Fairfax, VA

WJLA

Hyattsville parent films students at child's school, threatens SRO with nunchucks: police

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A parent is in custody after he showed up at his child's school, filmed students, then swung nunchucks at police when confronted, officers said. A little after noon on Wednesday, a staff member at Northwestern High School notified police of a man on the property of the school who appeared to be recording students on a phone near the football field. A Hyattsville police officer assigned to the school as an SRO, along with school security, approached the man.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WJLA

Man shot, killed in Temple Hills, police offering $25K for info leading to arrest

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A man was shot and killed in Prince George's County Tuesday night, police said. At approximately 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Iverson Street in Temple Hills for a shooting. Once on scene, police found 34-year-old Robert Stewart-Pixley of Temple Hills unresponsive outside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene, they said in a Wednesday afternoon press release.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
