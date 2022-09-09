Read full article on original website
Texas lawyer, Netflix lose defamation appeal concerning multimillionaire's court-appointed guardianshipJuliette FairleyBexar County, TX
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Grupo Firme announces San Antonio show at the Alamodome this fall
Practice your grito now!
Dieciséis, Michael Bublé: Everything to do in San Antonio this weekend
There are endless possibilities for fun in San Antonio this weekend.
Bad Bunny immortalized with mural at San Antonio's Porta Rossa
He joins the ranks of Nipsey Hussle, Soulja Boy, Cardi B, and Hispanic Elvis.
Hawaiian Cuisine Restaurant Chain Saying Aloha To San Antonio
“It’s exciting to bring the island vibe to Live Oak and grow our ‘Ohana’ right here in this community.”
100-year-old San Antonio man plans to break world record in scuba diving
He's been cleared for his last dive.
Here's The Best Chocolate Shop In San Antonio
Yelp has a list of the best chocolate shops in the area.
San Marcos celebrates sixth annual Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest
The two-week festival is underway.
Actor Nicolas Cantu returns home to San Antonio to start new chapter
His goal is to kickstart his writing career.
Dazzling details revealed for San Antonio's 2022 Diwali festival
Admission to the beloved event is free.
Popular Texas Burger Chain Suddenly Shutters All Locations
The restaurant announced it would be closing in a mysterious social media post.
San Antonio park conservancy group surpasses fundraising goal
The group now has the funds to supplement park improvements.
flicksandfood.com
Get Some Great To-Go Drinks at this Fun Bar on the River
Get Some Great Cocktails at this River Walk Tiki Bar to Take with You While You Explore the River. You can now get some delicious to-go cocktails at this River Walk tiki bar, Hugman’s Oasis, located at 135 E. Commerce St, San Antonio, TX 78205. They will introduce you to their new to-go tiki cocktails, along with new business hours beginning September 1, 2022.
KTSA
San Antonio based burger chain permanently closes
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — “See you on the flip side”. That’s the message fans of Hometown Burger restaurants are getting on the chain’s website. The San Antonio based company has permanently closed all of its locations. There was no indication that they closure was going to happen and no explanation was given when they announced the closure on social media.
World's youngest mariachi to perform at Pearl for Hispanic Heritage Month
The mariachi festival is free.
Elotitos Corn Bar to open a second location in San Antonio's Government Hill area
The new location will be near the Pearl, although the locally owned business was scant on other details.
KSAT 12
Hawaiian Bros. opening first San Antonio-area location, offering giveaways in grand opening
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio, say “aloha” to Hawaiian Bros. The Hawaiian cuisine chain is opening its first area location on Tuesday at 7929 Pat Booker Road in Live Oak. A ribbon-cutting and grand opening start at 10:30 a.m., and the first 100 guests will receive gift cards ranging from $25 to $100. One guest will win free Hawaiian Bros for a year.
San Antonio businessman, iHeart Communications founder Lowry Mays dies at 87
A San Antonio cancer center also got its name from Lowry Mays.
townandtourist.com
25 BEST Things to do in San Antonio, TX with Kids (Fun For Everone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Deep in the heart of Texas, San Antonio is a large city in the southernmost reaches of the great state. This Texan stronghold is best-known for the Alamo – the inspiration for the Texas Revolution and is the “Shrine of Texas Liberty”.
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
