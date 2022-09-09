Read full article on original website
Ken Williams
4d ago
he must finally have stolen enough public funds to carry his family for a few generations. He definitely cannot account for all the fed bail out and tax extortion money. Just a stupid grin. what a joke .
Reply
4
Biden is a bytch!
4d ago
And to think, it's just 2 weeks to flatten the curve. Here we are, 975 days later.
Reply
4
Related
Biden's Party Is Still Boosting Those 'MAGA Republicans' the President Warned Us About
Three states hold their primary elections today: Delaware, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire. After a redistricting process conducted by a court-appointed special master, both of New Hampshire's congressional districts are considered competitive, and one of its Senate seats could be in play as well. But unfortunately, Democrats are once again playing with fire by supporting immoderate Republican candidates.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Administration Tells Gainesville To Abandon Zoning Reform
Across the country, a growing number of state politicians are proposing or passing laws that override localities' ability to say no to new development. In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' administration is actively urging cities to knock off zoning reforms that legalize more housing. Last week, Florida's Department of Economic...
California Plows Ahead With Providing Free Money To Mitigate Inflation
California's state government is plowing ahead with its plan of sending free money to people to mitigate the pain of inflation. On Tuesday, state Sen. Nancy Skinner (D–Berkeley) tweeted a reminder that in October, California residents who filed a tax return in 2020 should start seeing checks appear in their mailboxes courtesy of the Better for Families tax refund program.
Federal Judge Blocks Arizona Law Making It Illegal To Film Cops Within 8 Feet
A federal judge has temporarily blocked enforcement of a new Arizona law that makes it a misdemeanor crime to film police within eight feet. Ruling in a First Amendment lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona and several media organizations, U.S. District Judge for the District of Arizona John J. Tuchi held last Friday that the state's new law is unnecessary because of other laws on the books—"simultaneously over-inclusive and under-inclusive"—and not likely to survive strict scrutiny.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washingtonians react to state of emergency ending
With Gov. Jay Inslee’s state of emergency coming to an end on Halloween, many throughout the state believe things are slowly returning to normal. “I work in bars, so it’s nice to see things going kinda back. I’m at a hotel bar, too. So, it’s like a lot more people are visiting the city. A lot more are comfortable sitting at bars,” bartender Vinnie Lerasle said.
No Retroactive Sealing or Pseudonymization of Federal Case, Regardless of California "Safe At Home" Statute
I've been tracking with interest the attempts of a couple of frequent litigants to either keep their litigation history secret or to retroactively make it secret, whether through sealing or pseudonymization (see pp. 1390-91 for a brief passage from a law journal article on the subject). Here's the latest judicial response, from Judge William Hayes in McMillan v. Chaker (S.D. Cal.), to one of the litigants, who had earlier had some (though mixed) success in his campaign:
NHPR
Massachusetts voters faced with 4 ballot questions in November
In addition to contests for statewide offices and legislative races, there will be four questions on November's general election ballot in Massachusetts. If passed, Question One would impose an additional 4% tax on income over $1 million, with the proceeds to be used on education and transportation purposes. If the amendment is approved by voters, the first $1 million of annual household income would still be taxed at the current 5% tax rate and income above that first $1 million would be taxed at an effective rate of 9%. It would add an estimated $1.3 billion in annual revenue for the state, according to a report published this year by the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University.
Marco Rubio Wants To Make Your Groceries More Expensive
A trip to the grocery store costs considerably more than it did a year ago. Now Florida's congressional delegation wants to inflate prices even more. On Friday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.) led a bipartisan group of lawmakers—all of them from Florida—in submitting a petition to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai seeking "an investigation" into what the lawmakers call "the flood of imported seasonal and perishable agricultural products from Mexico." They ask Tai to invoke Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose "trade remedies" that will protect American growers from the scourge of…low-priced produce.
RELATED PEOPLE
realvail.com
Boebert at Club 20 debate: ‘In Washington D.C. the problem is there’s not enough of me’
The campaign for Democrat Adam Frisch, who is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the Nov. 8 election, on Sunday issued a press release on Saturday night’s Club 20 debate in Grand Junction, charging Boebert with dodging the issues important to Western Slope residents. The campaign for Boebert,...
