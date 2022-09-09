Read full article on original website
Zvarious Mason pleads guilty to lesser charges
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Zvarious Mason, 22, of Alexandria, pled guilty Monday, Sept. 12, to lesser charges in the Nov. 30, 2019, deadly shooting of Jordan Compton, 23, on Louisiana Avenue. He pled guilty to manslaughter. Mason was set to go before a jury on Monday, Sept. 12, on a...
Inmate dies at Oakdale prison
OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - An inmate has died at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I, according to details released by the Bureau of Prisons. Marvin Palencia, 47, was found unresponsive on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but he was unable to be revived. Palencia was sentenced in...
Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy owner booked on new cruelty to animals charge
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tina Frey, the owner of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy, has been booked on a new charge of “aggravated cruelty to animals.”. Her defense attorney, Mike Small, told News Channel 5 that Frey turned herself into the Rapides Parish jail shortly before noon. Her bond was set at $5,000.
Rapides Parish sheriff addresses handling of rape during RADE operation
Doses of the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster shot have arrived at pharmacies and health units across Central Louisiana.
APD investigating 7th burglary at New Jerusalem Church
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a burglary at New Jerusalem Church on September 5 and are seeking a suspect. According to a police report, this is the seventh burglary reported at the church. The front door alarm was activated around 10 p.m. on September 5...
NPD: Man arrested after high-speed chase through several neighborhoods
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - When officers attempted to arrest a suspect with outstanding two warrants, he sped off, leading the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) on a chase through several neighborhoods. On Sept. 12 around 11:34 a.m., NPD located Gregory Washington, who had several active warrants out for his arrest, at...
Motorcyclist from Church Point killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A motorcyclist from Church Point died in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday on Hwy 1, north of Marksville. Louisiana State Police said a Marksville man was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram southbound on Hwy 1 when he attempted to turn left into a private drive. This placed the vehicle in the direct path of a northbound 2014 Harley Davidson, which resulted in a crash.
Pineville police looking for vehicle owner following shooting at Air U
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened on September 9 at Air U around 3 p.m. PPD said they responded to a report of shattered front glass and found that were several gunshots fired at the business, which was unoccupied at the time.
Alexandria police investigate Green Street fatal shooting
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was killed in a shooting that occurred on Green Street on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Alexandria Police Department responded to the shooting around 9 p.m., locating Tyrone Porter, Jr., 23, with a gunshot wound in his head. He was taken to a hospital, where he passed away on Monday, Sept. 12.
Colfax woman killed in crash on La. HWY 8
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 8 just west of U.S. Highway 167 has claimed the life of a Colfax woman. Louisiana State Police said around 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Eva H. Burks, 86, was traveling west on La. HWY 8 when she crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided with another vehicle.
Alexandria Police Union endorses Catherine Davidson for mayor
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Officer’s Association, Local 833, has voted to endorse Catherine Davidson for Mayor of Alexandria following a mayoral forum the association hosted on Sept 1. Of the five candidates running, Davidson was one of three to attend, including former Mayor Jacques Roy and...
‘Celebrate Freedom Week’: Rapides schools focus on topics relating to freedom
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - This week, schools in Rapides Parish are observing “Celebrate Freedom Week” in recognition of Constitution Day (September 17) and Constitution Week. During this year’s session, legislation passed ACT No. 370, requiring public schools to recognize “Celebrate Freedom Week.”. Throughout the week, students...
Former DCFS employee speaks out about toxicity, mishandlings
The Rapides Parish School Board's effort to increase literacy in the district kicked off on Monday, Sept. 12, at Peabody Magnet High School, debuting the 'Journey to Literacy' bus.
New women’s center coming to Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Better healthcare for women is coming to Beauregard Parish. “The new pavilion is going to give a state-of-the-art facility where women will get to experience the birth they want,” Dr. Marla Scott Kelly said. Beauregard Health System is adding to their blueprints. Last year,...
New Bivalent COVID-19 boosters available in Central Louisiana
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Doses of the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster shot have arrived at pharmacies and health units across Central Louisiana. Region 6 Health Director Dr. David Holcombe said while pharmacies have already started receiving doses of the new vaccine, hundreds more arrived Tuesday, September 13, at the Rapides Parish Health Unit. In addition, all other health units in Region 6 have also received the new boosters. This includes Rapides, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Vernon and Winn Parish.
Nominations for 2022 Natchitoches Treasures requested
The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches is seeking nominations for 2022 Natchitoches Treasures. The Natchitoches Treasures are an elite group of Natchitoches residents of retirement age who have made a lasting contribution to the community through their generosity, service, volunteerism, and spirit.
RPSB ‘Journey to Literacy’ bus makes debut
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board’s effort to increase literacy in the district kicked off on Monday, Sept. 12, at Peabody Magnet High School, debuting the ‘Journey to Literacy’ bus. The bus is part of a larger effort to increase literacy in the parish....
Leesville Hispanic Heritage Festival to be held on Sept. 17
Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The first annual Leesville Hispanic Heritage Festival is set to be held on Sept. 17, 2022. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Polk Theatre at 109 E Texas St. There will be music, family entertainment, and food. The festival is...
Weeks after resignation, former Demons OC Cody Crill hired as XFL Coach
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Less than one month ago, first-year Northwestern State Offensive Coordinator Cody Crill resigned prior to coaching a game with the Demons for personal/family reasons. On Tuesday, just three weeks after resigning, Coach Crill announced that he was hired to be the Tight Ends Coach for the...
