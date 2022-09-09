Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Evans, Richard
Richard Martin Evans, beloved and adoring husband of Marcia Evans, married for 61 wonderful years, passed away Sept. 14, 2022. Devoted father of Howard (Kim), Craig (Tammy) and Scott (Patty); cherished grandfather of Kyle, Kristen, Zachary, Briana, Jordyn, Kendall, Antwanette, Elizabeth, Brandon and Jared Evans; cherished great grandfather of seven; dear brother of Carol (Joel, deceased) Herman and Marjory Budin, deceased.
Cleveland Jewish News
Zucker, Norton
Norton Henry Zucker, 91, of Reminderville, passed away Sept. 8, 2022, in Twinsburg. A lifelong resident of Cleveland, Norton was born Dec. 17, 1930, in Cleveland, to Charles and Gladys Zucker (both now deceased). Graduating from Cleveland Heights High School, Norton attended Dyke College (which became the now-defunct Chancellor University) and Fenn College. Norton was a member of the U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve.
Cleveland Jewish News
Benjamin Shapiro
Benjamin Shapiro will become a bar mitzvah Sept. 17 at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood. Benjamin is the son of Jessi and Marc Shapiro and the brother of Ethan. He is the grandson of Yona and Edwin Fuhrer, and Susan and Bob Shapiro. He is the nephew of Sharon and David Galin and Debbi and Jason Hines. Benjamin attends the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School. He enjoys baking and cooking and sports, especially baseball. For his mitzvah project, Benjamin is supporting Adoption Network Cleveland.
Cleveland Jewish News
Micah Port
Micah Port became a bar mitzvah on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Park Synagogue. Micah is the son of Cynthia and Robert Port of Beachwood, and the brother of Amelia and Phoebe. He is the grandson of Arlene Port, Marsha Regenstein and Richard Krips, Jeanne and Jordan Tobin, and of blessed memory, Ivan Port. Micah attends Beachwood Middle School. He enjoys soccer, swimming, cello and tennis.
Cleveland Jewish News
Kaia Jade Roth
Lauren and Dr. Jordan Roth of Orange happily announce the birth of their daughter, Kaia Jade Roth, on June 22, 2022. She is the granddaughter of Sharon and Dr. Allen Roth of Pepper Pike, and Amie and Robert Feldman of Long Island, N.Y. Paternal great-grandparents are Roseann and Dr. Lawrence Meckler (both deceased), and Harriet and Sol Roth (both deceased). Maternal great-grandparents are Jerome (deceased) and Joan Feldman, and Marilyn and Dr. Robert Pillar, all of Long Island. Kaia’s canine brother, Henry, is so excited by her arrival to the family. She is named after her great-grandfather, Jerome Feldman.
Cleveland Jewish News
Smollin, Alice
Alice Smollin, beloved wife of the late Robert A. Smollin; devoted mother of Eric Smollin and Michelle Julian; cherished grandmother of Louie And Nicky Julian; dear aunt of Marcy Young (Ira); loving sister of Ruthie Bernstein (deceased). She passed away Sept. 13, 2022. Alice was the best mother and adored...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rzepkas celebrate 65th wedding anniversary
Rita and Harry Rzepka celebrated 65 years of marriage on Sept. 15, 2022. The couple have three children, Janice (David, deceased) Schenk, Andrew (Laurel) and Rick (Vikki). They have seven grandchildren (Alicia, Dylan, Jason, Spencer, Zack, Amanda and Gillian) and two great-grandchildren. Rita and Harry live in Gates Mills and celebrated with a family dinner.
Cleveland Jewish News
Payne-Yehudah, Dorothy
Dorothy Payne-Yehudah, of Willoughby died Sept. 6 in Willoughby. Born in Tyler, Ala. on July 7, 1943, Dorothy attended Tyler High School, Medgar Evers, Cuyahoga Community College and Dyke College. Dorothy became a youth counselor with the city of New York, Youth Services Agency and founded and developed a youth program for runaway kids and was an avid civil rights activist.
