Read full article on original website
Related
bioengineer.org
Cold method for clearer fatty liver observation found
Osaka, Japan – Obesity can give rise to a variety of health concerns. Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH)—a type of fatty liver disease that might progress to cancer—is particularly prevalent among obese people. Treatment for NASH patients has yet to be found, due partly to the absence of suitable and efficient methods to isolate and analyze characteristics of hepatic stellate cells (HSCs), which are proven to play a significant role in NASH-associated liver fibrosis and liver cancer progression. Osaka Metropolitan University scientists made a significant advance in this quest with their new approach of performing enzymatic cold perfusion to isolate HSCs from both murine and human fatty liver-associated tumors. Their findings were published in Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
bioengineer.org
Oncoscience | As expected, based on rapamycin-like p53-mediated gerosuppression, mTOR inhibition acts as a checkpoint in p53-mediated tumor suppression
“SASP is one of the mechanisms of tumor-promotion by senescent cells and is inhibited by both rapamycin and p53 [12, 18–20].”. “SASP is one of the mechanisms of tumor-promotion by senescent cells and is inhibited by both rapamycin and p53 [12, 18–20].”. BUFFALO, NY- September 12, 2022 –...
bioengineer.org
The blood stem cell research that could change medicine of the future
Biomedical engineers and medical researchers at UNSW Sydney have independently made discoveries about embryonic blood stem cell creation that could one day eliminate the need for blood stem cell donors. Biomedical engineers and medical researchers at UNSW Sydney have independently made discoveries about embryonic blood stem cell creation that could...
Comments / 0