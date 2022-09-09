Read full article on original website
See exclusive photos of all the Dancing With the Stars season 31 celebrities with their dance partners
For the reality competition's move to the streaming platform from its longtime home on ABC, host Tyra Banks is also pairing up with a dancing star. Alfonso Ribeiro, DWTS season 19 winner and the actor who gave us the Carlton dance, will be joining the Top Model as co-host. Meanwhile, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough will all return to the judging table.
See all the stars at the 2022 Emmy Awards
As usual, the stars stunned on the red carpet at the 74th annual Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Monday night — and EW had front row seats to all the glitz, glamour, and award-worthy looks. Check out all the celebs (like Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series winner Zendaya) in our red carpet arrivals gallery, ahead!
Brendan Fraser gets emotional over Whale awards victory, his first trophy 'since grade 4'
After three decades in Hollywood, Brendan Fraser is finally feeling the love for his inarguable talent on the big screen. The 53-year-old actor got emotional while accepting his TIFF Tribute Award statuette — a major pre-Oscars accolade on the circuit — Sunday night at the Toronto International Film Festival, where he was honored for his lead performance in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming drama The Whale.
The Bachelorette finale preview: That's a dealbreaker, Aven
On part one of The Bachelorette finale, Aven meets Rachel's family and friends and reveals something that sets off major alarm bells with her BFFs. Gabby may have narrowed down her potential husbands to a single guy, but in part one of The Bachelorette finale, Rachel has three men left to choose from: Zach, Aven, and Tino.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch the opening footage of Deadliest Catch's new spin-off, The Viking Returns
It's time to head from the Bering Sea to the cold waters north of the Arctic Circle in the latest Deadliest Catch spin-off: The Viking Returns. As the title suggests, the new series (which makes its debut Sept. 13 on Discovery) follows Captain Sig Hansen and his daughter Mandy as they try their hand at fishing off the coast of Norway after the Alaskan Red King Crab fishery is shut down.
Meet Maize: The Masked Singer season 8 debuts its newest costume
When The Masked Singer returns for its eighth season, things are sure to be a-maize-ing. Let us introduce Maize, a never-before-seen costume from the upcoming season. With the flapper-approved jeweled headband and sparkly green oversized coat, Maize is popping with that old Hollywood glam, much like Skunk did in season 6. Could we have another legendary diva on our hands?