Why Forgiven Student Loan Debt Should Probably Be Taxed as Income
President Joe Biden's recently unveiled student debt forgiveness proposal might just have an unintended consequence for residents of six states: an increased tax bill. While most states plan to follow the federal government's lead and not treat one-time student loan forgiveness as taxable income, six states have no such plans. While Arkansas, Minnesota, West Virginia, and Wisconsin might decide to exempt federal student loan forgiveness from taxation, two states—Mississippi and North Carolina—have formal plans to tax loan forgiveness.
A campaign is launching in support of keeping new driver’s license law in place after a Republican effort to repeal it made the November ballot
A transportation secretary from the Dukakis administration, the Massachusetts Major Cities Chiefs of Police Association, and Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian are among the public figures who will work to convince voters to keep a new driver’s license law in place. Days after the state’s top elections official confirmed a...
Kingsport Times-News
Editorial: We're voting yes on all four amendments
Tennessee voters will find four amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot, all presented as yes or no questions. A yes vote would amend the state constitution and adopt the proposed amendment. In each case, we will vote yes. The first amendment adds language to the state constitution that no one...
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is The Richest School District In Washington
24/7 Wall St got curious and compiled a list of the wealthiest school district in every state.
Oregon voters 'fed up' with Portland crime could elect Republican governor, Maryland Gov. Hogan says
Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is enthusiastic about the GOP's chances of winning Oregon's gubernatorial race, predicting relentless crime could drive voters to flip the state red and elect Republican Christine Drazan. "Portland is a poster child for far-left policies run amuck," Hogan told "America's Newsroom" hosts Bill Hemmer and...
Multiple tribal fishery disasters declared in Washington, West Coast tribes awarded $17 million
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced nearly $17.5 million will be used to address fishery disasters that occurred in multiple tribal salmon fisheries on the West Coast from 2014 to 2019, including Washington. “Sustainable and resilient fisheries play a vital role in helping tribal communities put food on the...
18 fires burning in Oregon, Washington lead to evacuations
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington Saturday, leading to evacuations and targeted power outages in Oregon as the challenge of dry and windy conditions continued in the region. According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, there are nearly 406 square miles (1051 square kilometers) of active, uncontained fires and nearly 5,000 people on the ground fighting them in the two states. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive. In Washington state, the Goat Rocks Fire, south of Mount Rainier National Park, was started by lightning and has led to the closure of U.S. Highway 12 and the evacuation of neighborhoods east of the city of Packwood. Evacuations were also issued for several communities in Cowlitz County in response to the Kalama fire in Gifford Pinchot National Forest southwest of Mount St. Helens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Constitutional Right to Confront Witnesses Against You, When They've Been Exposed to COVID
From the Minnesota Court of Appeals' majority opinion yesterday in State v. Trifiletti, written by Judge Randall Slieter and joined by Judge Matthew Johnson; the opinion is long, but here's the legal heart of the matter:. Did the state prove that M.W.'s [a witness's] possible exposure to COVID-19 and fully-dissipated-cough...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania lawmaker unveils bills designed to make electric vehicles more affordable
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has unveiled a package of bills designed to make electric and hybrid vehicles more affordable. Rep. Joe Ciresi (D-Montgomery) says the bills would “help target the cost barriers that prevent broader adoption of fuel-efficient vehicles.”. According to Ciresi, the bills would...
Incarcerated Children in Texas Left Without Bathroom Access for 22 Hours
This past May, June, and July, children detained in several Texas juvenile prisons were denied regular access to toilets, forced to urinate into empty water bottles and defecate on pieces of paper on the floor. According to The Texas Tribune, unable to keep the required child-to-staff ratio, staff at two Texas juvenile lockups kept children in their cells without access to bathrooms from 4:30 pm to 8:00 am on weekdays and up to 22 hours a day on weekends.
Double Creek Fire has torched more than 230 square miles
There were 18 large fires burning in Oregon and Washington, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. The blazes are among more than 90 active fires across the country, including in Montana, California and Idaho, the National Interagency Fire Center said.
Reason.com
Washington, DC
33K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.http://reason.com
Comments / 11