nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Mayor Says Public Needs Patience About the Gateway Project and Do Not Believe the Rumors
For the past several months, the work at the Gateway Development site on South Galena has been at a standstill. With the work stopped and the ground being covered by high grass and weeds, this caused the rumor birds to start chirping around Dixon. Mayor Li Arellano and others on...
aroundptown.com
Morrison Historical Society; Reagan-Thatcher Program
On Sunday, September 25, 2022, Morrison Historical Society Board of Trustees will host Sean Sandrock, Sterling, IL, Tour Guide and Historian at the Ronald Reagan Birthplace & Museum, Tampico, IL. He will share an exciting initiative between Tampico and Grantham, England. President Reagan and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher were colleagues...
aroundptown.com
PFPD Forms Strategic Planning Committee
The Prophetstown Fire Protection District approved the formation of a committee to begin work on a strategic plan for the district at their Monday night meeting. Trustee Jennifer Sleeman presented the idea last month to the trustees and membership and asked for each station and EMS to submit a name to represent them on the committee. Members include Trustee, Jennifer Sleeman, EMS staff member, Michelle Lukehart, Firefighter Trevor Richmond, Firefighter Bill Hartman, and Firefighter Thad Bramm.
nrgmediadixon.com
Who is Responsible to Make Sure Garbage Bins are not Left in the Streets, Sterling Says You Are
On Garbage pickup day the truck pulls up and picks up the bins, you have left out, empties them into their truck, and drives off. The bin may be left in the roadway a bit. According to the new adjustment to the Sterling City Code, you have 24 hours to make sure those bins are out of the roadway and stored in a safe place.
starvedrock.media
Princeton Man Turns Himself in on Misdemeanor
If you don't show up for a court date, it'll catch up with you. And it's always a good idea to do the right thing. Thirty-three-year-old Justin Mills of First Street in Princeton was wanted for failing to appear in court. The warrant stems from an incident that allegedly happened in May, when deputies say Mills falsely reported a fire. That's a Class-A misdemeanor in Illinois.
Freeport house explodes, residents airlifted to hospital
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were rescued by neighbors and flown to the hospital after a house exploded in Freeport on Tuesday. Crews were called to a home in the 4000 block of US Business 20 near Harlem Center Road around 8 p.m. for reports of an entire house on fire. Debris from the […]
KWQC
2 fire departments receive citations, violations in the death of Lt. Garrett Ramos
WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Labor’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health released the results of an investigation into the death of a firefighter in a single-story house fire in December 2021. OSHA has given citations to two fire departments in connection to the death...
ourquadcities.com
Police: Bettendorf suspect with 3 OWIs threatened officers, jail staff during arrest
A 36-year-old Bettendorf man faces multiple charges after police say he threatened officers and jail staff after he had open containers of alcohol in his vehicle. Joseph Hildebrant faces a felony charge of operating under the influence, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of driving while barred, and serious misdemeanor charges of driving while his license was revoked and eluding, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
River town or railroad town? Merger might tip scales
These are just a few concerns some in the Quad Cities have for the potential $31 billion merger between Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads. “With seven crossings, they blow their horns at seven crossings. And that already happens seven to 10 times a day,” said Camanche City Administrator Andrew Kida. “30 times a day becomes a nuisance.”
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: Standoff ends with two in custody in Spring Bay
SPRING BAY, Ill. — Local deputies say two people are now in custody following an hours-long standoff in Woodford County Monday. Initially, officers reported their response and the ensuing standoff shortly before 11 a.m. Following a six hour effort, we’ve learned the standoff in Spring Bay has now ended and two individuals are facing charges.
aledotimesrecord.com
Homeowner holds man, 'in a daze,' at gunpoint after finding him in open garage
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on a trespassing charge after being held at gunpoint by resident Monday night. Officers were called to the 800 block of Jefferson Street for a report of a trespasser being held at gunpoint by the property owner at 9:55 p.m.. Upon arrival, the suspect was found sitting on the terrace near the street with another male behind him, pointing a gun at him. The suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg resident, who according to the police report showed signs of intoxication, was handcuffed at the scene.
