Hillsborough County, FL

fox13news.com

Shooting victim airlifted to the hospital in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. - A female victim was shot multiple times on Verde Lane in Tampa Tuesday evening, according to police officers. The Tampa Police Department said the victim was airlifted to the hospital. They didn't confirm what her condition is, but they have said she is alive. Police officers are...
TAMPA, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Tampa, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
Hillsborough County, FL
fox13news.com

15-year-old says a Gulfport police officer was rough with her at school, sparks internal investigation

GULFPORT, Fla. - The family of a 15-year-old girl is demanding answers after she said a Gulfport police officer was rough with her during an encounter at school last week. The National Action Network’s Central Florida Chapter held a press conference with Maniya Sherriffe calling for accountability and an independent investigation of the officer’s actions.
GULFPORT, FL
fox13news.com

Family searches for stolen U-Haul

A couple moving from St. Louis to Tampa is desperate to find their U-Haul after deputies said it was stolen from a hotel in Clearwater. It had everything they own inside from clothes to furniture to irreplaceable family mementos.
CLEARWATER, FL
Carlos Jaramillo
fox13news.com

Man visiting from Tampa drowns at Ormond Beach, officials say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A 69-year-old man reportedly drowned at Ormond Beach Wednesday, according to the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue. Officials said the victim and his wife were visiting the area from Tampa and were staying at a local hotel when the incident happened. The man told his...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
wild941.com

Skeletal Remains Found In Pasco County

If you were in Hudson driving on US-19 and Hudson Ave yesterday you were probably wondering why dozens of police cars were out there. According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s office, they were investigating reports of skeletal remains in the area. A Sheriff’s office spokeswoman confirmed that the heavy police presence was due to the investigation. Investigators were collecting evidence from a wooded area about 20 yards off the highway. They were surrounded by blue tarps, evidence markers and caution tape. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were investigating what appeared to be decaying remains, but did not give any further information. Story is still developing, check WFLA News Channel 8 for updates.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Bradenton foster mom adopts four sibling, giving them loving home

BRADENTON, Fla. - Every child deserves a loving home, and that's why a Bradenton foster mom adopted four siblings. Melissa Servetz adopted four siblings as a single mom to give them a loving home. She said she originally got Jane and Destiny at the same time. Then came Matthew in 2018 just three days after he was born. He was officially adopted by Melissa in 2019. After that, Emerson was born in 2020 and adopted in 2021.
BRADENTON, FL
Bay News 9

Medical Examiner: Largo man drowned due to gator attack

LARGO, Fla. — The Pinellas County medical examiner has determined the official cause of death for Sean McGuinness, 47, was drowning because of an alligator attack, according to a recently released autopsy report. What You Need To Know. The Pinellas County medical examiner determined the official cause of death...
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

St. Pete gym offers workouts centered around sports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A new gym in St. Petersburg is offering workouts centered all around sports. Cardio Sport is a New England based franchise with a new location on Central Avenue. The studio opened in June and offers group and personal training options. The exercises include muscle conditioning, cardio...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

