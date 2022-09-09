Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Couple hopes to find U-Haul with all their belongings stolen outside Clearwater hotel
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A couple moving from St. Louis to Tampa is desperate to find their U-Haul after deputies said it was stolen from a hotel in Clearwater. It had everything they own inside from clothes to furniture to irreplaceable family mementos. Stan Brown and his wife just moved into...
Person shot in Tampa neighborhood
A person was shot in a Tampa neighborhood on Tuesday evening.
fox13news.com
Shooting victim airlifted to the hospital in Tampa, police say
TAMPA, Fla. - A female victim was shot multiple times on Verde Lane in Tampa Tuesday evening, according to police officers. The Tampa Police Department said the victim was airlifted to the hospital. They didn't confirm what her condition is, but they have said she is alive. Police officers are...
Tampa man staying at Ormond Beach hotel found dead in possible drowning
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Volusia County lifeguards said a Tampa man was found dead in the ocean in Ormond Beach on Wednesday. Lifeguards said they were called for an apparent drowning near the Traders Inn Beach Club. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Officials said the 69-year-old...
fox13news.com
15-year-old says a Gulfport police officer was rough with her at school, sparks internal investigation
GULFPORT, Fla. - The family of a 15-year-old girl is demanding answers after she said a Gulfport police officer was rough with her during an encounter at school last week. The National Action Network’s Central Florida Chapter held a press conference with Maniya Sherriffe calling for accountability and an independent investigation of the officer’s actions.
Pinellas school student injured during arrest, family wants answers
The family said as far as they know, there is no security footage of what happened or witnesses, but the teen said she was roughed up by a police sergeant.
‘It sounded like a bomb’: Seminole home damaged by hit-and-run driver
Mike Ross was woken up by a loud bang around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
fox13news.com
Family searches for stolen U-Haul
A couple moving from St. Louis to Tampa is desperate to find their U-Haul after deputies said it was stolen from a hotel in Clearwater. It had everything they own inside from clothes to furniture to irreplaceable family mementos.
fox13news.com
What's Right with Tampa Bay: Foster mom adopts four siblings
The Bradenton foster mom adopted four siblings. She's been working with children since she was 13 years old and spent 20 years as a teacher.
fox13news.com
Man visiting from Tampa drowns at Ormond Beach, officials say
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A 69-year-old man reportedly drowned at Ormond Beach Wednesday, according to the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Officials said the victim and his wife were visiting the area from Tampa and were staying at a local hotel when the incident happened. The man told his...
wild941.com
Skeletal Remains Found In Pasco County
If you were in Hudson driving on US-19 and Hudson Ave yesterday you were probably wondering why dozens of police cars were out there. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office, they were investigating reports of skeletal remains in the area. A Sheriff’s office spokeswoman confirmed that the heavy police presence was due to the investigation. Investigators were collecting evidence from a wooded area about 20 yards off the highway. They were surrounded by blue tarps, evidence markers and caution tape. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were investigating what appeared to be decaying remains, but did not give any further information. Story is still developing, check WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.
Pilot surprises 3-year-old Tampa boy battling cancer
A pilot created a special memory for a John Hopkins All Children's Hospital patient on Saturday.
fox13news.com
5-time cancer survivor rings bell for ending treatment
September is national awareness month for blood cancers, thyroid cancer and prostate cancer. A Tampa Bay area man who has had all three has written a book to help other fighters and survivors.
fox13news.com
Bradenton foster mom adopts four sibling, giving them loving home
BRADENTON, Fla. - Every child deserves a loving home, and that's why a Bradenton foster mom adopted four siblings. Melissa Servetz adopted four siblings as a single mom to give them a loving home. She said she originally got Jane and Destiny at the same time. Then came Matthew in 2018 just three days after he was born. He was officially adopted by Melissa in 2019. After that, Emerson was born in 2020 and adopted in 2021.
fox13news.com
Great Rides: 1980 Camaro and Winter Haven couple's love for Jeeps
Steve in Sarasota his 1980 z28 Hugger Camaro is one of 38 that still exists. Meanwhile, Craig and Nicole in Winter Haven love attending Jeep events across the southeast with his 2017 Hypergreen Rubicon J-K-U Wrangler and her 2021 Granite Crystal Rubicon Gladiator.
Bay News 9
Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack
LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
‘U finna die’: Pasco high schooler found with knife after threatening to kill students, deputies say
A Pasco County high school student was arrested Monday after making threats to students, according to deputies.
FHP: 2 dead, 2 injured in Englewood crash
Two people were killed in a Sarasota County crash on Monday evening, deputies said.
fox13news.com
St. Pete gym offers workouts centered around sports
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A new gym in St. Petersburg is offering workouts centered all around sports. Cardio Sport is a New England based franchise with a new location on Central Avenue. The studio opened in June and offers group and personal training options. The exercises include muscle conditioning, cardio...
