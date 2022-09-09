Read full article on original website
West Virginia Lawmakers OK Abortion Ban With Few Exceptions
(AP) — West Virginia’s Legislature has passed a sweeping abortion ban with few exceptions. Several Republicans, whose party holds a supermajority, say they hope the bill approved Tuesday will make it impossible for the state’s only abortion clinic to continue to offer the procedure. Under the legislation, rape and incest victims would be able to obtain abortions at up to eight weeks of pregnancy, but only if they report to law enforcement first. Such victims who are minors would have until 14 weeks to terminate a pregnancy and must report to either law enforcement or a physician. Abortions also would be allowed in cases of medical emergencies.
HOV Lane Ticket Raises Question Over Whether Fetus Counts As Person
A traffic ticket issued to a pregnant Texas woman for driving alone in a high-occupancy vehicle lane is raising questions about fetal personhood. Brandy Bottone claimed that the state’s abortion laws consider a fetus a living being, so the state’s traffic laws should regard her unborn child as a passenger.
Red Shift Continues Along Texas-Mexico Border As Populace Switches To GOP
Participation in Republican primaries is steadily increasing in 15 counties along the Texas-Mexico border. In Terrell County, most of the elected officials have switched to the GOP, including the county clerk and treasurer. Those who are changing parties and voting in Republican primaries say they’re motivated by the federal government’s lack of support with the border crisis.
Thousands Of Minnesota Nurses Launch 3-Day Strike Over Pay
(AP) — Thousands of nurses in Minnesota launched a three-day strike Monday, pressing for salary increases they say will help improve patient care by resolving understaffing stresses that have worsened in the coronavirus pandemic. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals said they have recruited temporary nurses and expected to maintain most services. Nurses are seeking pay raises of more than 30% over three years, while hospitals have offered 10% to 12%. The hospital systems say the nurses’ demands are unrealistic.
Trial Set To Begin For Alex Jones In Sandy Hook Hoax Case
(AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to go on trial a second time for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax and causing several victims’ relatives emotional and psychological harm. The trial starts Tuesday in Waterbury, Connecticut, only 18 miles from the site of the 2012 massacre in Newtown that killed 20 children and six educators. A six-member jury will hear evidence on how much Jones should pay the families, since he already has been found liable for damages. The trial comes a month after a Texas jury in a similar case ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million to the parents of one of the children killed in the shooting.
DPS Chief: Wishes State Troopers Had Taken Charge At Uvalde Shooting
The head of the Texas Department of Public Safety says he wishes state troopers had taken charge at the school shooting in Uvalde. DPS director Steve McCraw made the comment in an interview with USA Today. McCraw has mostly blamed local police for failing to stop the gunman sooner than...
Rains, Mudslides Prompt Southern California Evacuations
(AP) — Heavy rains unleashed mudslides in a mountain area east of Los Angeles that burned two years ago, sending boulders and other debris across roads and prompting evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for thousands of residents. Firefighters went street by street in the community of Forest Falls Monday to...
