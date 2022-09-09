The NFL season has kicked off, and fans are sounding off about one long-standing issue. The league continues to restrict what games fans can watch on television. There are plenty of fans who want to watch out-of-market games but can't because of how the NFL distributes games depending on where they live. NFL Sunday Ticket is the best option to watch out-of-market games, but that is only available for DirecTV users. This year, the NFL added a streaming service called NFL+, but fans can only listen to out-of-market games.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO