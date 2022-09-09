Read full article on original website
Backlog of unprocessed applications slows Springfield's rollout of ARPA funds
There’s frustration building in Springfield, Massachusetts over delays in distributing COVID recovery money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Last April, Mary Crapps went to a meeting at the Raymond Jordan Senior Center where Mayor Domenic Sarno urged those in attendance to apply for a $1,400 one-time payment the city was making available to seniors and low-income households from its $123 million pot of federal ARPA funds.
Campaign targeting Ballot Question 1 in Massachusetts launches TV ad
A campaign to persuade voters in Massachusetts to vote this November against Ballot Question 1 -- the proposed so-called “millionaires’ tax” -- has hit the airwaves. The Coalition to Stop the Tax Hike Amendment launched its first TV ad Monday. It comes a few weeks after proponents...
Call for municipal composting program prompts assessment of Pittsfield’s trash system moving forward
Two Pittsfield, Massachusetts city councilors are calling for a study on a municipal composting program. Ward 5 councilor Patrick Kavey submitted the petition with Ward 6 councilor Dina Lampiasi at Tuesday night’s meeting. “The reason that we did this is just because solid waste costs continue to go up,"...
Jacobs wins primary in bid to become first Berkshire resident on Governor’s Council
North Adams School Committee Member Tara Jacobs won an upset victory in last Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the Massachusetts Governor Council’s District 8 seat. Facing three candidates from the more populous Hampden County, the Berkshire County resident received about a third of the votes, just a few thousand more than Springfield City Councilor Michael Fenton. For the past three two-year terms, the council seat has been held by former Springfield mayor and retired judge Mary Hurley, who did not seek re-election. If Jacobs prevails in the November 8th general election over Republican John Comerford, she’ll make history as the first Berkshire representative on the eight-member body that advises the governor on judicial and parole board appointments, commutations and pardons, and more. She spoke with WAMC.
Governor Phil Scott discusses trade trip to Montreal
Vermont Governor Phil Scott and members of his administration were in Montreal last week to attend the International Aerospace Innovation Forum and meet with government and business leaders. During a press briefing Tuesday, Scott explained why the trip was important for the state and its economy. Vermont’s Republican governor made...
Pittsfield city council signs off on $745,000 borrowing plan to replace Alfred Drive water main
The council heard the city’s explanation of the borrowing request – as well as the urgency behind it – at its meeting Tuesday night. “The reason is, we have opened the bids in this very crazy bidding scenario we're living in right now with uncertainty. We decided to wait until we had the bids in hand to request what that amount would be, and therefore, we are against the clock with the 30 days that we have to award the contract. The bids were opened on August 22nd. We have to award by November, I'm sorry, September 21st. 30 days," said Commissioner of Public Works Ricardo Morales. “It boils down to discolored water at the tap of the residents of Alfred Drive, mainly of those residents. There are some spurs that come out of there, but that's where the issues are. This is very particular to that street. We have really no problems like that elsewhere in the city. We have isolated, we have done studies on the line there, and we determined that the problem, as we suspected, was with the line that's there.”
Pittsfield school committee approves new contracts for staffers that ensure pay raises
At a special meeting Thursday night, the committee unanimously backed a new agreement with the union that represents cafeteria workers, paraprofessionals, secretaries, and bus drivers in the Pittsfield Public Schools. “The members of the negotiating team, and I think I'm speaking for the entire school committee here, are extremely gratified...
Dr. Alan Chartock's Morning Commentary
WAMC's Dr. Alan Chartock's discusses news the U.S. intelligence community found Russia spent millions on secret global political campaigns, inflation and a new poll that shows most Americans do not want former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden to run in 2024. Dr. Chartock also weighs in on climate...
Colleges open up
Over the past few weeks, colleges opened up across New York. And for the first time since the beginning of the covid, colleges opened up more or less in the same manner as they did prior to the pandemic. By and large, classroom instruction is being conducted in-person, students can live in dorms with few restrictions, and campus activities are back in swing.
In changing NCAA, unclear future for NIL legislation in New York
The college sports landscape is changing, especially for athletes, who are slowly gaining ground in their long battle to control, and potentially profit from, their name, image and likeness — or NIL. New York is waiting to see if Governor Kathy Hochul signs a bill passed this year to...
"Imprinted: Illustrating Race" at The Norman Rockwell Museum through 10/30
The exhibition “Imprinted: Illustrating Race” is on display at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts through October 30, 2022. Over 300 artworks and objects widely circulated illustrated imagery examine the role of published images in shaping attitudes toward race and culture. The exhibition explores stereotypical racial representations and moves forward in time to celebrate the accomplishments of contemporary artists and publishers whose work emphasizes diversity and inclusivity.
