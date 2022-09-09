Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Popculture
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Suffers Serious Injury in Season Opening Game
The Dallas Cowboys will be without their starting quarterback for an extended period of time. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, Dak Prescott injured his right thumb during the season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. He is expected to have surgery on the thumb and will likely miss last least six weeks to eight weeks of action.
Popculture
Tom Brady Makes Statement About Family Life Amid Reports of Marriage Issues
Amid the ongoing reports of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen facing marital issues, the NFL's star quarterback is speaking out. The seven-time Super Bowl champ opened up over the current news about his family as he prepped for his 23rd season with the league ahead of this past week's kickoff. While appearing on the Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray, Brady didn't directly address the reports but did speak out on the issues of balancing football and family life, alluding many to believe he was making a blanket correlation.
Eagles fans hurt in FedEx Field railing collapse seeking $75K each in lawsuit against Commanders, others
Four Philadelphia Eagles fans injured during a railing collapse at FedEx Field back in January are suing the Washington Commanders. Nick Vadala of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Michael Naimoli, Morgan French, Marissa Santarlasci and Andrew Collins filed a personal injury lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Maryland on Friday.
Popculture
NFL Fans Are Tired of Struggling to Find Out-of-Market Games
The NFL season has kicked off, and fans are sounding off about one long-standing issue. The league continues to restrict what games fans can watch on television. There are plenty of fans who want to watch out-of-market games but can't because of how the NFL distributes games depending on where they live. NFL Sunday Ticket is the best option to watch out-of-market games, but that is only available for DirecTV users. This year, the NFL added a streaming service called NFL+, but fans can only listen to out-of-market games.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Popculture
College Football Head Coach Fired Three Games Into Season
One college football team is already looking for a new head coach. The Nebraska Cornhuskers recently announced they have fired their head coach Scott Frost. This comes after the team lost to Georgia Southern 45-42 at home to drop to 1-2 on the year. "Earlier today I met with Coach...
Popculture
Tom Brady Addresses Latest Retirement Rumors With Sharp Response
Is Tom Brady officially retiring? Recent reports state the 2022 season will be the last one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. This news comes after Brady retired in February only to unretire in March. On Monday, Brady appeared on the Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray and addressed the latest retirement rumors, while offering a rather sharp response.
Popculture
NFL Fans Hurl Trash at Dallas Cowboys Player During Sunday Night Football Game
NFL fans went after a Dallas Cowboys player during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. Quarterback Dak Prescott injured his thumb in the fourth quarter and could miss up to two months of action because he will need surgery. As Prescott was leaving the field early, fans were seen throwing trash at him.
Popculture
Tom Brady Breaks Silence on Latest Retirement Rumors
Is Tom Brady retiring for good? It was recently reported that the 2022 season will be the final one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. This comes after Brady retired in February only to unretire in March. On Monday, Brady appeared on the Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray and addressed the latest retirement rumors.
Popculture
'Monday Night Football': Time, Channel and How to Watch Broncos at Seahawks
Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season will conclude tonight with the season premiere of Monday Night Football. The ESPN NFL crew is in Seattle for the contest between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes. The Manningcast will be on ESPN 2, and the game will stream on ESPN+ and the ESPN App.
