Alexandria, LA

kalb.com

Zvarious Mason pleads guilty to lesser charges

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Zvarious Mason, 22, of Alexandria, pled guilty Monday, Sept. 12, to lesser charges in the Nov. 30, 2019, deadly shooting of Jordan Compton, 23, on Louisiana Avenue. He pled guilty to manslaughter. Mason was set to go before a jury on Monday, Sept. 12, on a...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Inmate dies at Oakdale prison

OAKDALE, La. (KALB) - An inmate has died at the Federal Correctional Institution Oakdale I, according to details released by the Bureau of Prisons. Marvin Palencia, 47, was found unresponsive on Tuesday, Sept. 13. Medical staff attempted life-saving measures, but he was unable to be revived. Palencia was sentenced in...
OAKDALE, LA
kalb.com

APD investigating 7th burglary at New Jerusalem Church

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department responded to a burglary at New Jerusalem Church on September 5 and are seeking a suspect. According to a police report, this is the seventh burglary reported at the church. The front door alarm was activated around 10 p.m. on September 5...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

NPD: Man arrested after high-speed chase through several neighborhoods

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - When officers attempted to arrest a suspect with outstanding two warrants, he sped off, leading the Natchitoches Police Department (NPD) on a chase through several neighborhoods. On Sept. 12 around 11:34 a.m., NPD located Gregory Washington, who had several active warrants out for his arrest, at...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Motorcyclist from Church Point killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A motorcyclist from Church Point died in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday on Hwy 1, north of Marksville. Louisiana State Police said a Marksville man was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram southbound on Hwy 1 when he attempted to turn left into a private drive. This placed the vehicle in the direct path of a northbound 2014 Harley Davidson, which resulted in a crash.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria police investigate Green Street fatal shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man was killed in a shooting that occurred on Green Street on Saturday, Sept. 10. The Alexandria Police Department responded to the shooting around 9 p.m., locating Tyrone Porter, Jr., 23, with a gunshot wound in his head. He was taken to a hospital, where he passed away on Monday, Sept. 12.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Colfax woman killed in crash on La. HWY 8

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 8 just west of U.S. Highway 167 has claimed the life of a Colfax woman. Louisiana State Police said around 10:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, Eva H. Burks, 86, was traveling west on La. HWY 8 when she crossed over into the eastbound lane and collided with another vehicle.
COLFAX, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria Police Union endorses Catherine Davidson for mayor

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Officer’s Association, Local 833, has voted to endorse Catherine Davidson for Mayor of Alexandria following a mayoral forum the association hosted on Sept 1. Of the five candidates running, Davidson was one of three to attend, including former Mayor Jacques Roy and...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Public Safety
kalb.com

Former DCFS employee speaks out about toxicity, mishandlings

The Rapides Parish School Board's effort to increase literacy in the district kicked off on Monday, Sept. 12, at Peabody Magnet High School, debuting the 'Journey to Literacy' bus.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

New women’s center coming to Beauregard Parish

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Better healthcare for women is coming to Beauregard Parish. “The new pavilion is going to give a state-of-the-art facility where women will get to experience the birth they want,” Dr. Marla Scott Kelly said. Beauregard Health System is adding to their blueprints. Last year,...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
kalb.com

New Bivalent COVID-19 boosters available in Central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Doses of the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster shot have arrived at pharmacies and health units across Central Louisiana. Region 6 Health Director Dr. David Holcombe said while pharmacies have already started receiving doses of the new vaccine, hundreds more arrived Tuesday, September 13, at the Rapides Parish Health Unit. In addition, all other health units in Region 6 have also received the new boosters. This includes Rapides, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Vernon and Winn Parish.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Nominations for 2022 Natchitoches Treasures requested

The following has been provided by the City of Natchitoches:. The City of Natchitoches is seeking nominations for 2022 Natchitoches Treasures. The Natchitoches Treasures are an elite group of Natchitoches residents of retirement age who have made a lasting contribution to the community through their generosity, service, volunteerism, and spirit.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

RPSB ‘Journey to Literacy’ bus makes debut

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board’s effort to increase literacy in the district kicked off on Monday, Sept. 12, at Peabody Magnet High School, debuting the ‘Journey to Literacy’ bus. The bus is part of a larger effort to increase literacy in the parish....
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Leesville Hispanic Heritage Festival to be held on Sept. 17

Leesville, LA (KPLC) - The first annual Leesville Hispanic Heritage Festival is set to be held on Sept. 17, 2022. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Polk Theatre at 109 E Texas St. There will be music, family entertainment, and food. The festival is...
LEESVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Weeks after resignation, former Demons OC Cody Crill hired as XFL Coach

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Less than one month ago, first-year Northwestern State Offensive Coordinator Cody Crill resigned prior to coaching a game with the Demons for personal/family reasons. On Tuesday, just three weeks after resigning, Coach Crill announced that he was hired to be the Tight Ends Coach for the...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

