ki News Ki Update Ke Liye SwimSwam Hindi Ko Facebook Jrur Follow Kare.
A Motorcycle Accident and Coaching Change Sparked Diogo Ribeiro’s Breakout Summer
A motorcycle accident last year left Diogo Matos Ribeiro (pictured right) hospitalized for a week and bedridden for a month after medaling at Euro Juniors. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. Diogo Matos Ribeiro’s swimming career was nearly cut short before it ever had the chance to take off. A...
Matt Bowe Talks New Look Cal Aquatics Mens/Womens Teams, Future for Armstrong
Bowe will be working primarily with the men, but on days where they have combined practices will be in charge of both genders on the shorter side of things. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. At the ASCA World Clinic in Las Vegas, SwimSwam caught up with newly named Cal Associate...
USA Swimming To Vote On Reducing 120-Day Transfer Rule In Club Swimming
USA Swimming will vote on reducing the current 120-day transfer rule to 30 days at its Annual Business Meeting later this month. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. At its upcoming Annual Business Meeting in Colorado Springs, USA Swimming will vote on drastically reducing the transfer rule that requires athletes...
Practice + Pancakes: Sandpipers Elite Group “Sprints” 7300 IM/Fly Workout
I don't think Ron would agree, but according to the athletes, this 7,300-yard workout was their "sprint" practice for the week. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. While I was in Las Vegas earlier this month, I had to go witness a practice with the Sandpipers of Nevada for myself....
FINA Suspends Former LEN President Paolo Barelli Indefinitely
FINA's independent Ethics Panel has provisionally suspended the Italian Swimming Federation President for alleged wrongdoing in three separate cases. Archive photo via Giorgio Scala/DBM/Insidefoto. FINA has suspended Paolo Barelli, the former LEN President and current leader of the Italian Swimming Federation, effective immediately. In a press release issued Wednesday, the...
Israeli Women Breakthrough At Euros, Earn First World Championship Berth
The Israeli women earned their first-ever World Championship bid after placing sixth overall at the 2022 European Women's Water Polo Championships. Current photo via LEN Media. The Israeli women made history at the recently-concluded 2022 European Water Polo Championships, earning their first-ever World Championship bid after placing sixth overall. Israel...
Swim England Warns Soaring Energy Costs Could Force Public Pools to Close
Swim England's chief executive calls on the new PM to provide government subsidies that would help pools stay open amid the U.K's ongoing energy crisis. Archive photo via Clive Rose/Getty Images. With energy bills skyrocketing across the U.K., pools and leisure facilities have come under major threat. To address the...