Cleveland Jewish News
Le Beau Visage moves to Beachwood
Le Beau Visage relocated to 23715 Mercantile Road in Beachwood. Le Beau Visage is owned by Dolly Madias, who has been practicing for over 40 years, according to a news release. Her services range from deep cleansing treatments to hydration and lifting and peeling facials, the release stated. “Dolly is...
Cleveland Jewish News
Moe’s South Euclid location closes; Mayfield Hts. remains open
Moe’s Southwest Grill at 1916 Warrensville Center Road in South Euclid permanently closed. “Thank you for your business and we hope to continue to serve you down the street at our Mayfield Heights location,” a post on the location’s Facebook page read. Moe’s Southwest Grill specializes in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Clinic outpatient medical center to be built in Middleburg Heights
The city of Middleburg Heights, Cleveland Clinic and Premier Development Partners are collaborating on the construction of an outpatient medical outpatient center in Middleburg Heights. Cleveland Clinic Middleburg Heights Family Health Center will be at 17840 Bagley Road in the former Kmart store. The 93,000-square-foot space will undergo a full...
Cleveland Jewish News
Eleanor Haena Bogard
Eleanor Haena Bogard will become a bat mitzvah Saturday morning, Sept. 17, at The Temple-Tifereth Israel. Eleanor is the daughter of Sherry Kim and Scott Bogard of Shaker Heights and the sister of Orly Hae Mie Bogard. Grandparents are Stuart and Sharon Bogard of Boynton Beach, Fla. Eleanor attends Shaker Heights Middle School. She enjoys horseback riding, digital animation and taekwando.
Cleveland Jewish News
Thousands attend Lyndhurst Home Day
The city of Lyndhurst held its 97th Home Day event from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11 at Lyndhurst Park, with thousands of people attending for an array of entertainment and food. “It was amazing,” Lyndhurst Mayor Patrick Ward told the Cleveland Jewish News. “Friday and Saturday, the weather was dry and sunny and all of our food vendors practically sold out, they just did wonderful business. The community organizations were very well received and the entertainment was awesome.”
Cleveland Jewish News
TTTI to show newly acquired Warhol portraits Sept. 17
The Temple Museum of Jewish Art, Religion, and Culture at The Temple-Tifereth Israel in Beachwood will open an exhibition to showcase its newly acquired print portraits by pop artist Andy Warhol, depicting 10 Jewish icons of the 20th century. The portraits will be revealed at an opening at 7 p.m....
Cleveland Jewish News
Hawkins, Mylan
Mylan Barin Hawkins, born in Chicago, was the daughter of the late Harry Barin and Ruth Kromelow; wife of the late Prince Ashton Hawkins; mother of Kevin (Melani) Polk of Cleveland, and Ari (Tracy) Roloff of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; and grandmother of Sydney Polk and Amelia Roloff. She died in Reno, Nevada, on Aug. 26, 2022.
Cleveland Jewish News
Heck’s Cafe to take over Blu space this fall
Heck’s Cafe is making a return to the east side with a location in Beachwood this fall. Fadi Daoud, who owns Heck’s in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood and Avon, will occupy the former Blu, the Restaurant and Cut151 spaces at 3355 Richmond Road. Daoud told Scene Magazine that the plan is to convert the Blu space into Heck’s and then use the attached Cut151 space, which shares the same kitchen, as private event space until he creates a separate concept for that property.
Cleveland Jewish News
Liav Isak Perez
Liav Isak Perez will become a bar mitzvah the morning of Sept. 17 at Jewish Family Experience (JFX) in University Heights. He is the son of Orli Perez of Beachwood and Asher Perez of Colombia, S. America, and a brother to Niv. Liav’s proud grandparents are Sam and Susan Shvartz...
Cleveland Jewish News
New Solon chamber president, CEO rescinds acceptance
Mary Sullivan, who was to become the Solon Chamber of Commerce president and CEO on Sept. 6, rescinded her acceptance, according to board chair Tim Jackson. In an email to chamber members and friends Sept. 9, she wrote that “an incredible opportunity was presented to her and we wish her the best.”
