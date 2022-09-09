The council heard the city’s explanation of the borrowing request – as well as the urgency behind it – at its meeting Tuesday night. “The reason is, we have opened the bids in this very crazy bidding scenario we're living in right now with uncertainty. We decided to wait until we had the bids in hand to request what that amount would be, and therefore, we are against the clock with the 30 days that we have to award the contract. The bids were opened on August 22nd. We have to award by November, I'm sorry, September 21st. 30 days," said Commissioner of Public Works Ricardo Morales. “It boils down to discolored water at the tap of the residents of Alfred Drive, mainly of those residents. There are some spurs that come out of there, but that's where the issues are. This is very particular to that street. We have really no problems like that elsewhere in the city. We have isolated, we have done studies on the line there, and we determined that the problem, as we suspected, was with the line that's there.”

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO