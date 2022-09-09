Read full article on original website
WJLA
Motion filed to limit Internet access for Alexandria's acquitted 'Werewolf killer'
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Alexandria's Commonwealth Attorney Bryan Porter has filed a motion in Circuit Court to amend the condition of Pankaj Bhasin's May 2022 release. Bhasin, who was known as the "werewolf killer," was acquitted on murder charges after a judge accepted his insanity plea in the July 2018 stabbing death of 65-year-old Bradford Jackson.
WJLA
Hyattsville parent films students at child's school, threatens SRO with nunchucks: police
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — A parent is in custody after he showed up at his child's school, filmed students, then swung nunchucks at police when confronted, officers said. A little after noon on Wednesday, a staff member at Northwestern High School notified police of a man on the property of the school who appeared to be recording students on a phone near the football field. A Hyattsville police officer assigned to the school as an SRO, along with school security, approached the man.
WJLA
Lockdown lifted after no gun found on Montgomery Co. high school campus: Police
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — Lockdown at a Bethesda, Maryland high school was lifted Wednesday morning after no weapons were found on school property, authorities said. At 9:55 a.m., Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School administration received a call from a parent of a student who thought another student might be in possession of a gun.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. Police say W&OD Trail suspect may be connected to 20+ assault & exposure cases
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department is asking additional victims to come forward after announcing the arrest of a 42-year-old man allegedly behind a series of indecent exposure incidents near/on the Washington & Old Dominion Trail. Detectives arrested Juan Rodriguez Alfaro of Herndon on Thursday,...
WJLA
Deputies search for man who exposed himself to woman, girl at Md. Dollar General store
MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (7News) — Authorities in St. Mary's County are trying to identify the man who followed two female victims into a Dollar General store and then exposed himself, according to a release. One of the victims was a juvenile, deputies said. The incident happened on Friday, August 19,...
WJLA
2 boys detained after report of student with gun at Freedom High School in Woodbridge, VA
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Two boys were detained by police Monday after a report of a student with a gun at Freedom High School, according to the Prince William County Police Department. It remains unclear whether a gun was found. No shots were fired and no one was injured,...
WJLA
Man shot, killed in Temple Hills, police offering $25K for info leading to arrest
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A man was shot and killed in Prince George's County Tuesday night, police said. At approximately 8:40 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Iverson Street in Temple Hills for a shooting. Once on scene, police found 34-year-old Robert Stewart-Pixley of Temple Hills unresponsive outside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene, they said in a Wednesday afternoon press release.
WJLA
Loudoun Co. Commonwealth's Attorney Buta Biberaj dismissed from Scott Smith appeal case
WASHINGTON (7News) — Loudoun County Commonwealth Attorney Buta Biberaj got booted from Scott Smith's appeal in connection to his disorderly conduct conviction after his arrest at a Loudoun County School Board meeting in 2021. Smith said he went to that meeting to observe after his daughter was sexually assaulted...
WJLA
Woman hospitalized with serious injuries after roommate attack, Fredericksburg police say
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — A woman remains hospitalized with serious injuries after her roommate brutally attacked her, according to Fredericksburg police. On Sunday, officers received a call from Spotsylvania Regional Medical Hospital about a woman who was assaulted in the 1400 block of Dandridge Street in Fredericksburg. When officers...
WJLA
SEE IT: Armed robber reveals gun, steals cash from Md. beer and wine store
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Police are searching for the man officers say robbed a Gaithersburg beer and wine store at gunpoint last week, according to Montgomery County officers. The incident happened at the Wisteria Beer and Wine store in the 13000 block of Wisteria Drive. Investigators released a video...
WJLA
New wellness center added to all Montgomery Co. high schools to aid mental health services
WHEATON, Md. (7News) — "Coming back from the pandemic the mental health needs were significantly higher," Wheaton High School's Principal Dr. Joshua Munsey told 7News. He gave 7News a tour of one of Montgomery County Public Schools' six school-based wellness centers.
WJLA
Prince George's County reports drop in crime on first weekend of youth curfew
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The first weekend of Prince George's County's new curfew for kids 16 and under is over. While it has only been one weekend so far, the curfew appears to have been helpful. Police tell 7News there were zero curfew-related interactions with teens over...
WJLA
Rest in peace | Montgomery County police mourn death of retired K9 officer
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are mourning the loss of one of the department's retired K9 officers. On Saturday, retired K9 Harper suffered a serious medical emergency and died due to complications, according to police. Harper was a faithful partner to officer Chris Jordan. The pair...
WJLA
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors votes to drop Confederate general names from Va. highways
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted 9-1 Tuesday to call the two highways named after Confederate generals -- Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway -- by their respective route names. Lee Highway will be called by its federal highway number: Route 29, while...
WJLA
Alleged 'shopping cart killer' Anthony Robinson appears in Harrisonburg, Va. court
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The man charged with killing women, transporting their bodies in a shopping cart and dumping their remains appeared in a Harrisonburg, Virginia court Monday afternoon. Anthony Eugene Robinson, a suspect known as the "shopping cart killer," was due in Harrisonburg/Rockingham General District Court for...
WJLA
11-year-old charged with setting fire that destroyed Md. Dollar General, officials say
HAMPSTEAD, Md. (7News) — An 11-year-old Maryland boy has been charged after being accused of setting a massive fire that destroyed a Dollar General in Hampstead earlier this month, according to the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal. Officials said the boy, whose name is not being released...
WJLA
One-on-one with Spotsylvania Co. Schools' controversial superintendent pick, Mark Taylor
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following an intense Monday night meeting in which Spotsylvania County parents voiced frustration over the school board's superintendent choice, 7News traveled to Greene County to speak directly to the controversial candidate. Mark Taylor is the current county administrator in Greene County. Before that, he...
WJLA
'EZ Haul' The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles announced streamline permit system
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles in partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation announced "EZ Haul", Virginia's new system. This new system is for permitting oversize/overweight loads to travel the Commonwealth's roads and highways the department said. The department also said EZ Haul is...
WJLA
Spotsylvania School Board meeting heats up over superintendent candidate
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (7News) — In the first Spotsylvania County School Board meeting since sending their superintendent candidate's name to the state for approval, heated arguments erupted between parents and the board --- and even among board members, themselves. During their last meeting in August, the board narrowly approved by...
WJLA
Prince William County neighbors fighting data centers, pushing for limits on buildings
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — With new noisy neighbors in the form of data centers likely being built just feet from their homes, neighbors in one Bristow community made sure they were the ones sounding off Tuesday night. The Prince William County Board of Supervisors were scheduled to discuss rezoning...
