UVA’s exploration of new frontier in cancer research nets $12m award
University of Virginia cancer researchers are turning their attention to the smallest components of cancer cells to try to disrupt tumor growth, and they have earned a $12 million award to pursue this promising new frontier in the battle against the deadly disease.
A special issue of the Journal of Nuclear Medicine Technology highlights the new frontier of theranostics
Reston, VA — A special issue of the Journal of Nuclear Medicine Technology (JNMT) focuses on theranostics, a nuclear medicine innovation that allows a cancer treatment to be tailored to a specific patient, optimizing their outcome. The issue explores theranostics as it relates to technologists and includes articles on quality and practice management, imaging, and radiation safety, as well as continuing education articles.
The blood stem cell research that could change medicine of the future
Biomedical engineers and medical researchers at UNSW Sydney have independently made discoveries about embryonic blood stem cell creation that could one day eliminate the need for blood stem cell donors.
Oncoscience | As expected, based on rapamycin-like p53-mediated gerosuppression, mTOR inhibition acts as a checkpoint in p53-mediated tumor suppression
"SASP is one of the mechanisms of tumor-promotion by senescent cells and is inhibited by both rapamycin and p53 [12, 18–20].". BUFFALO, NY- September 12, 2022
Trained radiographers may be a solution for the radiologist shortage
OAK BROOK, Ill. – When double reading screening mammograms, radiographers (technologists) trained for the task perform as well as radiologists in key areas, according to a study published in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
COVID-19 amplified hardship for many Harvey victims
HOUSTON – (Sept. 13, 2022) – A study by Rice University, the University of Notre Dame and the Environmental Defense Fund shows the economic and mental health consequences on victims of Hurricane Harvey and COVID-19 were cumulative. The results appear in Environmental Research.
RET inhibitor selpercatinib demonstrates durable responses in tumor-agnostic population
HOUSTON ― The highly selective RET inhibitor selpercatinib was well-tolerated and achieved durable objective responses across multiple tumor types in the Phase I/II LIBRETTO-001 trial, according to researchers from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.
Disease ecologist investigates ‘stealthy’ pathogen in Iraq
Funded through a $3 million grant awarded by the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, associate professor Jeff Foster of Northern Arizona University’s Pathogen and Microbiome Institute recently launched a new effort to study one of the most important infectious diseases in humans and livestock in Iraq.
AI helps detect pancreatic cancer
OAK BROOK, Ill. – An artificial intelligence (AI) tool is highly effective at detecting pancreatic cancer on CT, according to a study published in Radiology, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA).
Daily multivitamin may improve cognition and possibly protect against decline
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Sept. 14, 2022 – Could taking a daily multivitamin help maintain cognitive health with aging and possibly prevent cognitive decline? According to new research from Wake Forest University School of Medicine, conducted in collaboration with Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, taking a daily supplement may improve cognition in older adults, but additional studies are needed to confirm these findings before any health recommendations are made. The study also showed that daily use of a cocoa extract supplement does not benefit cognition.