Alleged serial shoplifters at Target strike again
Back in January, WGIL reported on some ongoing thefts occurring at a variety of Target stores in Illinois and Iowa. Three males were committing ongoing thefts at Target stores in Davenport, Peoria, Springfield, and Galesburg. The males were reported seen driving a gray minivan during the thefts. On Wednesday (September 7th), Galesburg Police were dispatched to the store after two male suspects entered the store one went to the toy section while the other went into one of the fitting rooms. One of the males, at one point, took a pair of $8 earrings and Ring doorbell – but ditched the items in the kitchen area after being alerted to the presence of employees. The two men departed in a blue Honda Odyssey. Asset Protection staff at the store were encouraged to call the police as the theft was occurring. The suspects are believed to be from Washington, Illinois. The investigation is ongoing as the suspects have not been positively identified at the time of the police report.
starvedrock.media
Mendota PD to Suspected Shed Thief: Turn Yourself in or be Shamed on Social Media
It's not every day that you see a pickup truck towing a shed, but someone's doing just that. And, if it's you, the Mendota police want you to turn yourself in by Tuesday. What's more, they say if you don't do it, they're going to post your image on Facebook.
Police arrest armed felon at Concord Commons in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Keveon Yancey, 22, on Thursday after he was caught with a loaded handgun and 94 grams of cannabis at Concord Commons. According to police, officers were called to the housing development, in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue, around 6:40 p.m on Thursday, September 8th, after Yancey was […]
aroundptown.com
Pat’s Table Reconvenes
Pat’s Table, the bi-weekly gathering of community members at the Prophetstown United Methodist Church returned serving its first meal of the year on Monday night. Director, Amy Workman said she was pleased with the turnout whom enjoyed a delicious chicken spaghetti dish. The P.U.L.S.E Youth Group from Shalom Assembly...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg Police: 12-year-old threatens to get knife, brings back hammer
GALESBURG — A 12-year-old was arrested on felony charges after allegedly becoming violent Saturday evening. Officers were called to the 400 block of Iowa Avenue at 7:14 p.m. for a report of a juvenile with a knife. Upon arrival witnesses explained that the 12-year-old male and an 11-year-old male were playing in the front yard when they began throwing rocks and charcoal at each other. Cars began to be struck by the thrown debris and an adult told them to stop. The boys began to argue and the 12-year-old was told to go home, but he refused. He pushed two adults at the scene before leaving, telling them he was going to get a knife.
starvedrock.media
Bureau County Grand Jury Indictments
The latest grand jury indictments in Bureau County included two drug cases. Thirty-five-year-old Angelina Victorino of Princeton is charged with unlawful possession of meth. She was arrested by the Princeton Police Department. Victorino is out on bond. Also indicted this week was 39-year-old Jacob West of Spring Valley. He's charged...
wrmj.com
Almost 20 Years Later; Still Seeking Info On Missing Aledo Man
A solved missing persons’ case in the Quad Cities makes us think of a missing persons case from Aledo. Gary James Swanson was last seen in May of 2003. His abandoned and burned vehicle was found a few days later in Loraine, Illinois near Quincy. Anyone with information on his disappearance can contact the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department at 309-582-5194 or Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500. Swanson would now be 51. He was 32 when he went missing.
voiceofalexandria.com
Restaurant inspection update: Sewage, roaches and months-old, moldy food
The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals is responsible for inspecting food establishments such as grocery stores, restaurants and convenience stores, as well as food processing plants, hotels and motels. (Photo illustration by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch) State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for...
Graham Medical Group opens Convenient Care Clinic in Galesburg
Galesburg and the surrounding area has a new option for urgent care needs. Graham Medical Group’s Convenient Care clinic opened Sept. 6 at 1174. N. Seminary St. in the former Hayden Chiropractic Clinic. From sore throats, to sprains and strains, to insect bites and more, the clinic is for patients requiring immediate help for minor illness and injuries.
