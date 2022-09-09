ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 11

Ken Williams
4d ago

he must finally have stolen enough public funds to carry his family for a few generations. He definitely cannot account for all the fed bail out and tax extortion money. Just a stupid grin. what a joke .

Reply
4
Biden is a bytch!
4d ago

And to think, it's just 2 weeks to flatten the curve. Here we are, 975 days later.

Reply
4
Related
Reason.com

Biden's Party Is Still Boosting Those 'MAGA Republicans' the President Warned Us About

Three states hold their primary elections today: Delaware, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. After a redistricting process conducted by a court-appointed special master, both of New Hampshire's congressional districts are considered competitive, and one of its Senate seats could be in play as well. But unfortunately, Democrats are once again playing with fire by supporting immoderate Republican candidates.
DELAWARE STATE
Reason.com

California Plows Ahead With Providing Free Money To Mitigate Inflation

California's state government is plowing ahead with its plan of sending free money to people to mitigate the pain of inflation. On Tuesday, state Sen. Nancy Skinner (D–Berkeley) tweeted a reminder that in October, California residents who filed a tax return in 2020 should start seeing checks appear in their mailboxes courtesy of the Better for Families tax refund program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reason.com

Federal Judge Blocks Arizona Law Making It Illegal To Film Cops Within 8 Feet

A federal judge has temporarily blocked enforcement of a new Arizona law that makes it a misdemeanor crime to film police within eight feet. Ruling in a First Amendment lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona and several media organizations, U.S. District Judge for the District of Arizona John J. Tuchi held last Friday that the state's new law is unnecessary because of other laws on the books—"simultaneously over-inclusive and under-inclusive"—and not likely to survive strict scrutiny.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
State
Kansas State
State
California State
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washingtonians react to state of emergency ending

With Gov. Jay Inslee’s state of emergency coming to an end on Halloween, many throughout the state believe things are slowly returning to normal. “I work in bars, so it’s nice to see things going kinda back. I’m at a hotel bar, too. So, it’s like a lot more people are visiting the city. A lot more are comfortable sitting at bars,” bartender Vinnie Lerasle said.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reason.com

No Retroactive Sealing or Pseudonymization of Federal Case, Regardless of California "Safe At Home" Statute

I've been tracking with interest the attempts of a couple of frequent litigants to either keep their litigation history secret or to retroactively make it secret, whether through sealing or pseudonymization (see pp. 1390-91 for a brief passage from a law journal article on the subject). Here's the latest judicial response, from Judge William Hayes in McMillan v. Chaker (S.D. Cal.), to one of the litigants, who had earlier had some (though mixed) success in his campaign:
CALIFORNIA STATE
NHPR

Massachusetts voters faced with 4 ballot questions in November

In addition to contests for statewide offices and legislative races, there will be four questions on November's general election ballot in Massachusetts. If passed, Question One would impose an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million, with the proceeds to be used on education and transportation purposes. If the amendment is approved by voters, the first $1 million of annual household income would still be taxed at the current 5% tax rate and income above that first $1 million would be taxed at an effective rate of 9%. It would add an estimated $1.3 billion in annual revenue for the state, according to a report published this year by the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University.
Reason.com

Marco Rubio Wants To Make Your Groceries More Expensive

A trip to the grocery store costs considerably more than it did a year ago. Now Florida's congressional delegation wants to inflate prices even more. On Friday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.) led a bipartisan group of lawmakers—all of them from Florida—in submitting a petition to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai seeking "an investigation" into what the lawmakers call "the flood of imported seasonal and perishable agricultural products from Mexico." They ask Tai to invoke Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose "trade remedies" that will protect American growers from the scourge of…low-priced produce.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Gavin Newsom
Reason.com

Why Forgiven Student Loan Debt Should Probably Be Taxed as Income

President Joe Biden's recently unveiled student debt forgiveness proposal might just have an unintended consequence for residents of six states: an increased tax bill. While most states plan to follow the federal government's lead and not treat one-time student loan forgiveness as taxable income, six states have no such plans. While Arkansas, Minnesota, West Virginia, and Wisconsin might decide to exempt federal student loan forgiveness from taxation, two states—Mississippi and North Carolina—have formal plans to tax loan forgiveness.
WISCONSIN STATE
MassLive.com

A campaign is launching in support of keeping new driver’s license law in place after a Republican effort to repeal it made the November ballot

A transportation secretary from the Dukakis administration, the Massachusetts Major Cities Chiefs of Police Association, and Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian are among the public figures who will work to convince voters to keep a new driver’s license law in place. Days after the state’s top elections official confirmed a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: We're voting yes on all four amendments

Tennessee voters will find four amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot, all presented as yes or no questions. A yes vote would amend the state constitution and adopt the proposed amendment. In each case, we will vote yes. The first amendment adds language to the state constitution that no one...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Powers#Legislature#Economy#Politics State#Politics Governor#Americans#The Seattle Times
The Associated Press

18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051 square kilometers) of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two states. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In Washington state, the Goat Rocks Fire, south of Mount Rainier National Park, was started by lightning and has led to the closure of U.S. Highway 12 and the evacuation of neighborhoods east of the city of Packwood. Evacuations were also issued for several communities in Cowlitz County in response to the Kalama fire in Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Reason.com

Incarcerated Children in Texas Left Without Bathroom Access for 22 Hours

This past May, June, and July, children detained in several Texas juvenile prisons were denied regular access to toilets, forced to urinate into empty water bottles and defecate on pieces of paper on the floor. According to The Texas Tribune, unable to keep the required child-to-staff ratio, staff at two Texas juvenile lockups kept children in their cells without access to bathrooms from 4:30 pm to 8:00 am on weekdays and up to 22 hours a day on weekends.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy