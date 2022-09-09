ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ty Cobb's dentures up for auction online

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 5 days ago

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A California-based auction company is selling off an unusual piece of Detroit Tigers memorabilia: Ty Cobb 's dentures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MegLl_0hp3l12e00
A pair of dentures that belonged to Detroit Tigers legend Ty Cobb are up for auction online. Bidding on the item surpassed $14,000 Friday afternoon. Photo courtesy of SCP Auctions

SCP Auctions said in the listing for the false teeth that the upper and lower sets of dentures are included in the lot, alongside a "brass opening device."

The teeth belonged to Cobb, who played for Tigers from 1905 to 1926 and died in 1961.

"Originally sourced from the collection of Cobb's biographer Al Stump, our consignor acquired them in the famous Barry Halper sale back in 1999 and has owned them ever since," the listing reads. "At one point, Cobb's famous jaws were loaned to the Baseball Hall of Fame where they were displayed in the museum in Cooperstown, N.Y."

The item description says the "one-of-a-kind artifact has been preserved in immaculate condition since Cobb's death."

Cobb still holds the Major League Baseball record for career batting average at .366.

Bidding on the dentures closes Friday night. Bidding had surpassed $14,000 as of Friday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

