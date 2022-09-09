ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen’s death prompts Straz Center to cancel ‘The Crown’ parody

By Sharon Kennedy Wynne
 5 days ago
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted Tampa’s Straz Center for the Performing Arts to cancel next month’s production of “The Crown — Live!”, a parody of the hit Netflix show about British royalty. [ Straz Center for the Performing Arts ]

“It’s a pretty scathing parody of the television show,” said Straz Center spokesman Paul Bilyeu. “It just felt like a little too soon.”

The Netflix send-up by Daniel Clarkson drew raves from London’s Guardian newspaper for its “inventive fun parody” by condensing the first two seasons of “The Crown” into a comedy of dodgy props and feuding co-stars.

The show was scheduled to come to the Jaeb Theater in Tampa Oct. 5-9. All purchases made via credit card will be automatically refunded, the Straz announcement said. The refund process may take two to four days. Purchases made by cash or check will be refunded by check in seven to 10 days.

For more information about the Straz Center for the Performing Arts and its upcoming events, visit strazcenter.org.

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

