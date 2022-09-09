Bears rookie WR Velus Jones Jr. doubtful to play Sunday due to hamstring injury

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- The good news for the Bears is their injury report is light for their season opener Sunday, but there's a notable player who's unlikely to play.

Rookie receiver Velus Jones Jr. on Friday was listed as doubtful to play against the 49ers on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. He didn't practice at all this week.

A third-round pick of the Bears out of Tennessee, Jones projects to play a key role in the Bears' offense when he gets healthy. His absence leaves second-year quarterback Justin Fields without a versatile target whom he'll be counting on this season.

The Bears also listed rookie pass rusher Dominique Robinson (knee) as questionable to play. He has been a limited participant in practice this week.

The 49ers will release their injury report later Friday afternoon, and the status of star tight end George Kittle (groin) in question.

Kickoff between the Bears and 49ers comes at noon CT Sunday from Soldier Field.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

Listen live to 670 The Score via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker