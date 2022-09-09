ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Doses of the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster shot have arrived at pharmacies and health units across Central Louisiana. Region 6 Health Director Dr. David Holcombe said while pharmacies have already started receiving doses of the new vaccine, hundreds more arrived Tuesday, September 13, at the Rapides Parish Health Unit. In addition, all other health units in Region 6 have also received the new boosters. This includes Rapides, Avoyelles, Catahoula, Concordia, Grant, LaSalle, Vernon and Winn Parish.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO