It's time to head from the Bering Sea to the cold waters north of the Arctic Circle in the latest Deadliest Catch spin-off: The Viking Returns. As the title suggests, the new series (which makes its debut Sept. 13 on Discovery) follows Captain Sig Hansen and his daughter Mandy as they try their hand at fishing off the coast of Norway after the Alaskan Red King Crab fishery is shut down.

